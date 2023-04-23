Breaking News
Controversial Speaker Addresses Trans Issues; Expresses Concern about Davis/DJUSD

City of Davis, Civil Rights
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Evolutionary biologist and founding editor of Reality’s Last Stand, Colin Wright, returned to Davis on Saturday, where he had been an undergraduate student a decade ago.  Wright drew a fair-sized audience of 40 to 50 inside the library, and another 20 to 30 protesters outside of the library.

Both sides largely kept to their own space, which resulted in no notable disruptions or confrontations.

Wright began with a relatively lengthy talk explaining his position where he clearly came down on the side of sex being a biological and binary phenomenon where one is either male or female, and spent much of his time attempting to dispel alternatives such as a spectrum or a social construct.

Wright explained where he was coming from, saying, “I’m not a pundit.  I’m not here to provoke anybody.  I’m not a bigot.  I just want to make factual claims about biology.”

He added, “I see my duty as a scientist is really just to, state things about how the world is, and then we can all have productive conversations about what we do about those, the state of reality.”

He added, “I’m not political. I’m not here to own the libs. I’m not here to get certain candidates elected into office. I just want to make factual claims about biology, and then we can all hopefully have productive conversation.”

He called “some of the biggest pseudoscience out there” the “notion that sex is a spectrum.”

He spent considerable time attempting to debunk “this myth.”  Instead, he argued, “There are only two sexes in human.  And so, because there’s only two sexes, sex is binary, that should be the end of the talk.”?

But he argued, “A lot of activists will try to just muddy the waters about those absolutely basic facts of, of biology.”

On the other side, the Phoenix Coalition’s Anoosh Jorjorian explained that they are there today because the Mom’s For Liberty, Yolo Chapter, was holding an event.

She explained, “He is a specialist in spiders. Apparently because spiders have only two sexes, he believes that this applies to human sex and human gender identity, which is incorrect.”

She explained that this “erases, the entire population of intersex folks. And of course, gender as a human construction is not, (and) does not have a parallel in spiders.

“Because there’s been this ongoing campaign of disinformation and lies about the trans community, about how trans children transition and about our organization, we are here to provide some truth,” Jorjorian told the Vanguard. “We have a truth booth set up for people who are interested in learning the real facts. And we’re here to show that Davis rejects transphobia.”

For local parent Allie Snyder she explained how she got into this fight because she recently became aware of the “mental and physical harm” resulting from DJUSD policies.

Snyder said, “I encourage parents and guardians to get curious, find out exactly what your children are being taught and by whom. When I began sharing my concerns with my child’s science teacher two years ago, I was dismissed as prejudiced and not taken seriously.”

She said, “This year, my kids were asked by multiple teachers for their preferred pronouns on their first day of school, forcing them to consider if they may have been born in the wrong body. I had immediate conversations with their principals and the teachers responsible. Additionally, I began addressing my concerns to the school board and continue to do so regularly.

“Our kids are constantly bombarded with gender dogma on their campuses and often compelled to repeat it,” Snyder explained.  “The pressure to comply with peers and school messaging is hard on children who know someone’s feelings can’t change their sex. The emotional bullying that comes with non-compliance is enormous.”

The second part of Colin Wright’s talk examined current trends and what is happening in Davis.

Going through a number of definitions, he concluded: “Masculine girls and feminine boys are considered transgender by definition. There’s no such thing as like gender nonconformity anymore.”

He added that “the most horrific part of this whole thing is that this is, this is part of the, there’s a giant medical apparatus that swings into motion for, to medicalize what is just common gender nonconformity, tomboys and feminine, and feminine males.”

He continued, “It’s no wonder that we’re seeing this 20- to 40-fold of spike in the number of kids who think that they’re trans. I’m surprised it’s not even more in this and probably will be.”

He ran through DJUSD’s guidelines, after the 2013 passage of AB 1266, saying “the faculty must use their preferred, preferred name. They can name themselves whatever they want (even if) it’s different from what their parents name (them). They can use cross-sex pronouns that you must now use, and they have to have access to opposite sex restrooms and facilities.”

