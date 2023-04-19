Council Meeting Briefly Sees Clash over Trans Rights

Tensions briefly boiled over during public comment on Tuesday evening. Community member Beth Bourne was delivering a public comment in promotion of an event that will be held this weekend at the Blanchard Room of the Davis Branch of the Yolo Public Library.

Colin Wright, a UC Davis graduate, will be speaking. Wright is the author of among other things, an article that claims Trans-identified students in Davis have surged well beyond the national average.

During the comment, about local high school students held signs in protest. An adult in dark clothing then attempted to block/ stand in front of them.

After one adult intervened to attempt to get him to move, there were some words exchanged, halting the public comment as Mayor Will Arnold admonished both sides to keep it civil.