Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 3 – Police Stops

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City Council, City of Davis, Elections
(8) Comments
278 Views
Davis City Hall with an old style bicycle statue out front
Share:

Davis City Hall with an old style bicycle statue out front

In May, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in the 3rd District left by the departure of Lucas Frerichs to the County Board of Supervisors.

Filing to compete for that seat are two candidates: Donna Neville and Francesca Wright.  Each week between now and the election, the Vanguard will pose the candidates weekly questions in which they have between 250 and 350 to respond.

Vanguard Question 3: How would you address racial disparities in police stops?

Francesca Wright

  • I will initiate a Council Resolution to address racial bias in policing through data monitoring, evidence based practices, and public reports of progress including implementation of the previously funded transparency portal.
  • I will invite community researchers to present findings on promising practices for departmental consideration.
  • I will direct the City Manager to require that the police department present a concise plan of action to include data monitoring, evaluation of training effectiveness, lessons learned and annual reports of progress.
  • I will volunteer to be the council liaison to the Police Accountability Commission.

In 2020 three Davis commissions were in agreement to promote nine recommendations to improve public safety.  We have made meaningful progress, but have not fully embraced and implemented some significant recommendations.

It is well known that as a co-founder and coordinator of Yolo People Power, I have worked with commissioners, other community members, city council, and the police chief to develop mechanisms to support equitable and transparent policing.  I believe these mechanisms have contributed to a reduction in use of force violations and improved the quality of responses to mental health service calls.  We still have further to go. Researchers, such as Stanford University social psychologist Jennifer Eberhardt, have developed actionable check lists for departments that have reduced disparities in other California police departments.  The council allocated $75,000 in the 2021-22 police budget for analysis and creation of a public dashboard of Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) data. These data are not yet found on the City websites.  I will work with staff to ensure this happens.

While RIPA data provide important measures of racial disparities, impacting those numbers requires reflective practices.  Progressive police departments are learning organizations committed to a culture that reduces bias and where the public feels respected.  Other practices to consider include: activating body-worn cameras at officer-initiated stops; review of footage of tense situations; identification of opportunities for improvement; customer service audits; and independent evaluation of training effectiveness.   I will track these issues through to resolution.

Donna Neville

Davis has made progress in addressing racial disparities in traffic stops, but we still have much more work to do: data from 2021 shows Black drivers are 4.5 times more likely than white drivers to be stopped in Davis.

Hiring an independent police auditor in 2006 was a very positive step. The auditor follows independence standards, has full access to Police Department (PD) data, and publicly reports evidence-based findings and conclusions. I spent much of my career working for the independent California State Auditor, so I understand the importance of having access to the facts and making evidence-based recommendations.

We have had great community input as well. The Police Accountability Commission and the Committee on Reimagining Public Safety have made recommendations that have been implemented by the City Council and Police Department.

We must continue to collect and analyze stop data and change policy and practice accordingly. The City mandates implicit bias training for police officers; but it must evaluate the effectiveness of that training. If training isn’t reducing racial disparities in traffic stops, then we need to find out what will. We should use body camera recordings not just for investigation, but to identify bias in police interactions and to make needed changes in training and police practice. Also, if the data reveals that traffic stops for non-moving violations (expired tags or registration) show a pattern of bias and do not improve public safety, we should explore ways other than a police traffic stop to address those violations.

I am a passionate advocate for CRISIS now, where specially trained mental health professionals respond to mental health crises rather than the traditional police response. Police officers are not needed in every situation and by having more specialized professionals for mental health crises, police can better support public safety and respond to 911 calls.

The key is to use the data to make well-informed policy decisions that address bias while balancing public safety for all. If elected, I will do what I have always done: listen; do my homework; consult with subject matter experts, and make sound, evidence-based policy decisions.

 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

8 thoughts on “Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 3 – Police Stops”

  1. Ron Oertel

    If training isn’t reducing racial disparities in traffic stops, then we need to find out what will. 

    Has it even occurred to anyone that the reason might be “racial disparities” in (average) driving practices and/or condition of vehicles (regarding registration, functioning lights, etc.)?

    Is that an “acceptable” reason, these days?  And if not, then why research something to which you’ve already ruled out a probable cause?

    Also, are there “gender” or “age” disparities in traffic stops? If so, is anyone “researching” the reasons for that? If not, why not?

