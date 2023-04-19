Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Council Meeting Briefly Sees Clash over Trans Rights

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Civil Rights
(18) Comments
458 Views
Share:

Tensions briefly boiled over during public comment on Tuesday evening.  Community member Beth Bourne was delivering a public comment in promotion of an event that will be held this weekend at the Blanchard Room of the Davis Branch of the Yolo Public Library.

Colin Wright, a UC Davis graduate, will be speaking.  Wright is the author of among other things, an article that claims Trans-identified students in Davis have surged well beyond the national average.

During the comment, about local high school students held signs in protest.  An adult in dark clothing then attempted to block/ stand in front of them.

After one adult intervened to attempt to get him to move, there were some words exchanged, halting the public comment as Mayor Will Arnold admonished both sides to keep it civil.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

18 thoughts on “Council Meeting Briefly Sees Clash over Trans Rights”

  1. Keith Olsen

    local high school students held signs in protest and then began to jockey for position behind the speaking.

    Local high school students?  Maybe there were a few but it looked like adults to me.

    I thought this sort of stuff was against the rules at council meetings.

    If the people with the signs wanted to speak they needed to wait their turn, not intercede and interrupt the commenter as the video shows.

    I commend those two women for standing their ground and exhibiting their free speech.

      1. Keith Olsen

        The mayor should’ve directed the sign holders to sit down in the first place right after they approached the person speaking at the podium.

        1. David Greenwald

          THey were sitting, they only stood up when the man stood right in front of them. I don’t believe they were visible on the TV and the Mayor said he couldn’t read them from the dais.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Watch the video, that’s not what I saw.  There were people standing behind the commenter with signs before the man stood in front of them.

  2. David Greenwald

    What I saw literally right in front of me was four 16 year old students sitting and holding signs.  The guy with the gray shirt and baseball hat then tried to stand in front of them.  It was at that point I started videoing it and he ended up confronting them and at that point other adults got involved.

  3. Ron Glick

    It seems  like the people who are showing up at the City Council and the School Board are voicing the outrage they feel in the wrong place. If they are complaining about something allowed under state law then they need to take the issue to the state.

    I don’t think personally attacking a CC member, who is also a founder of the Davis Phoenix Coalition, is productive. Short of action by the state and instead of ad hominem attacks at public meetings I wonder if the people venting at public meetings have sat down with the Phoenix Coalition for a calm respectful discussion of their concerns?

    I was recently at a school board meeting where a woman spoke out at public comment about this issue and people, some of whom are teachers, started interrupting and telling the speaker she was wrong.

    I realize there is a lot of passion on both sides but we should all try to be respectful of people we disagree with who are expressing the fundamental American right of freedom of speech. Not doing so only makes people more entrenched and less likely to reach a common understanding or consensus on how to go forward.

    1. Tim Keller

      While I agree with you Ron, I dont think that these people are trying to achieve “common understanding or consensus”  They are there to rage, to yell, to “vent” as you say… nothing more.

      One of the things that really concerns me about our society is something that appeared out of the Fox News / Dominion suit, but I havent seen many people talking about this aspect:   Fox pushed the conspiracy theory because when they told the TRUTH, they lost ratings… that is, the people consuming the news were simply tuning into the other channels who were saying things more in line with what they wanted to hear.    So our electorate and our media standards are at the point where viewers will pick the news sources that say what confirm their own biases…

      Where is the quest for understanding or consensus in THAT?   I dont think it exists, and I dont think it can be fixed.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        We’re a society of “Echo Chambers”.

        It’s pretty bad when even someone like Bill O’Reilly comments on it.

        “This is what happens when money becomes more important than honest information,” he wrote on his website. “And millions of Trump voters, to this day, want to believe the 2020 election was rigged,” he said.  O’Reilly said he examined the allegations of election fraud and found nothing a court would accept. But when he said that on his website, he said, he lost 1,000 paid subscribers. “So be it. I did my job,” he wrote. “Money is not the motivating force in this operation. Fox News saw it differently, and now payment has been rendered. But the nightmare will continue for FNC.”

        I don’t think I’d call Fox (or CNN) “fair and balanced”.  But biased interpretation of facts is one thing.  But outright denial of facts and denial of objective truth is another matter all together.

        “That opinion can certainly be presented if you provide a counter opinion – equal time. However, once the facts begin to overwhelm any point of view, a news agency has an obligation to say that,” O’Reilly added.

        ——-

        Where is the quest for understanding or consensus in THAT?   I dont think it exists, and I dont think it can be fixed.