Wright explained, “Most pernicious about it is included, included this right to privacy. You required a student’s written consent before their trans or gender nonconforming status was disclosed to anyone, including their parents.”

These new guidelines, he argued, “resulted in California being this hotspot as a state for gender ideology and kids identifying as trans.”

Trans-identified kids in California in 2020, he explained are at 1.93 percent, which is “38 percent higher than the national average.”

In Davis, pulling from two surveys, he concluded that seven percent of 11th graders identify as neither male or female.

“This is an absolute floor estimate” because he said some students will identify fully with “actual cross-sex identifies.”

He therefore argued that “this floor estimate is 4.3 times the national average and three times California’s national average.”

Why is it so high?  He offered explanation of demographics—largely white, upper middle class and educated— “that tends to be sort of the class of people that tend to be going all in on the gender stuff.”

He also argued political orientation.

Finally, he said, “You have this sort of mental illness feedback loop where you have these survey results that show all the trans and non-binary kids are, you know, extremely low, uh, mental health. And then they use that as sort of just justification for policies that double down on this gender ideology that further makes the kids detached from their bodily existence that causes them to have more, even more plummeted mental health.”

Anoosh Jorjorian believes that most of the community is on their side.

While the second part of the presentation included a local Davis mother, Allie Snyder, according to DJUSD, the number of current parents who have complained about curriculum is exceedingly low.

“We have seen again and again, every time this group comes out to promote transphobic narratives and transphobic disinformation, that the community comes out in exponentially higher numbers to rebuke their message.”

She said, “Unfortunately, it’s only a handful of people who are behind this, and yet they seem to have unlimited amounts of time to not only put on events like this, but to attend every single public meeting and also send email after email, after email to our public officials wasting their time on these, their made-up concerns.”

We have seen the temperature in the room rising at times.  At the city council meeting, a near-shoving match broke out.  At various school board meetings, we have seen the situations escalate as well.

However, things remained calm on Saturday.

Jorjorian explained, “Our purpose today is to really represent queer and trans joy. So we are not interested in confronting them or raising the temperature at all. We are here to show that there are healthy, happy trans folks and people who love them. And we are here to celebrate human difference.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

27 thoughts on “Controversial Speaker Addresses Trans Issues; Expresses Concern about Davis/DJUSD”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Snyder said, “I encourage parents and guardians to get curious, find out exactly what your children are being taught and by whom. When I began sharing my concerns with my child’s science teacher two years ago, I was dismissed as prejudice and not taken seriously.”

    Hear, hear.

    “The pressure to comply with peers and school messaging is hard on children who know someone’s feelings can’t change their sex. The emotional bullying that comes with non-compliance is enormous.”

    This messaging needs to stop in schools.

    For Anoosh Jorjorian believes that most of the community is on their side.

    Or maybe most of the community is afraid to speak out because of fear of the “emotional bullying that comes with non-compliance is enormous”.

     

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “Or maybe most of the community is afraid to speak out because of fear of the “emotional bullying that comes with non-compliance is enormous”.”

      It’s impossible to evaluate “dog don’t bite data.”

      I was however curious, how many parents had emailed the school district expressing concerns. The answer I got was less than a handful.

      I was also interested to see how many parent aged people would be in the audience. Answer was not many.

      So is there a hidden population out there that’s outraged about this stuff but not engaging? Possibly, but there is no data to support the notion at this point.

      1. Keith Olsen

        David, you play up groups of 10 college students or others showing up to council meetings as some big outpouring while you play down 50 people showing up to Wright’s presentation.  Is it because you don’t agree with him?

        Also, aren’t you the person who used to say that for every one person that speaks out, sends a letter or an email that there’s 100 more people that they represent?

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          You’re arguing a point that I’m not disputing. I’m sure there are a lot more people concerned about this issue than showed up yesterday. That wasn’t the point of my comment.

