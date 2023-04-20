Breaking News
Commentary: A Bit of Magical Thinking on Housing

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Covell site in 2005

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Magical thinking.  That was the phrase used on Tuesday by both council candidate Francesca Wright and Councilmember Bapu Vaitla.  Overall, I think that is an apt phrase to describe not just the city’s response to HCD but also to the response of many in the community to the housing crisis.

We have seen this week a fifth Measure J project come forward and have a pre-application filed.  While some have reacted with bemusement to the rash of projects, the bigger picture is that the applicants are reacting to an environment where they see it as advantageous to put forward a project—even into a crowded field.

To put this into perspective: From 2000 until 2022 there were exactly five different projects that came forward—Nishi and DISC came forward twice.  Now there are five projects that have come forward since DISC went down to defeat in June.

What is happening?  I would argue that there is a huge demand in Davis for more housing.  And second, I would argue that some see the writing on the wall as far as the state is concerned.

Is there really a huge demand for housing in Davis?  Obviously the developers putting millions into these projects believe so.

For those arguing that the current fiscal climate is a bit cloudy and point toward falling prices in housing—for the first time in a decade—most observers believe this is a temporary respite rather than a trend.  In fact, it is worth noting that even the Great Recession itself was a temporary disruption in the upward trend of housing prices.

Had we planned better, we might have used that time to enact smart housing principles and avoided the problems we now face with the housing crisis.

Poll after poll has shown California voters concerned with housing affordability.

Last year at this time, a poll by UC Berkeley IGS found that 31% of respondents thought housing affordability was the most important issue California needs to address, followed up closely by homelessness at 29%.

Last year a poll by the city of Davis found that by almost the same number, housing affordability was the top cited issue for Davis voters as well, followed also by homelessness.

Last month, a Quinnipiac University Poll found by an 82-14 margin that there is a housing crisis in California.

Locally, over 70 percent of voters saw housing affordability in Davis a huge problem.

And yet, some will argue, the last two Measure J votes perhaps cast doubt on whether Davis voters really see housing as a huge problem.

While a fair point, I think it’s a bit tricky to read into the last two Measure J results.

You can argue that the last two housing projects, both in 2018—Nishi and WDAAC—passed easily with 60 and 55 percent of the vote respectively.

While DISC in 2020 and 2022 had housing components, they weren’t just housing proposals.  The project clearly got caught up with concerns over traffic on Mace and probably uncertainty about the pandemic.

Taken together it would seem that the voters are willing to support housing projects, but not at the expense of things like traffic.

At the same time, one of the flaws of a voter project is that the people allowed to vote, almost by definition, tend to be people who already live in Davis and thus already have housing.

The demand for housing of course extends to people who may work at the university but don’t have the ability or opportunity to purchase housing in the city.

When I first came to UC Davis as a graduate student, upwards of two-thirds of the faculty at UC Davis still lived in the city—now, as I understand it, that number is less than half.

That means that every day, huge numbers of people travel over the causeway and drive into UC Davis.

We have already discussed the impact on schools, but it also greatly lessens the connection to the community by faculty and it also greatly impacts the environment in increased traffic and VMT.

For those who claim to oppose housing for environmental reasons—how do you square those two things?  There is a reason why the modern push for housing is linked with the notion of dense, transit-linked infill as a way to reduce VMT.

The question at this point is how the city can possibly meet its HCD/RHNA mandated housing—especially affordable housing.

Here I continue to be disappointed in the response from the city.

Staff’s view in light of the HCD rejection continues to be that this was somehow a conditional approval and that they should be able to meet the requirements for affordable housing even with the loss of University Commons.

City Council candidate Francesca Wright accused the city of having “some magical thinking happening about 485 affordable units.”

“How can we zone for that?” she asked. “Where will these be built?”

I would add, I also think there has been a lot of magical thinking here and HCD has somehow let the city slide with the 1000 projected units in the downtown even though we all know full well that’s just not going to happen in the next five years—maybe not in the next 20.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla injected a bit of realism.

