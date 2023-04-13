Davis Habitat, Climate Project Bill Advances

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced today his legislation that would allow the city of Davis to help create endangered species preserves and support climate mitigation projects has passed a key committee.

“With this proposal we take steps to both preserve endangered species and our precious environment,” Sen. Dodd said. “It is a smart use of public land, in keeping with the wishes of Davis voters. It will protect and enhance our community for generations to come.”

Senate Bill 256 would modify the terms of a voter-approved bond act, Proposition 70 of 1988, which provided $1.97 million for the purchase of natural lands in the city of Davis. Under the bill, the city would convey easements of the land to Yolo Habitat Conservancy for preservation of targeted species. Also, the city could convey easements to a third party for the purpose of capturing carbon from renewable biomass energy activities, deep underground, for climate mitigation.

The bill is supported by the city of Davis. It passed the Senate Natural Resources committee Tuesday with overwhelming support.

“The city of Davis values all the work that has gone into this bill that will provide us with the ability to place easements on natural lands purchased from Prop. 70 funds,” said Davis Mayor Will Arnold. “Habitat preservation and climate mitigation are important focuses for the city as we pursue environmentally sustainable opportunities.”

“Residents of Davis have long prioritized the acquisition and conservation of open space,” said Lucas Frerichs, Yolo County supervisor and former Davis mayor. “We appreciate Sen. Dodd’s support of this important issue, which will allow us to further our community’s desired goal of protecting our natural and working lands through use of permanent conservation easements.”