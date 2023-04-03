Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 194: Second Look Network

In March, the Sentencing Project announced the creation of the Second Look Network.

Across the country, we have seen the rise of resentencing and other laws designed to allow people who have served decades in prison, but who no longer represent a threat to public safety, to have their sentences reconsidered and at times, be resentenced and gain release.

“The Second Look Network is a coalition of attorneys and post-sentence advocates across the country working on behalf of incarcerated individuals seeking relief from lengthy or unfair sentences, beyond the context of wrongful conviction or innocence claims.”

Data shows that mass incarceration has often sentenced people to lengthy sentences even as they age out of crime and even as the costs of already inadequate health care in prisons soar.

It is a project of the Sentencing Project.

Listen as Everyday Injustice speaks with Becky Feldman who is heading up the Network as she discusses the focus and goals of the project.