Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Is Measure J Under Threat from the State?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(34) Comments
346 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis has long been a poster child community for anti-growth policies—culminating with the 2000 passage of Measure J.  But with the city out of compliance with current state housing laws, having had the Builder’s Remedy imposed, and facing doubts about whether it can meet state housing needs in the next decade—there is a real question as to whether the state will see Measure J as a barrier to housing and attempt to take it out.

This weekend, William Fulton of the California Planning and Development Report asked, “Is The Era Of Ballot-Box Zoning Over?”

Fulton notes at least 60 others cities have some form of ballot box zoning.

He writes, “Now, however, ballot-box zoning is running up against the recent state-level push to allow more housing production. And it may be that ballot-box zoning will lose.”

As Fulton explains, “Not all development projects are subject to the initiative process, of course. Only legislative matters can go on the ballot – not ministerial projects. For 40 years, however, the courts have ruled that this means any general plan amendment or zone change is a legislative matter and therefore can go on the ballot.”

He argues, “The Davis situation seems like(ly) to be the flashpoint for the issue.”

In my view much of this is self-inflicted.  When it was enacted, the idea of Measure J was to provide a community check on the approval authority of city council while at the same time providing the community with a brake on what at the time seemed to be runaway growth.

Instead, activists have used Measure J to quash almost every approved project that has come before the voters.  In the 23 years since the passage of Measure J in 2000, only two projects have been passed by the voters, and none built.

That has put the city into a bind.  The cost of housing has exploded.  Young families, teachers, UC Davis professors have been priced out of the market, putting a strain on schools.

The question is whether there is still a middle path that the community can take?  A way to get some housing, while preserving the ability of the voters to exercise a measure of control.

Over the last few years I have suggested a pre-approval process in conjunction with the General Plan update.  The council is currently looking to widen the Measure J exemptions to include possibly projects that are 50 percent affordable housing.

Currently, exemptions only exist for one hundred percent affordable housing—which has generated zero projects.  While 50 percent is a high threshold, it is worth noting that the cost of pushing through a Measure J project is high and the chances for approval are low.  A tradeoff of cost for certainty might make the move worthwhile.

But every time someone has suggested looking at changing Measure J, a group of citizens comes out in force to demand that Measure J be renewed as written with only technical updates.

We saw it again in 2020 when the council put a renewal on the ballot that was supported with 83 percent of the vote.

We have seen signs of opposition to proposals to amend Measure J.  And we saw opposition to projects coming forward to contend potentially for the 2024 ballot.

If ever there were a time to get proposed amendments passed, it would be now.

At the last council meeting, two weeks ago, the council declined to put any of the four projects on the ballot for 2024.  At the same time—unbeknownst to most of the community and the council—HCD was rejecting the current housing element and placing the city under the auspices of the Builder’s Remedy.

Fulton notes: “The city said the fixes required to be found in compliance were minor…”

I’m more skeptical of that—as I have been for some time.  Whether the city can find the zoned land to replace the proposal for housing at University Commons remains to be seen—a good idea might come tonight at the scheduled meeting.

But I think it’s a dubious proposition that the city can build a total of 1000 units in the downtown in the next five years.  I have still not found a single person outside of city staff that believes that is possible and some have noted that, even if it is, the city won’t be able to use the downtown units for future housing elements.

At the last meeting, council acknowledged their inability to meet RHNA measures—not for this time, but for the next cycle—without some peripheral projects.

But a big question now is whether the city council will even get the opportunity to attempt a middle path.

Fulton notes the efforts of the developer at Palomino Place—first reported by the Vanguard on Friday.

This is a much more dangerous move than I think a lot of residents understand.

As Fulton points out, “The Palomino Place move will almost certainly trigger litigation with the City of Davis over whether the builder’s remedy provision in the Housing Accountability Act pre-empts local voters’ power to require that voters approve legislative actions on development projects.”

Fulton cites a tweet from UC Davis Law Professor Chris Elmendorf who tweeted, in response to the news from the Vanguard, “Looks like there will be meaty legal questions about whether BR allows (a) developer to bypass local voter-approval requirements.”

