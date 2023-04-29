Provenza Will Not Seek a Fifth Term

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – This week Yolo County Supervisor Jim Provenza has announced he will not seek re-election for a 5th term in March of 2024.

Provenza has spent 20 years in local government, having first been elected to the School Board in 2003 and first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2008.

Provenza cited his desire “to spend more time with his extended family, especially his wife, Donna, his children and four grandchildren.” He also plans to travel, and to eventually explore new ways of serving the public.

At the end of his term, Provenza will have been in public service for 45 years.

During his time as a County Supervisor, Provenza achieved several notable accomplishments including saving the Yolo Crisis Nursery in 2014 (the front door of the nursery is named after Provenza for his efforts) and obtaining millions of dollars for direct services to children and families, those without housing, and the aged.

He said he is proud that the Board recently approved a new South Davis Library. Provenza also worked hard for environmental justice and sponsored Yolo County’s resolution to set a goal of net negative carbon by 2030. Most importantly, Provenza served the day-to-day needs of his constituents by tirelessly representing their interests.

“There are many initiatives I’m working on, and I’m excited about what can be achieved over the next two years,” said Provenza. “I plan to spend the next 20 months working diligently on behalf of the residents of Davis and Yolo County. I intend to go out strong.”

Provenza went on to praise the strength of the community and partnerships between the cities and the County.

“No supervisor stands alone in their accomplishments,” said Provenza. “We are fortunate to have five outstanding supervisors, an excellent city council, and the most dedicated and hardworking citizen advocates anywhere. These relationships contribute to addressing essential needs such as the opening of Paul’s Place in Davis, critical wildlife and fire prevention at Putah Creek, and promotion of housing for persons suffering from mental disabilities.”

Provenza expressed confidence in the County’s future under the leadership of recently appointed Chief Administrative Officer, Gerardo Pinedo.

He said, “Gerardo’s emphasis on constituent-centered decision-making is exactly what we need. I have every confidence Yolo County will experience its best days yet under the guidance of the Board and our new Chief Administrator.”

In addition to his Board accomplishments, Provenza previously served as Counsel to the California Legislature where he wrote laws adding sexual orientation and disability to the protection of the state’s hate crime statute, requiring guns to be confiscated from domestic violence perpetrators, and criminalizing stalking.

“It’s hard to believe there was a time when these protections didn’t exist, but progress was hard-fought and must be preserved.” said Provenza.

Provenza also served as a legal aid attorney and as a special assistant district attorney.

Stressing the importance of making room for new leadership, Provenza said, “No political position is a lifetime appointment. I am deeply grateful to the voters of the 4th District for allowing me to serve for 16 years. I love the work and the people I am privileged to serve. It has been one of the biggest honors of my life, but as George Harrison once observed, ‘All things must pass.’”

Candidates are already lining up to replace him in anticipation of his announcement:

Sheila Allen, a former colleague of Provenza on the school board, who currently serves as Provenza’s deputy supervisor and as executive director of the Yolo Healthy Aging Alliance.

Antonio De Loera-Brust who is a Davis High grad, and has worked for Joaquin Castro, a Congressman from Texas as well as served as Special assistant to the US Secretary of State. He is an organizer for the United Farm Workers.