    2. Sharla Cheney

      The speaker explained it. He claims our demographics – “white, upper middle class and educated” along with “political affiliation” – for our community’s general views regarding LGBTQI issues.

  2. Ron Oertel

    Going through a number of definitions, he concluded: “Masculine girls and feminine boys are considered transgender by definition. There’s no such thing as like gender nonconformity anymore.”

    He added, “the most horrific part of this whole thing is that this is, this is part of the, there’s a giant medical apparatus that swings into motion for, to medicalize what is just common gender nonconformity, tomboys and feminine and feminine males.”

    If there’s a legitimate “phobia” to be had, the above comment encapsulates it.

    It’s unfortunate that the population most at-risk of being victimized by this doesn’t see it (and instead, focuses its misguided, negative attention on those pointing it out). The ramifications will be seen over time, including – I suspect – more lawsuits. (Which might ultimately be its undoing.)

  3. Keith Olsen

    Going through a number of definitions, he concluded: “Masculine girls and feminine boys are considered transgender by definition. There’s no such thing as like gender nonconformity anymore.”
    He added, “the most horrific part of this whole thing is that this is, this is part of the, there’s a giant medical apparatus that swings into motion for, to medicalize what is just common gender nonconformity, tomboys and feminine and feminine males.”

    I think this is what we are seeing in a nutshell.  I can’t believe that some people are actually okay with youths making medical decisions at this stage of their lives without their parent’s input.

    BTW, Colin Wright is a scientist, I thought progressives push the narrative that we have to follow the science.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “BTW, Colin Wright is a scientist, I thought progressives push the narrative that we have to follow the science.”

      That would depend on the progressive. Painting a very broad brush here is probably not that helpful.

      One thing I didn’t do was reach out to biologists to get their view. You’re comment seems to assume that Wright is scientifically accurate and representative of the science.

      I had one biologist message me that in their view, what Wright is saying “is not scientifically accurate” nor “supported by the majority of biologists.”

      Your argument here might be seen as akin to citing anti-vaxxers as being representative of virologists or climate deniers as being representative of climate science.

        1. Don Shor

          The scientific consensus about climate change is overwhelming. There are some scientists who disagree about some aspects, and a tiny number who disagree about the foundational aspects. Good example, but, as usual, you are completely off topic and absurdly reductionist in your attempt about whataboutism/bothsidesism/libsarehypocrites.

        2. Mark West

          “BTW, Colin Wright is a scientist, I thought progressives push the narrative that we have to follow the science.”

          His view on the science of human gender has not been valid for at least four decades, based on what I was taught in Graduate School in the ’80s. He has an agenda and is using his ‘training’ to justify his misstatements about biology in order to further that agenda. Suffice it to say, his views are not consistent with the scientific consensus on the topic.

          “I remember that when you guys post what some scientist(s) claim about climate change.”

          The fact of climate change is a widely held consensus among climate specialists. The scientists opposing that consensus view are a scant minority.

           

        3. Ron Oertel

          My guess is that the scientific consensus regarding the biological existence of males vs. females for all mammals vastly exceeds the scientific consensus regarding climate change.

          And that gender studies are not part of biology.

          Unfortunately for some, perceived gender is driving some people to try to change their biology, paid for by Obamacare for that matter.

          How this came to be viewed as an issue to take a “political side” on is a sad statement for an increasingly-sick society.

        4. Ron Oertel

          That’s irrelevant. If you’re going to make a claim, have some evidence to back it up.

          I already framed my response as a “guess”, in response to your and Don’s unsupported claim.

          Truth be told, I don’t feel a need to research this. It’s not my responsibility if some believe they should try to change their biology.

          You might want to watch Matt Walsh’s video, regarding the money behind this. Honestly, anyone with an open mind would be shocked to see what the videotape shows hospital administrators stating (regarding the money, and any medical personnel who might “object” to this). (I believe it was in reference to minors, but would have to watch it again.)