Fulton notes, “Remarkably, despite the long history of ballot-box zoning in California – and the fact that the builder’s remedy has been on the books for more than 30 years – this (precise) question has never been litigated.”

This is a point I keep making as well—Measure J has never been tested in the courts and apparently neither has ballot-box zoning itself.

I still believe that the best approach for Davis is a “mend it, don’t end it” approach that could preserve the Measure J brake without stopping every single peripheral project that comes forward.  That would take community cooperation with reform efforts.

And now that remedy might be out of the hands of the city—if this does end up going to court, it could be that Davis will have no citizen initiative process at all.

I have been warning for the last few years of this possibility—the citizens and perhaps even the council have largely ignored the risk.  Now that issue is upon us.

Davis clearly needs the ability to approve and build more housing.  But I don’t think the council wants to lose its local land use authority in the process.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

34 thoughts on “Commentary: Is Measure J Under Threat from the State?”

  1. Ron Glick

    “But I don’t think the council wants to lose its local land use authority in the process.”

    The CC has already lost its land use authority. Measure J took it away from them.

        1. Keith Olsen

          The people get to vote separately on several different issues regardless of who is elected.  Why not something as important as housing sprawl in their communities?  I say Yay to Measure J.

          Over and Out!

      2. Keith Y Echols

        Yes, it gave it to the people, where it belongs.

        Yes it gave it to the plebians, the unwashed masses, the hoi polloi.  The everyday person that is ignorant of civic long term fiscal and urban planning.  There’s a reason why we’re supposed to be a REPRESENTATIVE democracy and not a direct democracy.   Voters are supposed to choose leaders they want to lead that represents them but can also lead them; convince them of the proper decisions for the people’s own good.  Voters aren’t supposed to micromanage important processes for the civic leaders.

        1. Keith Olsen

          Yeah, the elitists should be making all the decisions.  Far be it for a lowly commoner to decide something as important as construction sprawl.

          The hoi polloi is a way of referring to common people, and it is an elitist term usually used by people who consider themselves to be above the masses.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Voters are supposed to choose leaders they want to lead that represents them but can also lead them; convince them of the proper decisions for the people’s own good.  Voters aren’t supposed to micromanage important processes for the civic leaders.

          Do you actually believe that some of those on the council are knowledgeable regarding land use issues, for example?

          These people came from (and are part of) the “unwashed masses” – as you put it.

        3. Keith Y Echols

          Yeah, the elitists should be making all the decisions.  Far be it for a lowly commoner to decide something as important as construction sprawl.

          You’re right, the next time you need surgery, why don’t you put the decision to a vote to the public for to make healthcare decision.  I’ll volunteer to do the surgery!  I’m sure I can get on some volunteer commission surgery board!   I mean if lowly commoners are going to make decisions about every little thing for everybody…why not?

          And yes I agree you’re a lowly commoner when it comes to your lack of understanding of urban and fiscal planning.  As the cool kids say….”stay in your lane”  Let the grown ups do their work.  You can vote the leaders in and out based on the promises (kept or broken) and the results.

        4. Keith Olsen

          You’re right, the next time you need surgery, why don’t you put the decision to a vote to the public for to make healthcare decision.  I’ll volunteer to do the surgery! 

          But you’re willing to let the public make the decision by vote on who your doctor is even though they aren’t medical experts.  What’s the difference when politicians are elected to make construction sprawl decisions when they likely aren’t real estate or planning experts?

        5. Keith Y Echols

          But you’re willing to let the public make the decision by vote on who your doctor is even though they aren’t medical experts

          I’m not sure what you’re talking about….I suspect some idiotic national political garbage that you lack understanding of the topic….but on to the subject at hand.

          What’s the difference when politicians are elected to make construction sprawl decisions when they likely aren’t real estate or planning experts?

          The leaders devote their time to long term planning and have a staff of urban planners, financial and administrative professionals to provide them information.  The leaders may get it wrong but they have the information and to a degree the 2nd hand expertise to work with.  That’s why there are staff AND advisory commissions.

        6. Ron Oertel

          The leaders devote their time to long term planning and have a staff of urban planners, financial and administrative professionals to provide them information.  The leaders may get it wrong but they have the information and to a degree the 2nd hand expertise to work with.  That’s why there are staff AND advisory commissions.

