Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 6 – Economic Development

In May, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in the 3rd District left by the departure of Lucas Frerichs to the County Board of Supervisors.

Filing to compete for that seat are two candidates: Donna Neville and Francesca Wright. Each week between now and the election, the Vanguard will pose the candidates weekly questions in which they have between 250 and 350 to respond.

Question 6: In 2012, the Studio 30 report recommended a dispersed innovation strategy. Since that time, voters in Davis voted against DISC in 2020 and 2022, they also voted down a 2016 Nishi project with an R&D component. Given that, how would you approach the city’s economic development strategy if elected?

Francesca Wright

I have a big-C little-c approach to economic development. I will focus on increasing City revenue and enhancing city vibrancy. This will require a collaborative relationship between our public and private sectors.

Our City’s ability to maintain our existing public resources and to provide quality services requires revenue. This comes primarily from property tax, sales taxes, and hotel taxes. We need strategies to maximize these within the constraints of our community’s desire to support local business and preserve our town’s character. This will require restoring vibrant retail, attracting tourism, and facilitating ease of permitting upgrades. I will support the arts, attractive public spaces, local business, and improved customer service in our building permitting and land use planning.

Having successful local business enterprises strengthens the fabric of our community. Businesses that provide living wages and reward entrepreneurial risk will retain families and a healthy private sector to support the many non-profits which elevate the quality of life here. Some of these enterprises require dedicated physical spaces, where others are happening on laptops in homes and cafes. Both are needed.

UC Davis is producing brilliant inventors who need research and lab space, as well as startup financing. This is especially true around the elemental and critical areas of agriculture and food. We should capitalize on our excellence in those two sectors. Our art community is trying to mobilize for a major performance and exhibit space. As a City Council member, I will encourage our soon to be hired Director of Economic Development to build on the foundational work our creatives have already done. Help them solve their problems.

COVID disrupted historic notions of office space. Vacant spaces can be retooled. Start up financing may be a greater challenge than space. I would ask the new city economic development director to develop proposals to address financing challenges. I support our local climate activists who are leading a grassroots movement to utilize local banks and credit unions who invest in clean technologies. Let’s put our personal cash in these banks and credit unions and ask them to invest in our local talent.

I agree, a dispersed innovation strategy is fine. Let’s have an economic development strategy and get to work.

Donna Neville

When talking about economic development, it’s important to think beyond just revenue for the City. Revenue is critical, but economic development is also about creating local jobs for a workforce that can live and work in Davis; raise their children here, spend money here, and support our local economy. This is what will continue funding the things we care about: our parks and greenbelts, our roads and bike paths, summer camps, and much more.

Nishi 1.0 and DISC 2020 were close elections, demonstrating Davis has an appetite for economic development. DISC 2022 sent a clear message that voters still had many unresolved concerns. I believe our community knows we need economic development and wants to promote innovative businesses that will bring much needed tax revenue to our city.

First, we need to complete the hiring of our new Economic Development Director. Having the right staffing in place is essential.

Next, at the direction of the city council, the new director needs to assemble a robust economic development plan that attracts and retains the businesses we need to boost our downtown and other commercial hubs throughout the city. Without an economic development plan, we currently rely on a set of broad goals and objectives. Real progress requires more: we need a solid assessment of our current economic situation and a shared vision of what types of economic development our community wants. We also need an implementation plan with measurable goals and objectives, coupled with strong city council leadership to make that vision a reality.

The economic development plan needs to support the many talented entrepreneurs we have so that they can locate their businesses in Davis. UCD produces the future talent in fields like agtech, biotech, and food science. Companies start here and want to remain here because of the talent in our community but are often forced to relocate somewhere else because of a lack of commercial space. The City needs to collaborate with the commercial real estate community, business community, and other partners to identify suitable spaces.

With the right leadership we can be a hub of innovation.