          Perceived gender is indeed different than biology, but “causes” some people to try to change their biology (with the support of Obamacare and the business interests this supports).

          It does seem ironic that it takes someone like Matt Walsh to point out the corruptive influence of money in regard to this issue. (That “used to be” what those on the “left” pointed out.)

        5. Walter Shwe

          How this came to be viewed as an issue to take a “political side” on is a sad statement for an increasingly-sick society.

          Conclusion: Republicans are the ones that have made this a political issue when it wasn’t before. That’s Republican sickness you are referring to.

        6. Ron Oertel

          Conclusion: Republicans are the ones that have made this a political issue when it wasn’t before. That’s Republican sickness you are referring to.

          The only people who would claim such a thing arrived at a conclusion as soon as they figured out which side “their” tribe was on.

          Seemingly-ironically, the Republicans are on the side of biology and evidence, this time – as well as the side that is tracking the corruptive influence of money.

          That is, unless one believes that babies are “assigned” a sex at birth.

          The “progressive” side (for lack of a better word) is purposefully-confusing tolerance (e.g., “transphobia”) with science. These issues are unrelated.

          If the definition of “man” and “woman” (or “male” and “female”) are now being debated, there really is no way to discuss this in any kind of logical manner.

        7. Ron Oertel

          To follow-up on the point above, it seems that (increasingly) some on the “left” are increasingly-adopting views that used to be associated with the “right” (e.g., anti-science, anti-free speech, pro-development and other moneyed interests, and a general lack of what we used to call “tolerance” and respect regarding others’ views – or even basic facts).

          They increasingly sound an awful lot like how some used to define “conservatives”.

  4. Don Shor

    “I see my duty as a scientist is really just to, state things about how the world is, and then we can all have productive conversations about what we do about those, the state of reality.”

    He added, “I’m not political. I’m not here to own the libs. I’m not here to get certain candidates elected into office. I just want to make factual claims about biology, and then we can all hopefully have productive conversation.”

    He called “some of the biggest pseudoscience out there” the “notion that sex is a spectrum.”

    He spent considerable time attempting to debunk “this myth.”  Instead he argued, “There are only two sexes in human.  And so, because there’s only two sexes, sex is binary, that should be the end of the talk.”?

    Since intersex people exist, his assertion is factually incorrect. Intersex people exist with many genetic and physiological variations. It is more accurate to say that sex is bimodal, with clusters of characteristics which predominate but with some overlap. There are at least sixteen chromosomal variations that occur naturally. And sex and gender are not the same thing.

  5. Sharla Cheney

    I think more attention should be given to the Moms for Liberty organization. This is a 501(c)3 organization started in Florida that has spread across the U.S.  It is a group pushing for parental rights in the schools. This sounds laudable but really it is a movement by very conservative factions to exert power over curriculum. This is resulting in banning and removal of books available to students, changes to curriculum, firing of teachers and administrators that don’t toe the line, etc. The focus seems to be on anything outside of the norm of Eurocentric, white, evangelical Christian, politically ultra conservative views.  The LGBTQ community seems to be a target currently.  I hope that this doesn’t take hold in our community. We only have to look at Shasta County to see the damage this movement is causing to communities.

    1. Kendra Smith

      These people already have “parental rights.” They have the right to remove their child/ren from public school and enroll them in the private religious school of their choice, or to homeschool them.

      But that isn’t good enough for the type of human we are talking about. These quaintly named “Moms for Liberty” (snickers) want to control what *everyone else’s children* are exposed to, and the ultimate project is to have the Christian viewpoint reign supreme in all spaces, with no dissent.

      And they are doing it on the backs of the most vulnerable population in this country right now, who are prone to the highest rates of suicide, when studies show that just mere acceptance goes a LONG way to making these vulnerable human beings feel comfortable in their own skin, and you know, not want to *off themselves* on a regular basis.

