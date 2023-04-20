Neighborhood Voices Coalition: ‘Builders Remedy’ Strips Local Communities of Democratic Rights

Special to the Vanguard

Throughout California, for-profit developers are racing to invoke the “Builders Remedy” – a provision in state housing law that allows developers to override local zoning laws and push through projects of nearly any size, almost anywhere they want.

The “Builders Remedy” is not new – but it has been given new life by a series of recent state laws like the proposed SB 423 which would make it easier for for-profit developers to strip local communities of any meaningful say in local planning issues. Even now, developers can tear down single-family homes and build multi-story, multi-unit buildings in their place.

“While we all agree that we need more housing of all types in California, developers should work with communities to build housing where it makes sense,” said Lafayette City Councilmember Susan Candell, a co-leader of Our Neighborhood Voices, a non-partisan coalition seeking to introduce a citizen-led ballot initiative that would restore the right of communities to shape future growth.

“It is essentially only developers, their hand-picked politicians and their so-called ‘YIMBY’ cheering section that agree we should create these units with zero input from local communities,” said Former Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander.

These laws also do not require developers to pay a penny in additional taxes for roads, transit, schools, parks or other services that the new growth in our communities would require – ultimately leaving taxpayers with the bill. California is already facing a $22.5 billion deficit due to a sharp decline in tax revenues, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office – the worst since the Great Recession. According to recent reports, as many as 12 of California’s 15 largest cities likely won’t be able to pay their existing bills.

“The state’s housing crisis certainly drives this kind of unrestricted power for developers, but that does not mean the solution is to give developers a blank check while leaving local residents with higher tax bills or silencing local elected officials who want to speak out on behalf of their residents,” said Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou.

Our Neighborhood Voices is a non-partisan coalition of residents and elected officials from every corner of California who believe that land use decisions should be determined by local communities and their elected leaders – not one-size-fits-all laws from Sacramento and for-profit developers.

To get these important questions in front of voters, Our Neighborhood Voices is organizing to qualify a citizen-led ballot initiative that would protect the ability of local communities to adopt laws that shape local growth, preserve the character of neighborhoods, and require developers to actually produce more affordable housing and contribute to the costs associated with it.

“Citizens have a right to have a say about what happens right next door to their home,” said Santa Monica City Councilmember Phil Brock. “But a provision like the ‘Builders Remedy’ takes this right away from neighbors and local elected officials and turns it over to for-profit developers. If we want a real and lasting solution to our state’s housing crisis, we need to put communities first, not developer profits.”