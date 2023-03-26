Sunday Commentary: Free Speech on College Campuses – 2023 Style

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

From an Historical perspective it is interesting to see how the locus of free speech battles on campus have shifted. In the 1960s, it was the banning of student groups who took part in political activities that drew the ire of students.

Now, as we saw earlier this month in Davis and more recently at Stanford, conservative speakers invited to speak on campus have drawn protests, heckling, and attempts to shut them down.

Such happened when Trump-appointed federal Judge Stuart Duncan spoke at Stanford Law School.

As described by the NY Times, he was frequently interrupted with heckling (and worse) and an associate dean walked to the lectern to attempt to calm the crowd, but instead poured gasoline on the fire, telling the Judge, “For many people here, your work has caused harm.”

That associate dean has been placed on leave.

In an op-ed in Wall Street Journal, Duncan noted, “I have friends on the faculty. I gave a talk there a few years ago and found it a warm and engaging place, but not this time.”

The university has apologized to Duncan.

Jenny Martinez, Dean of Stanford Law School on March 22 wrote a ten page memo where she responds to “many of the questions I continue to receive about why I apologized to Judge Duncan, why I stand by that apology, and why the protest violated the university’s policy on disruption.”

She continues, “I articulate how I believe our commitment to diversity and inclusion means that we must protect the expression of all views.”

Martinez goes on to make a highly legalistic argument—which, given her audience is potentially law students, makes some sense, but is probably not likely to change much thinking.

She argues that while “protest is allowed”— “disruption is not allowed.”

Unlike UC Davis, Sanford, as a private institute, is not governed by the First Amendment, but “California’s Leonard Law, Cal. Educ. Code § 94367, prohibits private colleges from making or enforcing rules subjecting students to discipline on the basis of speech that would be protected by the First Amendment or California Constitution if regulated by a public

university.”

She noted, “Some students have argued that the disruptive protest of the event was itself constitutionally protected speech. Of course, protests are in some instances protected by the First Amendment, but the First Amendment does not give protestors a “heckler’s veto.”

As First Amendment scholar Dean Erwin Chemerinsky along with Irvine Law Dean Howard Gillman wrote last year in the Washington Post, “Freedom of speech does not include a right to shout down others so they cannot be heard.”

Last year it was the Federalist Society chapter at the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law who attempted to hold a program over the appointment for Justice Breyer’s seat.

Chemerinsky noted, “The program included Ilya Shapiro, a constitutional scholar who was placed on leave at Georgetown Law after posting offensive tweets in January about President Biden being likely to appoint a “lesser black woman” to the Supreme Court.

“Whenever Shapiro tried to speak, student protesters drowned him out with shouting, table-banging, profanity and personal insults. The disruption shut down the event.”

He argues, “It is profoundly disturbing that some students assert a right to determine what messages are acceptable on a campus and try to deprive others within the community of their right to invite or listen to speakers of their choice.

“If such a ‘heckler’s veto’ is allowed, the only speech that occurs will be that which no one cares enough about to shout down.”

The NY Times described this conflict as “a microcosm of today’s political polarization.”

They note that Duncan is “a pugnacious conservative who opposed the right to same-sex marriage before becoming a judge. During his five years on the bench he has issued rulings restricting abortion, blocking Covid vaccine mandates and refusing to refer to a prisoner by her preferred pronoun.”

In short, “His critics see him as a bully who denies basic rights to vulnerable people. His defenders call him a good conservative judge (and emphasize that the prisoner in the pronoun dispute was convicted of child pornography).”

At the same time, “But even many people who disagree with Duncan’s views have been bothered by the Stanford students’ behavior. And it seems possible that the episode may affect the larger debate over free speech on campuses.”

It was barely a week ago that I noted that in a column “Charlie Kirk Presents a Free Speech Conundrum for Which There Is No Easy Answer.”

Interestingly it was Chancellor May who played the role that the Associate Dean played, at once defending Kirk’s right to speak but, at the same time, pulling no punches in calling Kirk “a well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate and has advocated for violence against transgender individuals.” He took a stand against “this hateful and divisive messaging.”

He notes that TPUSA, as a registered student organization, has the right to reserve university facilities and invite speakers of their choice, and that the university faces a heavy burden under UC policy to deny such requests over concerns of violence.

While the policy does allow for a denial of a request if the speaker presents a “clear and present danger to the campus,” the campus “carries a heavy burden for such a denial under these circumstances.”

He said, “In short, while I abhor the inflammatory speech of this speaker, UC policy permits the student organization to invite this speaker.”

Just as is the case with Charlie Kirk, Judge Duncan effectively gets to have his cake and eat it too. In the case of Duncan, he was able to parlay his experience into a self-righteous column in the Wall Street Journal.

The right has clearly learned to weaponize free speech. The left—at least the more radical student left—on campus has played into that by attempting to shut down speech.

That has made old time civil libertarians like Chemerinsky cringe, recognizing, “College campuses should be a place where all ideas and views can be expressed.”

As Chemerinsky also noted, “It is especially problematic when the students attempting to silence other viewpoints are lawyers in training. How are legal professionals to argue cases if they are unwilling to hear from, and learn to respond to, the opposing side of current debates?”

Moreover, from a political perspective these efforts often backfire. They not only gain sympathy and help people like Charlie Kirk and Judge Duncan become martyrs to the right wing cause, they effectively turn these incidents into weapons that can gain attention and notoriety far beyond the reach of the initial event.

Who here would have heard of Charlie Kirk but for the protests and subsequent coverage? The same is true for the Stanford incident.

As I wrote last week, the counter-protests and media attention here is counterproductive, giving far more attention to the speaker than they could have possibly garnered had the event simply been held without protest.

The right has learned to weaponize such events and the left falls into the same trap over and over again.

Chemerinsky writes, “Although the goal of inclusivity is noble and imperative, silencing speech cannot be the way to achieve it.”

Unfortunately the way that this has been handled by the Stanford Dean is not likely to change anyone’s mind and these battles are only going to rage more in the future.