      I reject the notion that merely teaching this, making people aware of it, or *gasp* asking what one’s pronouns are cause any kind of “social contagion” and greater propensity for people to “become” LGBTQ and in particular trans. These people don’t really have all that great of critical reasoning skills if they think so many people are beating down a path to the type of abuse that is usually heaped on them when they finally come out of the closet.

      And at least one of the main organizers of this “Moms for Liberty” Yolo County chapter is an employee of UC Davis. I wonder how her activities trouncing some of the most vulnerable in our population squares with the UC Davis Principles of Community? Doesn’t seem to square all that much to my eyes.

  7. Walter Shwe

    Since Ron and Keith seem so interested in following the money when it comes to housing, let’s do that very thing here too using Sharla’s comment. Below Sharla’s comments are just a sample of whom is “attacking” whom on the issue of LGBTQ rights.

    I think more attention should be given to the Moms for Liberty organization. This is a 501(c)3 organization started in Florida that has spread across the U.S.  It is a group pushing for parental rights in the schools. This sounds laudable but really it is a movement by very conservative factions to exert power over curriculum. This is resulting in banning and removal of books available to students, changes to curriculum, firing of teachers and administrators that don’t toe the line, etc. The focus seems to be on anything outside of the norm of Eurocentric, white, evangelical Christian, politically ultra conservative views.  The LGBTQ community seems to be a target currently.

    “Legislation in Oklahoma and South Carolina would make it a felony to provide hormonal or surgical transition treatment to transgender people younger than 26 — an uncharted incursion into adults’ healthcare,” the New York Times reports. “Other bills in both states, and in Kansas and Mississippi, would ban such care up to age 21.”

    These proposals are outrageous — especially coming from “conservative” Republicans who claim to believe in limited government and individual liberty. An 18-year-old, let alone a 26-year-old, in the United States is a legal adult. They pay taxes, can vote on the fate of our country, and can even go to war.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/some-republican-anti-transgender-bills-are-going-way-too-far

    Why are Montana Republicans trying to silence a transgender colleague?

    Republican leaders in Montana have silenced a transgender lawmaker

    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/zooey-zephyr-montana-transgender-lawmaker-b2325241.html

    The GOP’s coordinated national campaign against trans rights, explained

    Republicans are unleashing a torrent of anti-trans bills at the state level ahead of 2024.

    https://www.vox.com/politics/23631262/trans-bills-republican-state-legislatures

    Newly veto-proof North Carolina GOP files transgender bans

    https://apnews.com/article/transgender-north-carolina-supermajority-cotham-7ef9957354df1af18d89ca34c891ff27

    NC Republican lawmakers file bills to control transgender youth sports participation

    https://abc11.com/politics-sports-nc-general-assembly-transgender-bill/13093902/

    Texas Republicans have filed dozens of bills affecting LGBTQ people. Here’s what they’d do.

    https://www.valleycentral.com/news/texas-republicans-have-filed-dozens-of-bills-affecting-lgbtq-people-heres-what-theyd-do/

    House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports teams

    https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3960635-house-republicans-pass-bill-to-ban-transgender-women-girls-from-school-sports-teams/

    GOP lawmakers override governor’s veto of transgender bill in Kentucky

    https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2023-03-29/gop-lawmakers-override-veto-of-transgender-bill-in-kentucky

    1. Ron Oertel

      Since Ron and Keith seem so interested in following the money when it comes to housing, let’s do that very thing here too using Sharla’s comment. Below Sharla’s comments are just a sample of whom is “attacking” whom on the issue of LGBTQ rights.

      I didn’t actually see Keith mention money – I did.  As in, Obamacare pays for sex change medical interventions (for minors as well, I believe).  I posted a link to a video (earlier) in regard to this (showing a hospital administrator talking about the money to be had, as well as a threat to medical personnel who don’t go along with it), but it was not posted.

      In contrast, I’m not seeing any discussion whatsoever regarding money in your links.  Normally, I’ll include applicable quotes when I’m referring to links – but you haven’t done so.

