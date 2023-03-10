Second Look Network Announced, Designed to Help Incarcerated People Seeking Relief 

By Kimberly Torres

WASHINGTON, DC – The Sentencing Project has announced it has launched a “second look network”—a coalition of attorneys and post-sentence advocates across the country—who will work “on behalf of incarcerated individuals seeking relief from lengthy or unfair sentences,” stated Deputy Director Kara Gotsch.

Gotsch added a few members to her team to achieve the organization’s mission, “To help build and maintain this Network,” including Director and Program Manager Becky Feldman, a “post-conviction defense attorney” with 17 years of litigation and reentry experience “on behalf of incarcerated people serving life sentences in Maryland prisons.”

Leyda Pereyra will come on board as Program Manager. Pereyra is a social justice, equity and human rights advocate, and served as an operational strategist and consultant to various campaigns that centered on health equity, economic empowerment, research and public policy through culturally responsive social justice frameworks, said TSP.

The group said the experts will be working to “facilitate the exchange of ideas and information between its members, and provide various opportunities for collaboration on effective litigation and mitigation strategies, host training sessions, and provide connections to experts and local policy efforts.”

Gotsch added, “The Network will also provide communications and media support to its members. With support from Arnold Ventures, we are proud to create such a space to fill this need for the litigation community.”