California Attorney General Files Enforcement Action Against Los Angeles County for Illegal and Unsafe Conditions at County’s Juvenile Halls

By Leslie Acevedo

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta this week announced the California Dept. of Justice has filed a motion to enforce specific provisions of the 2021 stipulated judgment requiring Los Angeles County to resolve illegal and unsafe conditions in its two juvenile halls.

AG Bonta notes, “due to the county’s non-compliance, staff routinely fail to transport youth to school or to critical medical appointments, and youth are frequently deprived of their right to time outdoors,” failing to comply with terms of judgment.

“Every child in our state is entitled to a safe, homelike environment. Youth in institutions have every opportunity for rehabilitation, growth, healing and supportive services necessary to stop the cycle of incarceration,” added Bonta.

The CA AJ said not only is Los Angeles County experiencing a staffing crisis that is plaguing juvenile hall, but regressing, and not complying with the most basic and fundamental compliance ensuing youth and staff safety and well-being.

Bonta said the enforcement motion seeks to enforce judgment provisions requiring Los Angeles County to: provide timely transfer of youth from their units in juvenile hall to school daily, deliver education services, ensure youth have access to daily outdoor recreation, accurately document all use of force incidents, install video cameras and implement a positive behavior management plan.

“The Department of Justice hopes that Los Angeles County will act with urgency to come into full compliance before it becomes necessary for the court to take action,” said AG Bonta.