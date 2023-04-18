Breaking News
Civil Rights Lawyers Retained by Family of Teen Shot After Ringing Doorbell at Wrong House

PC: Onasill- Bill Badzo
Via Flickr Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic License.

By The Vanguard Staff

KANSAS CITY, MO – An unidentified white man allegedly shot and injured Ralph Paul Yarl, a Black 16-year-old high school student late last week after he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong address, said his family’s attorney, who added the teen is in critical condition in a nearby hospital.

The family has retained civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Benjamin L. Crump, who said, in a statement:

“There can be no excuse for releasing this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening, and defenseless teenager that rang his doorbell.

“We demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”