          Much of the time, staff and advisory commissions are either ignored, or criticized.  Regardless, that information is also available to the public.

          But more importantly, it’s not exactly rocket science regarding whether or not to continue sprawling in the first place. I believe we’ve all seen plenty of “expert” conclusions around the region (and elsewhere) regarding THAT choice.

        7. Richard_McCann

          Keith O

          The difference is that Council members are elected to devote much more of their attention to the subject matter so that are conversant in the many tradeoffs. Whether they are an expert doesn’t really matter (although some background in the subject helps). That allows the rest of us to focus on the other aspects of our lives that require our own specific expertise. This has nothing to do with “elitism”–it has to do with usefully passing around responsibility so each of has a manageable amount of information and tasks. And if someone doesn’t have the time or resources to focus on this type of decision then, just as with surgery and flying a plane, it should be delegated to someone who we’ve all chosen to process through that decision because they do have the time and resources.

    2. Keith Y Echols

      The CC has already lost its land use authority. Measure J took it away from them.

      Well, the city council lost land use authority for ag land and peripheral (because it’s ag land) projects because of Measure J. They still technically had land use authority over property inside the city limits (“technically” because neighborhood groups like the ones that opposed Trackside and the Umall still exist to throw monkey wrenches in the plans).  But now with the Builder’s Remedy, the City Council has completely lost authority over projects INSIDE the city limits that aren’t designated for ag uses.

  2. Don Shor

    The council cannot be unaware of the gravity of this situation. They should reverse course and put at least one housing proposal on the next available ballot. City voters have twice voted, by substantial margins, in favor of housing projects that are geared toward specific groups (Nishi, WDAAC). They need the opportunity to vote for a normal housing subdivision that does not restrict or focus on just one target demographic. There are at least two, possibly more, such projects ready to go before the voters if the city can develop sufficient staffing to review them in time.

    If the voters approve a normal residential subdivision, the state would likely back off. If the voters reject it, the state would likely step in somehow. That would be one of many issues in the campaign, but the city voters would have a clear choice and could decide whether they want to continue to have veto power over residential growth.

    The current council decision to forego the next election opportunity for more housing is likely to backfire badly. They and the voters have the power to retain Measure J by demonstrating that it is not simply a growth-suppression tool.

    1. Ron Oertel

      The scenario you’re putting forth “approve it, or else” would eventually result in the demise of Measure J (e.g., if the city was “counting on” approval to address RHNA requirements).

      The city will never, ever be able to count on an annexation that hasn’t been approved. They have to plan for RHNA requirements within city limits – as just about every other city along the coast is required to do, as well.

      It seems that no matter how many times its pointed out, the fact that many of the cities subject to these requirements are NOT expanding outward is purposefully overlooked on here. Why do you suppose that is?

      Now, if voters approve a development shortly before the next round of RHNA requirements come out (in several years from now), it may be that the timing would coincide with those requirements. But the approval has to come BEFORE the requirements, and the timing of the development would have to coincide with the timing of the requirements (in terms of completion of units, occupancy, or whatever other measure is used to determine if those units fall within the next cycle). The current process that the city pursues is not considering any of these factors.

      1. Don Shor

        It seems that no matter how many times its pointed out, the fact that many of the cities subject to these requirements are NOT expanding outward is purposefully overlooked on here. Why do you suppose that is?

        San Francisco: “The planning commission unanimously approved legislation designed to increase density on November 19. About 60 percent of San Francisco’s residential areas are zoned for single- and two-family homes, largely in the western half of the city. The legislation also allows up to four units on lots now zoned for one-, two- and three-family homes.”
        That’s certainly an option for Davis.

        1. Ron Oertel

          I’m pretty familiar with San Francisco, and have noticed that even in areas with single-family housing, there is very little change going on.  Even when the existing housing is not in good shape (and is located in a desirable neighborhood), the most that seems to occur is remodeling of the existing housing (or similar replacement).

          I suspect there’s (also other restrictions in place, preventing wholesale knocking down of existing housing.  Perhaps height restrictions, etc.

