Citing 20 Dead and Injured in Monterey Park Mass Shooting, 3 New California Gun Laws Proposed to Limit Gun Violence

By Vaiva Utaraite

MONTEREY PARK, CA – Three proposed California laws, authored by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra), are “designed to combat the proliferation of firearms and support victims of gun violence,” said Max Szabo in a Prosecutors Alliance this week, noting mass shooting here Jan. 21 that left 11 dead and nine injured.

Prosecutors Alliance was joined by Fong, along with LA District Attorney George Gascón, Monterey Park Mayor Jose Sanchez and LaNisha Edwards, a survivor of gun violence.

“With shootings happening almost daily at schools, grocery stores, churches and dance studios, we can’t rely on heroes to stop the endless scourge of gun violence plaguing our country,” said Fong, noting the DOJ reports that as of Jan. 1, there are 23,869 individuals “who are prohibited from possessing a firearm yet continue to have a gun registered in their name.”

“The data is clear: more guns means more violence and more victims. Law enforcement must be in the business of getting guns off our streets, not arming our communities” said Gascón.

AB 732, introduced by Fong, would strengthen “the process for removing firearms from people who are prohibited from owning them due to a criminal conviction,” by not allowing courts to “close a case until there is proof that the firearm has been relinquished,” stated Szabo.

The organization noted an apparent “gap in communication” regarding individuals who are not allowed to possess a gun between local law enforcement agencies and the DOJ. Most law enforcement agencies are not aware they are in possession of such lists from the DOJ “let alone take action to remove firearms from those not allowed to possess them,” said the Prosecutors Alliance in its statement.

AB 732 would require “local law enforcement to designate someone to receive updates on armed prohibited persons in their area and to report to the DOJ their efforts to secure relinquishment of the firearms,” said Szabo.

“We have failed to remove guns from individuals convicted of serious crimes. These proposed gun safety bills will limit the rapid proliferation of guns on our streets and keep guns away from those who threaten our safety,” said Cristine Soto DeBerry, Prosecutors Alliance’s Founder and Executive Director.

The group noted the second bill, AB 733, is geared toward the prohibition of “selling firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, and body armor,” on a local and state level, concerning agencies and ensure “government entities are following best practices and that they are not playing a role in putting more deadly weapons on the streets of our local communities.”

“It’s unconscionable that we allow law enforcement agencies to resell guns in our communities,” stated DeBerry.

The third bill, AB 1638, would, if approved, “expand translation services to ensure non-English speaking Californians have information related to emergencies such as mass casualty events,” said Szabo.

“Lawmakers are the ones who have the power to end this plague, and I’m proud to take leadership on this effort to help get weapons off our streets,” said Fong.