He said: “In the future though, under these present circumstances, we have no chance of fulfilling our next RHNA obligations.”

He added, “What that means is that we need to get really bold with what we do with infill and we need some peripheral development planning principles.”

Echoing a public comment from earlier, Vaitla said that “it’s magical thinking to assume that we’re going to be able to meet our housing needs without major changes in our legislation and in our culture.”

While Vaitla continues to be an advocate for transit-linked, dense infill, the community needs to heed this warning—even he believes that the only way for us to meet our housing needs is to go peripheral at some point.

There are of course those who still believe that we don’t need to worry, that the state will lose interest, that the communities will push back, but I think those voices both in Davis and across the state are in the slim minority—as backed by the polling I cited earlier.

I continue to believe that getting the housing we need will require changes to how we do housing.  I also believe at some point—maybe sooner rather than later—HCD and the state will come in to take our Measure J.

I think the city council would like to find a middle path between the current course and a course where there is no Measure J in Davis.

I continue to support a “mend it, don’t end it approach.”  I think we can get some sort of high affordable exception to be supported by the voters.  Something that would give the developers the certainty they need that they won’t spend millions on a project that won’t happen, but something that gives the community back a higher percentage of affordable housing than they are getting now.

Will the voters go for it?  The future of Measure J might ultimately depend on that.  Stay tuned.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

8 thoughts on “Commentary: A Bit of Magical Thinking on Housing”

  1. Matt Williams

    When I first came to UC Davis as a graduate student, upwards of two-thirds of the faculty at UC Davis still lived in the city—now, as I understand it, that number is less than half.

    Four weeks ago I received the following response from UCD to a Public Information Request.

    The summary is that about 31% of Davis Campus employees live in Davis, followed by Sacramento, Woodland, and West Sacramento. For UC Davis Health, 41% live in Sacramento, followed by Elk Grove, Davis, Roseville, and Folsom. Data is as of February 2023 payroll, which is the most recent available.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      When I first came to UC Davis as a graduate student, upwards of two-thirds of the faculty at UC Davis still lived in the city—now, as I understand it, that number is less than half.

      Why is this a bad thing?  Having less people live here that work out of town makes Davis less of a bedroom community (city pays for services and infrastructure and only gets a little bit of property tax revenue) .  More people living here would be a good thing if Davis had enough retail to capture the spending of these commuters (to jobs OUTSIDE of the city) to generate sales tax revenue.  But Davis’ retail offerings (and restaurants…etc…) are minimal.  Grow more retail and then you can have more commuters live in Davis.

  2. Matt Williams

    There are two cliches that apply to this article and the events it describes … “The devil is in the details” and “You can’t see the forest for the trees.”

    Why those two?  Because the Vanguard and the City Council are talking about details/specifics but without any discussion of the big picture context … a Community Vision of what they believe the City of Davis should (wants to) be in 5 years, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years.  They are saying that they want Davis to be bigger, but they don’t say where their  “bigger Davis” is going.  They also do not answer the question “How big?”

    Ggiven the well documented reality that housing costs the City more in service and maintenance costs than it takes in in revenue, our leadership needs to help the residents and businesses in Davis know how their Vision for Davis will address that shortfall … a shortfall that is causing our streets to crumble and our historically-available services to shrink.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I wonder if the City Council has decided that trying to actually get an updated General Plan and Downtown Specific Plan completed is counter productive….I mean sure they say it’s important.  But in the mean time the city needs projects to get completed for fiscal and RHNA reasons.  So it’s more likely something good will come if a bunch of projects are submitted; many are rejected but maybe one or two pass….or the HCD will just take over and approve the needed projects….as the alternative is trying to update the General Plan and complete the downtown specific plan….all the while a significant and vocal number of people with oppose something and nothing ever gets built…paralysis by analysis because of the short sited electorate……and yeah…I admit my comment is a cynical take…..but you have to admit that there are some real seeds of truth to it.

  3. Keith Y Echols

    Is there really a huge demand for housing in Davis?  Obviously the developers putting millions into these projects believe so.