          And if this isn’t occurring in San Francisco (where there’s supposedly a lot of “demand”, and valuable land) – you can be sure it’s not going to happen in mass in a much-less expensive locale like Davis.

          https://48hills.org/2022/09/the-states-local-housing-goals-are-nothing-more-than-a-farce/

          You know where it would happen? On land that’s been annexed into the city (in conjunction with a Measure J vote), but which hasn’t been developed yet.

          1. Don Shor

            I’m pretty familiar with San Francisco, and have noticed that even in areas with single-family housing, there is very little change going on. Even when the existing housing is not in good shape (and is located in a desirable neighborhood), the most that seems to occur is remodeling of the existing housing (or similar replacement).

            I suspect there’s (also other restrictions in place, preventing wholesale knocking down of existing housing. Perhaps height restrictions, etc.

            And if this isn’t occurring in San Francisco (where there’s supposedly a lot of “demand”, and valuable land) – you can be sure it’s not going to happen in mass in a much-less expensive locale like Davis.

            None of this is relevant to what I posted. Their housing element was approved without annexation because they voted to allow for greater density in areas presently zoned for single-family homes. You asked a question and I answered it by looking up the answer for you.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Don:  The point being that San Francisco (and I would think just about every other city along the coast) isn’t expanding outward to address those mandates, and there’s every indication that the mandates will fail in those locales.  Regardless of whether or not HCD approves those plans.

          Check back in five years and you’ll see. Again, this isn’t just “my” opinion.

          The state already has its hands full with cities that are blatantly challenging the state’s mandates, let alone those which are at least trying to put something on paper.

          If the state really goes after these cities (for lack of “progress” – when the YIMBYs report that to them), they’re going to have to hire an army of lawyers to follow-through on whatever they threaten those cities with.

          My guess is that HCD and the attorney general’s office would have to become the largest, best-funded agency in the entire state to do so. They’re going to have more trouble than Russia does with Ukraine (which was also “unexpected”). With figurative “arms suppliers” consisting of cities and citizens across the entire state.

          1. Don Shor

            Don: The point being that San Francisco (and I would think just about every other city along the coast) isn’t expanding outward to address those mandates,

            The point being that San Francisco achieved their housing element approval by allowing higher densities in existing neighborhoods. Davis could certainly do that as well.

            there’s every indication that the mandates will fail in those locales.

            The state doesn’t build housing. Cities don’t build housing. The whole purpose of this housing element exercise is for cities to remove the impediments to private construction of housing in order to achieve the state’s housing goals.
            The state will certainly achieve their goal of getting every city in compliance by having an approved housing element, or the builders remedy will become an option in cities where that fails. Whether the housing will get built is subject to private financing in most cases. If they don’t meet their housing goals one way, I feel quite certain the legislature and the governor will move to increase housing some other way.

        3. Ron Oertel

          The state will certainly achieve their goal of getting every city in compliance by having an approved housing element, or the builders remedy will become an option in cities where that fails.

          Based upon what I’ve heard on here (and elsewhere), the “builder’s remedy” isn’t necessarily penciling-out.

          But it will be interesting if this occurs to any substantial degree, as it essentially puts all planning responsibility on the state which created this exemption.  As such, if it ends up harming the cities that state officials are supposed to be representing, it seems unlikely that citizens will tolerate this, in the long run.  I can think of a lot of ways that forcing a builder’s remedy would have negative impacts on cities, with resulting and entirely-predictable backlash.

          Fortunately, we don’t yet live in a dictatorship, though it sometimes takes some “suffering” for folks to respond.  As they did with Proposition 13, when they removed control from the state in regard to property taxes.

          I suspect it will be several years for this to play out, and will include various legal challenges which delay or derail any result.

          Whether the housing will get built is subject to private financing in most cases. If they don’t meet their housing goals one way, I feel quite certain the legislature and the governor will move to increase housing some other way.

          They probably will “try”, but they’ve failed miserably so far.  And with the housing/economic/population downturn underway, cities and organizations actively fighting them (including the League of California Cities), they’ll have their work cut out for them regarding their war against their own constituents.

