Commentary: Is Measure J Under Threat from the State?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis has long been a poster child community for anti-growth policies—culminating with the 2000 passage of Measure J. But with the city out of compliance with current state housing laws, having had the Builder’s Remedy imposed, and facing doubts about whether it can meet state housing needs in the next decade—there is a real question as to whether the state will see Measure J as a barrier to housing and attempt to take it out.

This weekend, William Fulton of the California Planning and Development Report asked, “Is The Era Of Ballot-Box Zoning Over?”

Fulton notes at least 60 others cities have some form of ballot box zoning.

He writes, “Now, however, ballot-box zoning is running up against the recent state-level push to allow more housing production. And it may be that ballot-box zoning will lose.”

As Fulton explains, “Not all development projects are subject to the initiative process, of course. Only legislative matters can go on the ballot – not ministerial projects. For 40 years, however, the courts have ruled that this means any general plan amendment or zone change is a legislative matter and therefore can go on the ballot.”

He argues, “The Davis situation seems like(ly) to be the flashpoint for the issue.”

In my view much of this is self-inflicted. When it was enacted, the idea of Measure J was to provide a community check on the approval authority of city council while at the same time providing the community with a brake on what at the time seemed to be runaway growth.

Instead, activists have used Measure J to quash almost every approved project that has come before the voters. In the 23 years since the passage of Measure J in 2000, only two projects have been passed by the voters, and none built.

That has put the city into a bind. The cost of housing has exploded. Young families, teachers, UC Davis professors have been priced out of the market, putting a strain on schools.

The question is whether there is still a middle path that the community can take? A way to get some housing, while preserving the ability of the voters to exercise a measure of control.

Over the last few years I have suggested a pre-approval process in conjunction with the General Plan update. The council is currently looking to widen the Measure J exemptions to include possibly projects that are 50 percent affordable housing.

Currently, exemptions only exist for one hundred percent affordable housing—which has generated zero projects. While 50 percent is a high threshold, it is worth noting that the cost of pushing through a Measure J project is high and the chances for approval are low. A tradeoff of cost for certainty might make the move worthwhile.

But every time someone has suggested looking at changing Measure J, a group of citizens comes out in force to demand that Measure J be renewed as written with only technical updates.

We saw it again in 2020 when the council put a renewal on the ballot that was supported with 83 percent of the vote.

We have seen signs of opposition to proposals to amend Measure J. And we saw opposition to projects coming forward to contend potentially for the 2024 ballot.

If ever there were a time to get proposed amendments passed, it would be now.

At the last council meeting, two weeks ago, the council declined to put any of the four projects on the ballot for 2024. At the same time—unbeknownst to most of the community and the council—HCD was rejecting the current housing element and placing the city under the auspices of the Builder’s Remedy.

Fulton notes: “The city said the fixes required to be found in compliance were minor…”

I’m more skeptical of that—as I have been for some time. Whether the city can find the zoned land to replace the proposal for housing at University Commons remains to be seen—a good idea might come tonight at the scheduled meeting.

But I think it’s a dubious proposition that the city can build a total of 1000 units in the downtown in the next five years. I have still not found a single person outside of city staff that believes that is possible and some have noted that, even if it is, the city won’t be able to use the downtown units for future housing elements.

At the last meeting, council acknowledged their inability to meet RHNA measures—not for this time, but for the next cycle—without some peripheral projects.

But a big question now is whether the city council will even get the opportunity to attempt a middle path.

Fulton notes the efforts of the developer at Palomino Place—first reported by the Vanguard on Friday.

This is a much more dangerous move than I think a lot of residents understand.

As Fulton points out, “The Palomino Place move will almost certainly trigger litigation with the City of Davis over whether the builder’s remedy provision in the Housing Accountability Act pre-empts local voters’ power to require that voters approve legislative actions on development projects.”

Fulton cites a tweet from UC Davis Law Professor Chris Elmendorf who tweeted, in response to the news from the Vanguard, “Looks like there will be meaty legal questions about whether BR allows (a) developer to bypass local voter-approval requirements.”

Fulton notes, “Remarkably, despite the long history of ballot-box zoning in California – and the fact that the builder’s remedy has been on the books for more than 30 years – this (precise) question has never been litigated.”

This is a point I keep making as well—Measure J has never been tested in the courts and apparently neither has ballot-box zoning itself.

I still believe that the best approach for Davis is a “mend it, don’t end it” approach that could preserve the Measure J brake without stopping every single peripheral project that comes forward. That would take community cooperation with reform efforts.

And now that remedy might be out of the hands of the city—if this does end up going to court, it could be that Davis will have no citizen initiative process at all.

I have been warning for the last few years of this possibility—the citizens and perhaps even the council have largely ignored the risk. Now that issue is upon us.

Davis clearly needs the ability to approve and build more housing. But I don’t think the council wants to lose its local land use authority in the process.