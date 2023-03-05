Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: University Mall Location Too Valuable to Just Give Up As a Mixed-Use Site

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
University Commons – the mixed-use project remains in some doubt

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In January, UC Davis students camped out in front of apartments overnight in frigid temperatures waiting for the rental offices to open.  Make no mistake—while the city and university have both approved and built new housing in recent years, we remain in a housing crisis.

So it should be alarming that a prime cite for redevelopment, 8.25 acres at University Mall, across the street from the university with an approved project, wants to backtrack and go to commercial-only.

The revised project will come before the Planning Commission this week.  It seems to me that the city ought to look at ways to keep this as housing.  While having a viable commercial project there is important, the city has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create dense housing on an underutilized property across from the university and it’s about to slip through our fingers.

We are not going to get another bite at the apple here.

In August 2020, the City Council approved the University Commons project for the multi-story development with a retail podium and parking structure and up to 4 stories of residential uses above. It allowed demolition of the University Mall building.

It was a contentious vote for sure, ending up 3-2 with the deciding vote cast by former Mayor Brett Lee as a compromise.

“Following the rezone approval, the applicant attempted to assemble the mixed-use project, which required a developer for the residential portion of it. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to find a suitable or interested partner,” the staff report notes.

As a result, “the applicant chose move forward to redevelop and revitalize the site for the community with the proposed retail-only project.”

We get it, Brixmor is a commercial developer.  The only reason they came forward with a mixed-use project was prodding by the city.

But there is a reason the city saw the need for mixed-use here—the property is fairly large and across the street from the university.  This was a prime-opportunity to densify the city with significant mixed-use housing that would have minimal impacts on traffic.

Staff notes, “If the project is approved, the applicant expects to proceed to construction documents in the very near future.”

They explain, “The currently proposed retail-only project is within the scope of the approved University Commons mixed-use project. However, build-out of the full mixed-use development with residential floors above the retail and garage levels is still allowed under the General Plan and Zoning of the site and Development Agreement.”

So at this point, what should the city do?

It’s worth noting that, while the city seems in need for additional student housing, constructing housing right now is difficult—construction is expensive, there remain supply-chain issues, and financing is difficult given high interest rates.

It seems to me that we need to ask some very fundamental questions, starting with this—if housing can’t be built at this location, what makes us think that we can get mixed-use housing in the core?

Second, is this a matter that the compromise that enabled the 3-2 approval took the project out of the realm of being viable?  Is this a permanent problem, or will the full mixed-use project as proposed by the applicants in August 2020 work?  In other words, can the applicants revise back to the original design?

Another question is: can the project be done in phases?  Can they do the commercial project immediately and then follow it up with the residential portion?

There would seem to be critical questions that the Planning Commission and eventually the city council need to get answers for—what is possible at this point, and how can we salvage some sort of mixed-use project to bring us desperately needed housing across the street from the university?

Earlier this week there was an op-ed which argued that before we should consider peripheral housing, we ought to densify our existing areas.  It is hard to imagine a better location or more perfect opportunity than the University Mall.

And yet, if the staff recommendation is followed, we are giving it up without even a murmur of protest.

That decision is perhaps made easier by the fact that the project was so controversial in the first place.  But what is clear is if the city’s vision is for a denser, more compact city rather than additional peripheral growth, then these are eggs we are going to have to crack.

At the very least, we need to explore our options here, because unfortunately we are not going to get another shot at it, and there are not many other sites like this—both in size and location within the existing community.

In the end, maybe the only way forward is to move forward with this commercial-only proposal, but it seems we should concede that point as a last resort.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

4 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: University Mall Location Too Valuable to Just Give Up As a Mixed-Use Site”

  1. Ron Glick

    “’Following the rezone approval, the applicant attempted to assemble the mixed-use project, which required a developer for the residential portion of it. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to find a suitable or interested partner,’ the staff report notes.”

    Taormino had the same problem with WDAAC. Davis has such a bad reputation that developers aren’t interested in working here. That is the real problem this community faces and needs to address.

    What do you think the City should do? Tell Brixmor no?

  2. Don Shor

    The city can’t fix this. The Planning Commission should evaluate the project as presented, on its merits. An improved mall will yield greater sales tax revenues which will improve the city’s finances. There is no need for further delay.

    if housing can’t be built at this location, what makes us think that we can get mixed-use housing in the core?

    You know the answer to that question and so does everyone else.

     

    1. Mark West

      “The city can’t fix this.”

      The City can fix this, and needs to, if we ever hope to change our reputation as a poor place to do business (and finally meet the needs of our residents). The problem here is our approach to negotiations, where we want developers to go through the entire process of bringing forward proposals for approval, only to add new demands from the dais at the last minute. Here it was a ‘negotiation’ to lower the height of the project in order to get approval, thus reducing the financial viability. In another instance it was a stated attempt to secure ‘another million’ from a project. These are popular moves with some constituents because they see the CC ‘standing up to those evil developers.’ What actually happens though is that these moves cause developers to take their business to other communities where the costs for development are known upfront and not ‘negotiated’ at the end. Consequently we never see the projects that we need. Measure J is just icing on the cake of our ‘foot shooting’ approach to managing development projects.

    2. Walter Shwe

      Many developers and businesses employ the strategy of ‘everywhere else but Davis’. This greatly reduces Davis’s tax base and greatly increases the cost of housing in Davis. The evidence is self evident in Woodland, Winters, Dixon and West Sacramento. This renders housing in Davis unaffordable to most people and contributes to the growing unhoused population. NIMBYISM directly leads to the ever rising cost of housing and is the height of selfishness.

