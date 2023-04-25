Breaking News
Commentary: But I Don't Want Davis to Become Elk Grove…

Covell site in 2005

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – This is what I hear from people in Davis whenever a new housing proposal comes up.  Who does?  But I think we need to stop thinking in those terms, because the math just doesn’t work.

The reality is that Davis is about 70,000 in population and Elk Grove is 170,000.  Even if the city approved all five of the projects, that would add under 5000 homes.  Even at two people a home, that’s around 10,000 new people.  That’s not going to turn Davis into Vacaville, let alone Elk Grove.

Moreover, even if the voters somehow approved all of these projects, we would be looking at a 10 to 20 years planning and build out process.

The soonest any of those projects are likely to see the market would be around 2028 and by the time we go through the approvals and what-not, we are looking at years.

So the idea that somehow these projects are going to turn Davis into Elk Grove is ludicrous and anyone arguing otherwise is engaging in hyperbole.

But there is more.

When Davis first passed Measure J in 2000, the city had changed radically in just a few short decades.  Davis had developed several major subdivisions including Wildhorse and Mace Ranch, which greatly expanded the population.

Since 2000 however, the city has not added a single major subdivision larger than the Cannery.  And than almost the entirety of major developments.

In the meantime, the city has gone into overdrive in terms of its open space program.

In 2000, the voters passed Measure O, an ongoing parcel tax dedicated to open space preservation and maintenance.

The result of Measure O is that more and more land on the periphery of Davis is now tied up in conservation easements.  That means that Davis is slowly creating a de facto urban limit line.

When you take into account UC Davis and the Solano County line, you quickly recognize that Davis has limits as to how much it can grow.

If these projects get built, it will not only provide housing, but also will limit the amount of housing that can be built.

For example, take Pioneer Project.

The applicant notes: “The Agricultural Land Mitigation Area, is approximately 597+/- acres and will preserve existing agricultural land, ensure no urban development occurs on those lands and help the City of Davis meet its Measure O vision.”

If you look, you see the Ag Land mitigation area combined with the sports parks will completely shut down any further expansion east.  Moreover, to the north of I-80 there is already in conservation easement and the route to further development to the south is almost cut off.

Likewise, Village Farms would do the same thing, to the north.  The land that is reserved for Ground Water recharge, would be a conservation easement as is part of the mitigation land they are proposing.  The city land is actually already in a conservation area.  So the addition of Village Farms would permanently cut off development along the Pole Line corridor to the north.

That is almost 400 acres of mitigation land adjacent to the city.

In short, if the city approves these projects, not only will the city not turn into Elk Grove, with all of the mitigation land and conservation easements, it can’t turn into Elk Grove—ever.

The problem at some point is going to become, how does Davis grow at all?  But even if Davis ended Measure J tomorrow, there are real limits as to how much it can grow—constrained by UC Davis and the Solano County line to the south, and increasingly by mitigation and conservation easements to the north, west, and east.

Bottom line: Davis is not in any danger of becoming Elk Grove—ever.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

10 thoughts on “Commentary: But I Don’t Want Davis to Become Elk Grove…”

  1. Walter Shwe

    This article is spot on. Davis will very likely never turn into anything resembling Elk Grove. I am positive that Ron Oertel and Keith Olson, both zero housing zealots, will fail in their attempts to conclusively prove that Davis doesn’t need any new housing despite the pent up demand multiple developers believe exists. Since Ron firmly believes that Brixmor should be given the chance to redevelop University Mall, shouldn’t some, if not all housing developers be afforded the same opportunity to develop in Davis? That’s the free market system and small government that many people profess allegiance to, despite some of their actions to the contrary. Before they claim that sprawl is bad yet again, here is something that says that sprawl is actually good. Ron Oertel lives in a community that is sprawling all over the place despite repeatedly claiming that sprawl is bad. In my mind, that makes Ron a definite hypocrite. It’s fine for me, but bad for others.

    Sprawl Is Good

    The Environmental Case for Suburbia

    In reality, sprawling cities are more environmentally sound than their dense counterparts and will become even more so as technology evolves.

    Instead of warring against sprawl and cars, planners and environmentalists should recognize how the green spaces of suburbia, allied to autonomous electric vehicles and green single-family homes, can provide both the affordability and sustainability most Americans crave.

    https://thebreakthrough.org/journal/no-15-winter-2022/sprawl-is-good-green

    1. Ron Oertel

       despite the pent up demand multiple developers believe exists.

