Letters on the District 3 Davis City Council Race

Editor’s note: These are submitted letters. The views expressed are solely the views of the author and not reflective of the views of the Vanguard or its operations.

The “Wright” Choice

By Nora Oldwin

I’m writing to enthusiastically support Francesca Wright for City Council. (I wish I could vote for her but I’m in the fourth district.) As another co-founder of Yolo People Power, I’ve had the chance to work with Francesca and have seen her respond to numerous community issues thoughtfully, strategically, creatively, and successfully.

Much has been written in this paper and elsewhere about the value that Donna Neville’s experience on city commissions, etc. would provide, which surely is not to be discredited. But a lack of the same type of experience may be equally qualifying if it serves to free a candidate to consider a wide range of possibilities, not just those assumed to be the “right” ones, or as another letter writer put it: “in the box”.

Wherever she has shown up I’ve seen Francesca invite discussion, listen, encourage group interaction, and then, collaboratively, figure out how to utilize our resources to tackle issues, especially where there has been no established roadmap to success. She would be great on the council. I urge my fellow Davisites who can, to vote for Francesca. She really is the “Wright” choice!

Council District 3 time to vote

By Jean Jackman

We are fortunate to have two good candidates for Davis City Council. I will vote for Francesca Wright because I see her as better able to think outside the box and be a results-oriented activist. I value her demonstrated strong commitment to address racial inequities.

I appreciate that she is an experienced group facilitator as we need to have difficult conversations, especially with financial issues looming. She has demonstrated a need to help people before they are in crisis with the Department of Social Services.

I appreciate her innovative ideas for dealing with climate change such as developing storage capacity with neighborhood microgrids and encouraging small farm food production and eco villages.

She is committed to speaking up for renters, half of our Davis population and I respect that. I experience her as being a person with skills and heart.

Endorsement of Francesca Wright

By Steve Reynolds

I endorse Francesca Wright for City Council. I know both candidates well. I was a member of the Class of 1990 with Donna Neville at King Hall. I have known Francesca Wright more than forty years. We are lucky to have such strong candidates willing to step up to the burden of service on the Council. Because of the vagaries of district elections we must choose, and I support Francesca.

She is a proven effective leader. She is a great listener. She is dedicated to transparency and is willing to take deep dives into data and ask hard questions. She is also willing to change positions as she acquires new information.

In 1982 we were both living in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz was struck by a devastating flood. Twenty two people died, roads, power and phones were out for weeks. When the rain stopped a group of people met to see what they could do to help. Francesca stepped up and ended up working on flood recovery for two years. I have seen this pattern again and again; she sees a problem and goes to work. She is also rare in having both extensive public policy experience as well as the perspective of a small business owner. Please join me in voting for Francesca Wright.

Supporting Francesca Wright for City Council

By Ginny Puddefoot

I’m writing to encourage everyone in District 3 to vote in the upcoming election for the Davis City Council. While Davis is lucky to have two good candidates competing for the open seat, I’m supporting Francesca Wright. I’ve known her for over 40 years, and during that whole time, she’s been actively engaged in building community for the purpose of improving people’s lives.

Here in Davis, where she’s lived for more than 25 years, Francesca’s been an effective leader who has successfully brought positive change to our community. Among many other examples, Francesca led the effort to improve public safety in Davis, with the result we now have an independent auditor in the Davis Police Department who ensures officers enforce the law fairly and without bias. She also led the effort to address housing and mental health issues more effectively in our community, with the result that we now have a Department of Housing and Social Services here that focuses on reducing homelessness, increasing the affordable housing supply, and ensuring our residents with mental health issues can find appropriate care.

One of Francesca’s defining traits is her collaborative approach and respect for all points of view. She’s a skilled facilitator with a strong commitment to finding common ground and solutions that reflect the collective voices of the community. She brings vision coupled with direct experience in identifying and implementing concrete actions to achieve these shared goals. These are the qualities we need in our City Council so that Davis can continue to grow and support all of our residents.

For these reasons, I urge you to vote for Francesca Wright for the Davis City Council. For information about her platform and priorities for building our community, you can view her website at www.wrightfordavis.org.