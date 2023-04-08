CA Legislative Women’s Caucus Leaders Denounce Texas Judge’s Ruling Suspending Medically Safe Reproductive Treatment 

By Rena Abdusalam

SACRAMENTO, CA – State Senator Nancy Skinner, California Legislative Women’s Caucus Chair Senator, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Vice Chair, released a recent statement Friday criticizing a Texas federal judge’s ruling that blocks reproductive care medication, mifepristone, which is FDA-approved and found to be medically safe.

“When will the assault on women’s health and dignity stop? That one anti-abortion judge has the power to block access to a safe and medically proven treatment is an outrage,” said Skinner and Aguiar-Curry. “This decision does not just affect Texans.”

In their statement, the two elaborated, “By reversing federal approval of an essential medicine, this decision imposes a doctrinaire, personally held belief on each and every American, a majority of whom stand firm in their own beliefs that women deserve the right to control their own bodies and health care.

“California will not back down,” Skinner and Aguiar-Curry continued. “We remain steadfastly committed to safeguarding access to reproductive care and abortion services and to legally protect our health providers and those who seek services.”

The two noted that FDA-approved medicine, mifepristone and misoprostol, have been long accessible to Americans for safe, early-term abortions, miscarriage care, and other health needs.

“Although misoprostol remains a fully legal, viable, and safe medication for abortion, we wholeheartedly support the Biden Administration’s effort to overturn this abominable ruling and the Administration’s commitment to reinstate nationwide access to mifepristone and the highly effective, two-medication protocol,” stated Skinner and Aguiar-Curry.

They also declared, “Anti-abortion zealots have been clear for years that overturning Roe v.Wade was not enough; their goal was to ensure that no woman in the U.S. would have the ability to control her own body or seek the health care she needs.”

Skinner and Aguiar-Curry proclaimed the court ruling demonstrates anti-abortion forces continuing to attack and deny women the right to control their body, even with Roe v. Wade overturned.

“Let us be clear: We will also never give up the fight to restore and fully respect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions,” said Skinner and Aguiar-Curry.