          And by the time this all plays out, my guess is that the political landscape (and leaders) will change by then.

          My guess is that if there was some kind of online odds-making (betting) organization examining this situation, the “house” (the state) would be facing some incredibly long odds – despite their authority (which also can be removed from them).

          Again, I just don’t see success arising from threats against massive numbers of constituents. But the key (as always) for these constituents is to band together to fight “mother Russia”. I don’t think they’re organized enough (or have suffered enough) to really take this on, so far.

          And the leaders in Davis are pretty much on the side of the state in the first place, in regard to the war against constituents. With no sign of change, so far.

  3. Ron Oertel

    It seems unlikely that the state would “force” cities to annex land, whether it’s through something like Measure J or via a council.

    It seems more likely that once land is annexed, state mandates will override baseline features and development agreements.

    The state and the court system is not going to look too kindly toward local measures which attempt to override state mandates (for land annexed into a city). And given that annexed land takes years or decades to develop, it’s more enticing for developers to pursue options such as the “builder’s remedy” before anything is actually built on the annexed land.

    If anything, the state’s mandates are going to make it much less likely that voters will approve ANY annexation at all, given that they will have no assurance whatsoever that what they approve is actually what is built.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “It seems unlikely that the state would “force” cities to annex land,”

      The state would not be forcing the city to annex land by taking out Measure J.

      1. Ron Oertel

        By that same reasoning, the state would not take out Measure J in order to force annexation.  As such, it is not in danger to a lack of annexations. (Actually, it’s the court system we’re probably referring to, unless the city simply did not challenge whatever the state might decide.)

        The restrictions (e.g., baseline features and development agreements) that Measure J and the city creates on annexed land is more likely in danger.  Perhaps the state would nullify those restrictions, but leave the ability to approve/reject annexations in the hands of the voters.

        As an example, it seems unlikely that the state (or court system) would agree that a 400-acre Covell Village II is “off limits” to the builder’s remedy, or other state mandates. And those options would more likely be pursued on undeveloped land, after it’s been annexed into the city via a Measure J vote. The reason being that there’s no existing building(s) or infrastructure that would need to be removed to pursue those options.

        Which (in my opinion) would be an even-better outcome than the current situation.  The reason being that I don’t think it’s likely that voters would approve ANY annexations, under that scenario. Assuming they understand what’s at stake.

      2. Keith Y Echols

        Just as the city is caught between a rock and hard place with it’s refusal to expand but limited infill…..the state could be at philosophical rock and a hard place with this specific issue.  All the legislation (as far as I know) has concerned streamlining the development of infill property.  As soon as the pro housing groups push for peripheral expansion for (in theory) affordability reasons….they’re going to likely lose the environmentalists who have supported the new infill housing measures.

        1. Richard_McCann

          I think environmentalists are OK with prudent expansion if its for well planned neighborhoods. Here’s a coherent definition of sprawl rather than ill defined assertions:

          Characteristics of Sprawl

          The phenomenon of sprawl has been described in various ways, ranging from development aesthetics to local street patterns (Galster et al., 2001). While there is no universally accepted definition of sprawling land development, there are several common characteristics pervading the literature that can help us understand and even measure its occurrence. These include:

