COURT WATCH: Elderly Man Ranking ‘2’ on Risk Assessment Report, with Little Income, Still Has Bail Set at $110,000

By Audrey Sawyer

WOODLAND, CA – Bail was set at $110,000 for an elderly man here at an arraignment in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday, even though—his defense attorney noted—he makes just $800 a month and ranks extremely low in a risk assessment score.

The accused faces felony charges of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/one with whom he has a romantic history with two enhancements, one for great bodily injury, and the other because of a prior felony conviction.

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais said the victim was watching television at a time when the accused had been drinking. The victim tried using the remote and then allegedly had both of her arms grabbed, and slammed into the wall resulting in bruises and bleeding.

Following this sequence, the victim, explained the DDA, grabbed a knife to defend herself and was told by the accused, who was holding a paper spatula, she would not get out alive.

DDA Wais added the victim was taken to the hospital where she received stitches, and had asked for a no contact order.

Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda agreed about the no contact order, but added, “Based on the fact that he (accused) currently makes $800 a month means any amount of bail that he can afford is going to be much lower than $30,000, if he can afford any at all. There is nothing in his bank account at this time.”

While Judge Daniel Wolk said, “To the defendant’s credit, he has no failures to appear, assessed as low risk, and there is a good point made about him working part time. That aside, even with a criminal protective order that the court would execute, even under Humphrey, by evidence, he’s concerned that even a CPO would not be enough.”

DPD Anda argued the accused’s previous criminal convictions were not of a violent nature, noting, “His last charge was in 2016, and there previously was nothing since 2000. As far as criminal convictions go, they are very minimal.”

The judge gave credit to Anda’s statements, but did not budge on the bail.

“Based on everything that I heard, review of the SOR report, the position of the victim, I will set the bail at the scheduled $110,000,” the judge ruled. A protective order to stay away from the victim was also issued.

The next hearing is May 11.