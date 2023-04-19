Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Judge Puts Woman on Probation after Claim of Medical Issues

By Leslie Acevedo 

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Valli Israels placed a woman this week here on four years of probation, with classes, after the accused’s failure to abide by previous court orders because of serious health issues.

Judge Israels noted the plea was accepted April 7, adding, “It was a deferred sentencing put over till Jan. 11 for nine months, bench warrant on Jan. 11. Now we’re here and I’m wondering how many classes (the accused) has.”

Defense Attorney John J. Hillenbrand said the accused “had a serious hospitalization for an apparent stroke on July 19, 2022,” but despite having medical records Deputy District Attorney Daniel Lucas Newton did not wish to review them.” Judge Israels noted the failure to appear was in January 2022.

Defense Attorney Hillenbrand argued the accused tried to appear on her court date, but the accused thought it was a different date, and he quoted the accused claiming, “I did come that same day, but the clerk told me the judge wouldn’t see me” because the bench warrant had already been issued.

Judge Israels noted [the accused] had a failure to appear January 11, after the accused came to court Jan. 17, “so she does not know whether she came Jan. 11 or not.” Paperwork signed stated Jan. 17, noted Judge Israels.

Defense Attorney Hillenbrand noted the accused signed for the 52-week program, starting at Sierra Vista, but “they crossed out 52 and instead put in 30 hours.” Defense Attorney Hillenbrand said the accused has gone to one class since January.

Judge Israels then said the accused is supposed to do 30 hours of online parenting. Hillenbrand admitted the accused had done one hour.

Hillenbrand noted the accused signed up for classes on April 13, and the judge commented that “(the accused) should have been a little forthcoming,” adding the accused should have finished by this time.

While the accused said, “At the time, I couldn’t see” and was waiting for her eyes to restore,” Judge Israels said he was not going to go through three medical records now.

Judge Israels sentenced the accused for both misdemeanors, suspended the sentence and placed the accused on informal court probation for four years with sentence deemed served.

Judge Israels also imposed a $650 in fines, and 40 hours of community service.

The accused is set to return with proof of attendance of five classes on Sept. 18.

Leslie Acevedo is a senior undergraduate student at California State University, Long Beach, majoring in Criminology/Criminal Justice. She intends to pursue a Master's Degree in Forensic Science or Criminal Justice. She aspires to become a forensic investigator.

