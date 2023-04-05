Breaking News
Manhattan DA Releases Details of 34-Count Felony Indictment of Former President Donald J. Trump – Tied to Unlawful Activity during 2016 Presidential Election

By Belen Avelar 

NEW YORK, NY – A report released by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., Tuesday announced former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, 76, was being charged by the New York State Supreme Court in a 34-Count Felony Indictment for falsifying New York Business records and his involvement in the unlawful activity during the 2016 presidential election.

According to District Attorney Bragg, from August 2015 to December 2017, “Trump orchestrated a ‘catch and kill’ scheme through a series of payments that he then concealed through months of false business entries,” as stated in the court record documents and statements.

In addition, it was noted in the report Donald J. Trump did not act alone and received help to obtain false entries and boost his electoral election to the point where Trump had to take serious measures to conceal his criminal activity. As a result, Trump’s actions led to violations of both state and federal election laws, said the Manhattan DA.

The series of unlawful schemes noted, in one instance, included that “the American Media, Inc. (‘AMI’), paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.”

DA Bragg said American Media, Inc., was also involved in another instance where they paid a woman “$150,000 who alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump.”

It was then noted in the report that Trump wanted to reimburse AMI in cash, but AMI declined to accept the reimbursement after discussing it with Trump’s Special Counsel.

Bragg’s report said AMI confessed later to their unlawful conduct with federal prosecutors, admitting it had made false entries in the business records involving the true reason behind the $150,000 payment.

Moreover, in the report, District Attorney Bragg said, “12 days before the presidential general election – the Special Counsel wired $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress.”

Bragg added that, as a result of the Special Counsel wiring of that amount of money, it was discovered it was sent through a shell corporation that was funded through a bank in Manhattan.

The report noted, “Special Counsel pleaded guilty and served time in prison for the involvement behind the illegal campaign contribution.”

In Trump’s presidential election, after the unlawful schemes, the report stated that the series of monthly checks made were from Trump’s Organization and were all signed by Trump and “were illegally disguised as a payment for legal services pursuant to a non-existent retainer agreement.

“In total, 34 false entries were made in New York Business records to conceal the initial covert of $130,000 payment,” stated by District Attorney Bragg.

According to Bragg, “the People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Added Bragg, “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct.

“As the statement of facts described, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”

Belen Avelar is a senior at CSU Long Beach majoring in Criminal Justice/Criminology. She is obtaining her Bachelor's degree May of 2023. Following her graduation she plans to join the Gardena Police Department as a peace officer who wishes to expand her career further as a Homicide Detective. Her goal is to help those families whose family members have been killed and provide some type of comfort by figuring out the circumstances surrounding their death and who is responsible. Belen speaks both english and spanish fluently.

5 thoughts on “Manhattan DA Releases Details of 34-Count Felony Indictment of Former President Donald J. Trump – Tied to Unlawful Activity during 2016 Presidential Election”

  1. Walter Shwe

    This is fantastic news. Indict, prosecute, convict, sentence and imprison. No one is above the law! That’s the American criminal justice system. 👍

  2. Keith Olsen

    Nothing but a politically driven witch hunt that are found in many banana republics.  Democrats should hang their heads in shame over this.

    1. David Greenwald

      Yeah I mean it should be perfectly lawful to pay a porn star hush money to keep her quiet over an affair, and then lie about it in business and other filings to conceal it.

      Analysis: A Surprise Accusation Bolsters a Risky Case Against Trump

      It turns out the pundits were wrong about the legal basis for the charges. And they also don’t know what evidence the DA’s office has either.

      Personally I would be very careful with the “banana republic” stuff, the January 6 insurrection and attempts to hold onto power are right out of banana republic. Everyone is focused on this case, but what happens if he faces indictments based on January 6, Georgia and Mar Lago too?

      This may all play well to the base of the Republican party, but I would certainly not defend any of it until all the cards are on the table. I don’t know how this plays out. I suggest you hold off on this line until we see what else drops.

      1. Keith Olsen

        The trial is set to begin at the start of the GOP primary season.  Do you think that is by coincidence.?  If you do I have some swamp land for sale.

        Here’s and opinion by an NBC legal analyst, hardly a conservative news network:
        Cevallos stated, “New York has a law, falsification of business records, it’s ordinarily a misdemeanor…New York law allows that to become a felony if the false entry was also in furtherance of or to conceal a crime. It doesn’t say what specific crime. And, in fact, it’s pretty vague what kinds of crimes qualify. For a while, a lot of us talked about, well, can they use a federal crime? Because states cannot enforce federal law. Well, what we learned today is that Alvin Bragg instead used a New York law, a New York election law, which is a misdemeanor. Very interesting, because Alvin Bragg used a misdemeanor, added a misdemeanor to it, and got a felony.”
        He added that the law doesn’t “ordinarily” work like this and the language of the statute is critical. Cevallos continued, “Now, a lot of folks see criminal statutes and they think, oh, well, whoever made that, whoever enacted that knew what they were doing. It’s not always the case. … And sometimes statutes are struck down because they’re not well written. I think this is one of those laws, because I don’t think the legislators thought ahead as to how or what crimes would be appropriate and whether or not you even need to prove that second crime in order to bump it up to a felony.”
        https://yournews.com/2023/04/05/2548378/nbcs-cevallos-bragg-is-using-a-poorly-written-statute-to/

      2. Keith Olsen

        How many millions have been spent by DA Bragg and NY going after Trump for paying off hush money and what amounts to misdemeanors even if they are truly crimes?  Some estimates are coming in the hundred$ of million$ when you count Bragg’s dept. and the safety and lockdown of NY cost$.  It’s ridiculous, millions on millions going after Trump in an attempt to try and stack misdemeanors in order try to make it a felony which most legal experts say is a huge stretch.  So you think that’s not political from a DA that campaigned and ran for office promising to go after Trump.