    Not sure if this reflects “bias” on my part, but I was surprised to learn that the driver of a stolen vehicle who died after crashing into a median on Fifth Street recently was “female”.  I was also surprised to learn that UCD police can pursue (apparently at high-speed), off-campus. (Apparently, the UCD police officer also crashed into that median in pursuit.)

    https://www.kcra.com/article/davis-person-dead-after-crashing-car-police/43064948

  2. Robert Canning

    Yes, there are gender and age disparities in RIPA data (traffic stops).

    In Davis in 2021 two-thirds of the stops were of perceived males and one-third were perceived females. (RIPA data only asks the officer what gender, race/ethnicity, age and age-group, and disability is “perceived”.) But women drive less than men even though by some estimates they have more drivers licenses than men in California (see https://www.latimes.com/business/la-xpm-2012-dec-13-la-fi-hy-women-drivers-20121213-story.html). Women also purchase and drive smaller, safer cars according to the LA Times article.

    Regarding age, it’s a settled fact that police encounter more males than females in the course of their work and in particular males between the age of 15 and 30 or so. In the 2021 Davis RIPA data, out of 4,607 stops, 30% were of individuals between 18 and 24 years of age and 32% of individuals between 25 and 34 years of age. If you break the age groups down by gender, there were 3,110 stops of males in 2021 of which just over 60% were by perceived men between 18 and 34 years of age. There were 1,488 stops of perceived females, of whom 62% were between 18 and 34 years of age. The proportions drop off for older males and females, in part because they drive less and overall have fewer encounters with police.

    The Davis police proposed a RIPA dashboard a couple years ago but does not appear to be on the DPD website. 2023 is the first year that cities with police departments the size of Davis’ have had to report RIPA data.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Thanks.

      My question was somewhat rhetorical, to point out that no one is attempting to reduce the number of stops of younger people (or males).  For good reason (other than driving less, no doubt).

      I suspect that whites have more encounters with police than Asians, as well.  (And that there’s differences within sub-categories of those groups.)

      Not sure why there’s an assumption on the part of council candidates that all groups “should” be pulled-over at the same rate, and that there’s automatically a problem with police (or the “system”) regarding the actual result. This type of assumption (which has gained traction elsewhere, as well) is downright dangerous.

      Perhaps no one has enough courage to be honest these days, regarding the (primary) reasons for discrepancies.

      For the most part, look in the mirror regarding the “reason” that any given individual is getting pulled-over. And if one group gets pulled-over more than any group, perhaps the “problem” (on average) is with the “group” itself. (But I realize it’s not fashionable to acknowledge this, these days.)

      And I say that as someone who used to get pulled-over more often, when I was younger. Again, for good reason (though I may not have thought so at the time).

      1. David Greenwald

        “Perhaps no one has enough courage to be honest these days, regarding the (primary) reasons for discrepancies.”

        Discussed this issue with Frank Baumgartner a few weeks ago – he addresses the point – https://soundcloud.com/davisvanguard/everyday-injustice-podcast-episode-187-frank-baumgartner-on-police-stops-and-racial-profiling?si=65cbaeea8ab24536b1fd20f4f12cecec&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

        1. Ron Oertel

          I looked at the short summary, and have heard about the discrepancy regarding searches from you previously.

          Tell you what:  If a group (e.g., more than 2) of young males is driving around at 3:00 a.m. for no apparent purpose or destination, I’d actually prefer that the police engage in “pretext stops”.  Even if some innocent mofo has his vehicle searched.

          Regardless of skin color, and regardless of whether or not it results in some discrepancy.

          And for sure, I want EVERYONE stopped who is breaking traffic or registration laws – regardless of time of day, skin color, or anything else. That’s the “public safety issue” that I’m concerned about, and I suspect I’m not alone regarding that.

  3. Ron Oertel

    The “hit” rate for these stops is extraordinarily low.

    I’m guessing that actual “pretext” stops is extraordinarily low.  In the first place, it’s not legal to pull someone over unless they’re breaking the law (or the police have reasonable suspicion – something to that effect).

    Do you think the local police actively “search for” problems that will get themselves in trouble, these days?

    I’m also guessing that the “discrepancy” (between skin colors) is extraordinarily low, in terms of actual numbers (locally).  And that “white” people are not the lowest percentage experiencing this, regarding their representative local population.

    Can you guess why that might be the case? For example, is there a perception (perhaps based upon reality) that Asians (as a group) generally aren’t out stealing catalytic converters at 3:00 a.m., as often as some members of other groups? Again, taking into account subgroups, which also have differences no doubt.

    Let alone old people, or women (again – as a group/average).

    I suspect that the prison system could have released Charles Manson (when he was about 80 years old), without causing much danger to the public. Then again, not so sure regarding any younger “followers”, which was always his “strength”.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for