      That’s how you prove that Davis “needs” housing?  Really?

      Since Ron firmly believes that Brixmor should be given the chance to redevelop University Mall, shouldn’t some, if not all housing developers be afforded the same opportunity to develop in Davis?

      Unlike University Mall, none of these lands are in Davis.  I’m not opposed to commercial redevelopment.  For that matter, I can see that the inclusion of housing at University Mall made sense in some ways – even if it compromised the commercial aspect of the mall.

      Before they claim that sprawl is bad yet again, here is something that says that sprawl is actually good.

      Walter is now an outright defender of sprawl.  Why would anyone even listen to anything he has to say about this issue?

      Ron Oertel lives in a community that is sprawling all over the place despite repeatedly claiming that sprawl is bad. In my mind, that makes Ron a definite hypocrite.

      I’ve never said where I live, but it has nothing to do with any point brought up.  For sure, Davis is one of the few valley communities where those concerned about it even have a say in it.

      It’s fine for me, but bad for others.

      Sounds like you should move outside of Davis boundaries, again.  Lots of places welcome sprawl, so why don’t you move there?  Seems like you’d be happier that way.

      But again, continued sprawl is not “fine” for anyone.

  2. Keith Olsen

    The reality is that Davis is about 70,000 in population and Elk Grove is 170,000. 

    Hmmmm, there was a time when Elk Grove only had a population of 70,000 too.

    1. Walter Shwe

      Hmmmm, there was a time when Elk Grove only had a population of 70,000 too.

      So what? Cities that were formerly smaller are now larger. That applies to thousands of US cities, including Winters, Woodland and West Sacramento. If that’s the best you can do, that’s literally pitiful.

      1. Keith Olsen

        The point was Walter, which looks like it escaped you, is that David is using Elk Grove’s current higher population to claim that Davis is not like Elk Grove.  Well my point is that Elk Grove also had a population of 70,000 and look where it’s at now.  How soon will it be before Davis is just like Elk Grove?

  3. Ron Oertel

    A couple of days ago, I rode my bicycle past all of the lands proposed for sprawl, including the Wildhorse buffer (adjacent to two proposed developments) and the 400-acre Covell Village II.

    How anyone wants to sacrifice these lands for sprawl is beyond me. I can see sacrificing Palomino Place as sort of a “compromise” to satisfy the sprawl enthusiasts, but even that does not “improve” life for existing residents. In fact, it has the OPPOSITE effect.

    Actually, can anyone explain how the pursuit of sprawl improves life for existing residents, the environment, or anything else?

    By the way, whatever happened to Chiles Ranch (consisting of approximately 100 housing units, IN the city)? Why is there still no building activity, there (more than a decade after it was obtained by a developer)?

  4. Ron Oertel

    If these projects get built, it will not only provide housing, but also will limit the amount of housing that can be built.

    Interesting concept – vote for sprawl, in order to prevent sprawl.

    The applicant notes: “The Agricultural Land Mitigation Area, is approximately 597+/- acres and will preserve existing agricultural land, ensure no urban development occurs on those lands and help the City of Davis meet its Measure O vision.”

    Isn’t that land in a flood zone?

    Likewise, Village Farms would do the same thing, to the north.

    It’s already that way, to the north.  The 400-acre Covell Village II proposal does nothing to change that.

    Others have pointed out that there are toxics remaining on this land from the old dump (adjacent to the site that you refer to as a “conservation area”).  And is also in a flood zone, as is the northern part of Covell Village II, itself. (However, the entire Covell Village II site consists of prime farmland.) Hopefully, those at The Cannery will help to stop it.

    I noticed that you didn’t even mention the 234 acre Shriner’s property development, or the 100% housing DISC site. Or, any barriers to future expansion beyond those sites.

    Or any of the other sites which aren’t off limits to development (shown in the map you posted).

    The only way to put these continued sprawling proposals to rest (permanently) is to get them out of the hands of developers, and/or put them into permanent agricultural mitigation. Otherwise, this will go on forever – even in a state with a declining population.

    But since that’s not going to happen anytime soon, I’d suggest putting all half-dozen of them on the ballot simultaneously, and let them duke it out. Now that’s something I’d like to see.