          1) Low-density, single family dwellings. The most frequently cited feature of sprawl is the abundance of large-lot (usually 1-5 acres depending on the development context), residential housing developments that consume large amounts of previously vacant or productive land. Density, in this sense, can be represented by median lot size, the number of dwelling units per neighborhood, or median floor space of single-family units (Song & Knaap, 2004).
          2) Automobile dependency even for short trip. Because sprawling development patterns create large distances between dwelling units and segregate different land uses, residents are forced to rely on automobiles at the expense of alternative forms of transportation. Also, the cul-de-sac dominated street patterns within these neighborhoods foster a lack of connectivity and serve as an obstacle for walking and biking to nearby destinations (Benfield et al., 1999). Reliance on the automobile also encourages the development of homogeneous neighborhoods that lack a mixture of land uses (Song & Knaap, 2004).
          3) Spiraling growth outward from existing urban centers.Sprawl is also conceptualized as low-density development rapidly expanding away from more compact urban cores. Approximately 80 percent of the acreage used for recently constructed housing in the U.S. is land outside urban areas; almost all of this land (94%) is in lots of 1 acre or larger (Heimlich & Anderson, 2001).
          4) Leapfrogging patterns of development. Another well-known characteristic of sprawl is dispersed development, which favors the development of parcels situated further out in the countryside over the vacant lands adjacent to existing development.(Torrens & Alberti 2000). Leapfrogging creates a haphazard development pattern that consumes large amounts of land.
          5) Strip Development. “Ribbon” development, in which residences or commercial properties line roads extending outward from urban centers is another prominent characteristic of sprawl (Tsai, 2005). Homes arranged along rural highways present hazards related to traffic safety; commercial strips comprised of fast food chains and large retail stores cater to automobile access and are often fronted by expansive parking lots.
          6) Undefined edge between urban and rural areas. Sprawling residential development extending outward from urban centers tends to blur the division between urban and rural domains (Heimlich & Anderson, 2001). This development pattern is often associated with the encroachment of open space and agricultural lands.
          It is important to note that sprawling development patterns are tied to the context of the urban-suburban landscape. Low-density residential units may mean different things in the city of Houston than in a small town in coastal Maine. Also, one development project or neighborhood does not make for sprawl; rather, sprawling development must be assessed as an overall pattern at the regional level. as an overall pattern of development.
          https://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/the-characteristics-causes-and-consequences-of-sprawling-103014747/

  4. Jim Frame

    By that same reasoning, the state would not take out Measure J in order to force annexation.

    Note that Measure J has nothing to do with annexation, it only pertains to rezoning.  Also, the city cannot refuse an annexation unless the population of the land proposed for annexation is at least 50% of the city’s population, in which case a vote is required.  Annexation is driven by the owner of the proposed annexation land, not by the city.  (In most cases both are pushing for annexation, but that’s not always the case.)

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      Thanks, Jim – but I don’t understand some of this:

      Note that Measure J has nothing to do with annexation, it only pertains to rezoning.

      How would a city have the authority to rezone land outside of its boundaries? Does this have something to do with “sphere of influence”?

      And, can the city rezone land outside of its boundaries without subsequently including it in the city at some point? If it can remain outside of city boundaries indefinitely, what would the result / ramifications be? (Including, but not limited to whether or not the units would be counted toward city RHNA requirements?)

      Annexation is driven by the owner of the proposed annexation land, not by the city.  (In most cases both are pushing for annexation, but that’s not always the case.)

      Related to my first question, but also – don’t ALL Measure J votes include annexation?

       

      1. Don Shor

        Summary of Measure J:

        An ordinance of the City of Davis amending the city’s general plan to add a policy requiring voter approval for certain changes to the land use designations or entitlements of properties shown on the general plan land use map and enacting the citizens’ right to vote on future use of open space and agricultural lands ordinance to provide for voter approval of (1) any general plan land use map amendment that changes a land use designation from an agricultural or urban reserve designation to an urban designation or from an agricultural designation to an urban reserve designation and (2) any proposal for development on the last two large vacant properties designated for urban use commonly known as the Covell Center and Nishi properties; this ordinance to be adopted by the voters and effective upon adoption by the voters of the city.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Thanks – but that doesn’t answer the questions I asked of Jim, and may bring up other questions.

          Yes – I’m already aware of the status of Palomino Place (regarding your comment below).

          1. Don Shor

            Ron: “don’t ALL Measure J votes include annexation?”
            Don: “No, Palomino Place is not an annexation. It would only be subject to a vote because it’s still zoned ag.”
            Ron: “Yes – I’m already aware of the status of Palomino Place.”

            So you asked a question to which you already knew the answer. Got it.

        2. Ron Oertel

          So you asked a question to which you already knew the answer. Got it.

          You “got me” Don – congratulations (as I wasn’t thinking of that one).

          What about the other four development proposals, in regard to the questions I asked of JIM? Of which there was more than one question.

      2. Don Shor

        don’t ALL Measure J votes include annexation?

        No, Palomino Place is not an annexation. It would only be subject to a vote because it’s still zoned ag.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for