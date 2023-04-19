K-12 Students & Public Invited To Davis Public Speaking Workshop

Special to the Vanguard

The Davis Speech & Debate Team and Ascend Speech & Debate, a leading California-based speech and debate camp, invite you and your family members to attend a free and fun public speaking workshop at Davis Senior High School on Saturday April 29, 2023 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm that will teach foundational public speaking skills to K-12 students and community members in the Davis and broader Sacramento area. We firmly believe that any voice can change the world and want to empower everyone to overcome their fear of public speaking. With the growing role of artificial intelligence in our society, we believe that communication skills like public speaking will be increasingly important in the careers of the future.

Event Details

Date and Time: Saturday April 29, 2023 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

Saturday April 29, 2023 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Location: Davis Senior High School located at 315 W 14 th St Davis, CA 95616.

Davis Senior High School located at 315 W 14 St Davis, CA 95616. Organizers: Ascend Speech & Debate and the Davis Speech & Debate Team.

Ascend Speech & Debate and the Davis Speech & Debate Team. Who Should Attend? While the event is aimed towards K-12 students, we invite any community members to attend—it is never too late to learn public speaking!

While the event is aimed towards K-12 students, we invite any community members to attend—it is never too late to learn public speaking! Cost: Free!

The event will begin with a guest panel featuring local politicians, lawyers, and businesspeople who will discuss the power of public speaking. Then, we will be conducting a short lecture on public speaking skills. Finally, we will be running a fun activity in small groups to put what you learned in the panel and lecture to work by practicing your public speaking skills in a comfortable and guided setting. This event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Davis Speech & Debate Team who will be selling snacks and holding a silent auction.

If you’d like to attend, please fill out the sign-up form on our website, where you can also find the latest event details: www.ascendspeech.org/davis-public-speaking-workshop . If you have any questions at all, please email the following email address: info@ascendspeech.org.