  5. Keith Y Echols

    You know what Elk Grove has that Davis doesn’t?  A surplus in their budget.  $88M in expenditures in 2022 compared to $95M in revenue.  That surplus wasn’t created by houses.  RETAIL.  Say it with me people “RETAIL”.  “SALES TAX REVENUE.”  Don’t we personally try to get a job and earn money before we buy a home?

    None of those projects will do anything about housing affordability in Davis.  And none of them except possibly Pioneer project which has some retail (though I doubt it’s substantial enough to offset the project’s ongoing cost to the city) will add any positive net revenue for the city.  Nope, unless the city has some offsetting revenue generator in the form of new retail and businesses….then these proposed residential projects are just big ole leeches on the local economy.

    Now do these projects need to be built?  Yeah…I suppose if Davis wants to get square with the HCD and it’s RHNA numbers. But if I’m (the city) am going to have to bite the bullet and swallow some residential homes without generating any new revenue; I’d prefer it to be higher density residential with more affordable homes.  But whatever the case….my point is that the city (it’s people) better get their heads out of their rears and recognize the city’s financial problems and start embracing some real solutions….which will likely include expansion/”sprawl” of retail shopping and business center/parks. 

    But back to Elk Grove and Davis.  I have a question….maybe one for Matt Williams….In Elk Grove’s city budget under revenue I see listed “Property Tax in Lieu of Vehicle Licensing Fee”…which is basically an old 2004 agreement between the state where some of the vehicle tax the state collects gets returned to cities.  Elk Grove appears to receive about $15M in revenue from the state.  Davis does not list this revenue item.  I suppose this could be listed under “Other Taxes” but more likely it might be lumped in with “Property Tax” since that’s what it technically is.  But that would mean that Davis’ property tax revenue of $22M (for comparison Elk Grove’s property tax revenue is $15.7M) is substantially less than than what it appears because its bolstered by the VLF state money.

  6. Keith Y Echols

    Why Grow?

    So yeah….growing mostly sucks.  It causes more traffic and it takes away beautiful farmland to look at.  It creates crowds, takes away parking and reduces local resources.

    However:

    1.  The state mandates added housing.  Housing requirements that can’t be met through infill alone (plus infill has it’s own problems for getting approved).  Some idiots think we can just ignore it until it blows over.  But that just means the city completely loses it’s authority to direct and approve projects; so you could get anything and everything built if the state approves it.

    2.  City finances.  The city needs more retail and DESTINATION RETAIL of some sort.  It needs something to draw people to Davis to shop and generate tax revenue and also to better capture sales tax revenue from it’s own population.

    So why grow?  To meet state housing requirements and to balance the city budget without giving up things that downgrade the quality of life in Davis.….such luxuries like basic road maintenance, park upkeep (there are still blown down trees and stumps that haven’t been taken care of since January).

    But once you meet the city budget requirements (within reason) and the state housing requirements;  there’s no need to grow or continue to sprawl.  

  7. Tim Keller

    You know what Elk Grove does but Davis doesnt?  Invest in programs to attract and retain startup companies…  just sayin’

    But more to the point of the article… there is a factor not mentioned here which is “how the city feels and operates”  – which is present in Elk Grove, Natomas, and Woodland… which is “sprawling” single family homes…

    Davis DOES have some natural geographic boundaries, but even if we stay within those.. if all we do is build low-density single family housing tracts, then davis will FEEL much like elk grove or natomas… even if it is smaller… and that is probably more on-point with the sentiment being expressed.

    The thing that nauseates me is the fact that we KNOW that single family housing developments are unsustainable in many ways… we KNOW the suburban experiment started in the 30’s and 40’s has failed… yet we are now looking at a wave of development proposals all suggesting that we repeat that same, failed development paradigm.  Is that not the definition of insanity?

    There is a narrow path to success here in Davis… adding to our population in such a way that the added population is of benefit to the city economically, environmentally is possible if we do it right… but I dont see ANYONE talking along those lines outside of Sustainable Growth Yolo…  Single family homes are the LAST thing we need… (not that we need ‘none’ – but they should be our absolutely lowest priority… )  condos and apartments targeted at staff and working families, and planned with both parking maximums  AND adequate transit would move the needle FAR more than any of these single family housing proposals… but nobody is talking that way, and I cant figure out why.

     

