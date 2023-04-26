Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Math Fuzzy, But Judge Ups Penalty After Single Strike

By Michael McCutcheon

 MODESTO, CA – A longer sentence was imposed here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week for a single strike in a man’s criminal history – although the seemingly complicated math won’t be finalized until May 5.

The accused had been previously arrested for felony 1st degree burglary and was sentenced to probation.

Per the terms of his probation, his vehicle was searchable and allowed officers to discover a firearm, so he was charged with multiple felonies for possession of the firearm, along with being in violation of his original probation terms.

After pleading no contest to a charge of felony possession of a firearm and the felony violation of probation, the remaining charges were dropped.

The accused was sentenced to four years in state prison per the original agreement for the felony violation of his probation and additionally  sentenced to eight months for the possession charge to be served consecutively.

However, his eight months were doubled to 16 months because he admitted a first strike.

The accused will be credited with at least 433 days already served with more awaiting pending further calculations by probation on May 5.

About The Author

Michael is a senior at CSU Long Beach majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice. After graduating with a BS, Michael plans to attend grad school and receive his Masters with a thesis on interrogation techniques.