    While Davis needs to meet it’s RHNA numbers; let’s not confuse huge demand housing for actual NEED for housing.

    While DISC in 2020 and 2022 had housing components, they weren’t just housing proposals.  The project clearly got caught up with concerns over traffic on Mace and probably uncertainty about the pandemic.

    ALL PROJECTS WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT THAT A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF PEOPLE WILL OPPOSE.  Many times those impacts and objections will (rightly) be about traffic.  That’s what Not In My Backyard Means.

    Bottom line is that much of your article still makes the erroneous assumption that the answer to housing affordability lies in more for profit housing projects.  You’re just going to exasperate the problem.

    I continue to support a “mend it, don’t end it approach.”  I think we can get some sort of high affordable exception to be supported by the voters.  Something that would give the developers the certainty they need that they won’t spend millions on a project that won’t happen, but something that gives the community back a higher percentage of affordable housing than they are getting now.

    You’re on a diet, you’ve staunchly advocated the benefits of your diet and now you want some cheat days.  I hope the HCD blows up Measure J.  And after reading the legal reasoning behind LAFCO’s ability to force annexation on to cities (thanks for the info Jim Frame) I think it’s possible for the HCD to force housing requirements on to counties through LAFCOs who can then override Measure J’s zoning restriction on Ag land.  So pressure the counties which will pressure LAFCO (a state empowered entity) to do something about Measure J.

    See Citizens Against Forced Annexation v. LAFCO [32 Cal. 3d 830].  “We conclude that the state’s interest in carrying out a policy of planned, orderly community development under the guidance of the local agency formation commissions…is of compelling importance. That interest cannot be achieved if residents of the affected city or their elected representatives have the power to reject an annexation endorsed by the commission and approved by the residents of the affected territory.

    Again, I use the same reasoning that LAFCO (acting under direction from the HCD) can force annexation in that they can force rezoning…..also the county under pressure could simply entitle adjacent to the city county ag land and then force annexation.

     

  4. Ron Oertel

    That means that every day, huge numbers of people travel over the causeway and drive into UC Davis.

    And yet, just last year – it was claimed that DISC was needed to prevent large numbers of workers from Davis traveling in the OTHER direction – across the causeway TOWARD Sacramento.

    Do these people wave at each other, when traveling in opposite directions across the causeway?

    For UC Davis Health, 41% live in Sacramento, followed by Elk Grove, Davis, Roseville, and Folsom. Data is as of February 2023 payroll, which is the most recent available.

    Sounds like a bunch of people from Elk Grove, Davis, Roseville and Folsom need to move to Sacramento.

    1. Walter Shwe

      Sounds like a bunch of people from Elk Grove, Davis, Roseville and Folsom need to move to Sacramento.

      People can choose to live wherever they desire just like you are free to live in Woodland. Some of these households consist of couples that work for different employers in different cities. You once again are displaying tunnel vision and a complete inability to consider anything outside your very rigid opinions.

      1. Ron Oertel

        People can choose to live wherever they desire just like you are free to live in Woodland.

        Just as you’re free to live in a house outside of Davis’ city boundaries. Actually, people move in/out of cities all the time (though it’s quite expensive to sell a house, buy another one and move). In fact, that’s another problem with the theory presented here – that existing workers would go through that expense and hassle, to move to another smaller, more-expensive house (for example).

        For sure, folks new to the area look at what’s available in the entire area, when making such decisions. And for those who aren’t particularly wealthy, they’re going to focus on locales where they get “more bang for their buck”.

        Another problem with the theory presented here is that there is no data regarding projected growth in employment at places like UCD, assuming that Davis is “responsible” for providing housing for them in the first place. And those already working there already have homes.

        Some of these households consist of couples that work for different employers in different cities. You once again are displaying tunnel vision and a complete inability to consider anything outside your very rigid opinions.

        This actually reinforces and expands-upon the point I made. And yet, you fail to see that due to your own rigid thinking.

         

Leave a Reply

