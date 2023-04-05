Manhattan DA Releases Details of 34-Count Felony Indictment of Former President Donald J. Trump – Tied to Unlawful Activity during 2016 Presidential Election

By Belen Avelar

NEW YORK, NY – A report released by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., Tuesday announced former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, 76, was being charged by the New York State Supreme Court in a 34-Count Felony Indictment for falsifying New York Business records and his involvement in the unlawful activity during the 2016 presidential election.

According to District Attorney Bragg, from August 2015 to December 2017, “Trump orchestrated a ‘catch and kill’ scheme through a series of payments that he then concealed through months of false business entries,” as stated in the court record documents and statements.

In addition, it was noted in the report Donald J. Trump did not act alone and received help to obtain false entries and boost his electoral election to the point where Trump had to take serious measures to conceal his criminal activity. As a result, Trump’s actions led to violations of both state and federal election laws, said the Manhattan DA.

The series of unlawful schemes noted, in one instance, included that “the American Media, Inc. (‘AMI’), paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.”

DA Bragg said American Media, Inc., was also involved in another instance where they paid a woman “$150,000 who alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump.”

It was then noted in the report that Trump wanted to reimburse AMI in cash, but AMI declined to accept the reimbursement after discussing it with Trump’s Special Counsel.

Bragg’s report said AMI confessed later to their unlawful conduct with federal prosecutors, admitting it had made false entries in the business records involving the true reason behind the $150,000 payment.

Moreover, in the report, District Attorney Bragg said, “12 days before the presidential general election – the Special Counsel wired $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress.”

Bragg added that, as a result of the Special Counsel wiring of that amount of money, it was discovered it was sent through a shell corporation that was funded through a bank in Manhattan.

The report noted, “Special Counsel pleaded guilty and served time in prison for the involvement behind the illegal campaign contribution.”

In Trump’s presidential election, after the unlawful schemes, the report stated that the series of monthly checks made were from Trump’s Organization and were all signed by Trump and “were illegally disguised as a payment for legal services pursuant to a non-existent retainer agreement.

“In total, 34 false entries were made in New York Business records to conceal the initial covert of $130,000 payment,” stated by District Attorney Bragg.

According to Bragg, “the People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Added Bragg, “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct.

“As the statement of facts described, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”