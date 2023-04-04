Breaking News
Letter: Appeal the University Mall Redevelopment Project

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By Darryl Rutherford

Dear Councilmembers Partida, Chapman, and Arnold,

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the Brixmore proposal to rebuild University Mall as commercial-only. I believe that Councilmember Vaitla’s appeal request, which cites relevant findings, warrants further discussion on this issue. During the March 8th Planning Commission meeting, it became apparent that Brixmore leaders failed to seek input from local and regional leaders who could have helped to develop a proposal that included housing, garnered support from the larger community, and was financially feasible.

If our community is truly committed to promoting environmental sustainability, we must prioritize well-planned mixed-use developments like this one. Despite the vocal opposition from some individuals who are against any development in our community, I firmly believe that there is much more support in our community for a mixed-use development. We cannot allow the voices of a few individuals to dictate the future of our community and create an exclusionary environment where only the wealthy and privileged can afford to live.

I implore you to support the appeal and reopen the conversation on the University Mall project. Let’s work together to create a vibrant and inclusive community that benefits all of its residents.

Darryl Rutherford is a member of the Davis Planning Commission

Darryl Rutherford is a member of the Davis Planning Commission