        I think it can exist once the majority of people start to feel better about themselves in society.  A lot of conservative outrage I think started when the rust belt started die.  As manufacturing jobs (cars, steel mills…etc…) left the country; lots of blue collar laborers lost jobs but not only that but all future blue collar workers would have a difficult time getting blue collar jobs.  And the idea of just pushing them all into college didn’t/doesn’t work either.  So what you have are a lot of people feeling disenchanted and raging a the “liberal elite”.  Meanwhile the liberal progressives control much of media and control much of the wider culture (aside from judicial system) and operate untethered in their quest to change things for the better….but the thing about extreme progressive change is that out of 100 ideas that are tried; one is usually a good one.  But unfortunately there isn’t much of a moderate force to mitigate the extreme left.  You just have a bunch of angry conservatives to rage against the wingnut left.  I think fixing the rust belt could be the foundation for fixing the rest of society.  When people are relatively happy with their place in society (ie working, making a decent living); they’re far less likely to rage against people with differing opinions.  You’ll get more reasonable moderates that can reign in the lefty wing nuts.

  4. Keith Y Echols

    Were these high school students minors?  If so shouldn’t they have  a responsible chaperone (over the age of 25)?  One who takes the consequences for any problems caused by the protesting minors?  I’m all for young folks being politically active (even if I don’t agree with them).  But there needs to be a seasoned adult to guide them and mitigate any possible extreme (problematic) behavior that young folk often exhibit due to their passion behind whatever their cause is.

    Eh, nevermind…just reread David’s updated description of the events. Sounds like it wasn’t the kids causing the issue. The adult was.

  5. Don Shor

    It’s a little hard to see exactly what transpired between the public commenters and sign holders. The comments by the parents directed at Gloria Partida are concerning. 

    One of the commenters used the terms “predatory” and “grooming”. This is what gay Americans were accused of 30, 40, 50 years ago. Anita Bryant’s group was called “Save the Children” as she campaigned to allow continued discrimination against gays in the 1970s.  

    Trans Americans are now facing the same invective. Gay and trans teens do, in fact, need safe places to hang out. They benefit from having peer support and professional input as they face considerable discrimination. It is unwise to assume that every household is a safe place for them, and any quick look at the self-harm and suicide rates among trans youth will show you that this is a valid public health issue. 

    Trans youth and families are just the latest targets, providing the latest wedge issues, for those who seek to divide us. As you try to evaluate the concerns of all who have stake in these issues, please try to look first at who are the most vulnerable and how these behaviors at public meetings are affecting them.

    I think Anoosh Jorjorian covered the issues well in her recent Davis Enterprise commentary:

    https://www.davisenterprise.com/forum/commentary-separate-truth-from-lies-about-trans-kids/

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      The comments by the parents directed at Gloria Partida are concerning. 

      If those attempting to distract from the speaker are part of the Phoenix Coalition, Gloria should be asking them to refrain from this type of behavior.  (Second time now, I believe directed at the same person.)

      One of the commenters used the terms “predatory” and “grooming”. This is what gay Americans were accused of 30, 40, 50 years ago. Anita Bryant’s group was called “Save the Children” as she campaigned to allow continued discrimination against gays in the 1970s.  

      It’s not good, for sure.

      Then again, the underlying concern may be that children will (ultimately) be encouraged to undergo life-altering, irreversible medical interventions.  In that sense, perhaps that’s what’s referred to as “grooming”, though I suspect that most of those using that word intend it in a more derogatory manner.

      I have no problem with drag shows, even in public spaces.  I don’t think that these shows alone would cause kids to become “trans”.

      Ultimately (I’ll admit this) – I don’t believe in a “gender” separate from biological sex.  One is a construct, the other is an evidence based scientific fact.

      I guess we’ll see (in coming years) how the medical experiments “benefit” children who believe they were born in the wrong body. Not to mention the cost inflicted upon society as a result (including medical insurance for these procedures paid for by the government, under ObamaCare).

      As far as the title of this article, I’m not seeing any connection to “trans rights” (whatever that’s supposed to mean, separate from any other human right).

      1. Ron Oertel

        And by the way, since when did drag shows (or the participants) become definitively associated with the belief that one’s sex does not match one’s gender?

        I suspect that the majority of those participating in drag shows do not have that belief (though just a theory).

        Drag shows have been around forever, and have mostly been associated with those who identify as gay men (not “transgenderism”, per se). Though I believe they were confined to “adult entertainment venues” (as well as public streets in places like San Francisco during parades, etc.).

  7. Keith Olsen

    Trans youth and families are just the latest targets, providing the latest wedge issues, for those who seek to divide us. 

    I think if you ask many of the parents who don’t want their children subjected to what they see as trans indoctrination and grooming feel as though their children are the targets.  Are their concerns not important?

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for