Sunday Commentary: As the District 3 Special Election Winds Down, Who Has the Advantage?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As noted earlier this week, this has been a fairly quiet council election. Granted, the fact that we have district elections and only one district is voting in this special election, means that 80 percent of the town therefore is uninvolved plays a role.

I would also add that there is not a huge difference between the two candidates on the positions plays a role as well—and on most of the key issues facing this community, I don’t see this being a narrowly divided council. Add it all up—a fairly low-key race.

Without polling—the factors I look at are: money raised, endorsements, and letters to the editor.

At this point, I think most people believe that Donna Neville has a clear advantage here. I largely concur, with a couple of caveats.

This week the most visible endorsement came down—the Davis Enterprise. I was actually more struck by the magnitude of the advantage Neville had among the establishment—a huge number of current or recently former elected officials are backing Neville.

Three of the four current councilmembers, everyone but Bapu Vaitla. Both Davis County Supervisors. Not to mention Mike Thompson (Congress), Bill Dodd (Senate) and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (Assembly).

Another area where there is a clear advantage is on money raised. As long-time readers know, I’m not a huge believer that money actually matters a lot in Davis. That’s because what are you going to do with money? Send out more mailers? Put TV ads on TV? None of those things seem to make a huge difference.

But money is raised at a rate of $150 per person, so the more money raised is a good indicator of breadth of support.

Here Neville—at least as of March 18, the date of the last filing—had about a two to one monetary advantage, or $22,000 to $11,000. The problem is that was almost a month ago, so we don’t have a great idea of what has happened in the last month.

One area where Francesca Wright has done well is on letters to the editor. In the last month, I hand counted a 12 to 11 advantage there for Wright. That’s a good indicator of both support in the community and campaign organization.

It’s definitely not a huge volume of letters either way—but it demonstrates that Wright has an organization that can help get letters to the editor.

Probably the most important factor in politics in Davis is the ability to have volunteers and a campaign organization that can walk and talk to voters. The campaigns that do well can reach the voters and, now that the electorate has shrunk, the advantage of a strong campaign organization has only increased.

We may get a little better idea of the money issue when the next filing comes through. At the same time, we are about two weeks out from the election and it appears right now that Neville is a clear favorite.

As noted earlier in the week, there is not a huge difference on the issues.

In its endorsement of Donna Neville in the middle of last week, the Enterprise focused on Neville’s experience more than issues.

The Enterprise focused on two issues, housing and homelessness.

They write, “On the city’s persistent housing shortage, Neville aims to promote affordable infill housing by streamlining the city’s permitting process for infill and for accessory dwelling units; backing the Housing Trust Fund with a steady revenue stream; and collaborating with the school district on identifying surplus district property that can be used for housing within the city limits.”

But again, that’s not much different than Wright’s views.

They also looked at homelessness and the need overall for “more staffing” as she also cites “understaffing as one reason the city is having trouble delivering the level of services Davis voters expect, especially in the case of infrastructure. As befits someone with experience in the state auditor’s office, she sees the need to bring in more revenue to the city as a critical component to shore up lagging services.”

On the issue of housing, for example, there is not a huge difference between the two candidates.

In last week’s weekly question, Donna Neville on housing noted, “(W)e are now faced with the reality that we may not be able to meet our Regional Housing Need Allocation. Council is currently working to develop criteria that it will use to decide which peripheral projects to place on the ballot but decided not to place any such projects on the ballot until 2025 at the earliest. We need to ensure that any project that goes on the ballot meets the needs of the City and has the support of our residents through smart planning and an engaged process.”

Meanwhile, Francesca Wright wrote, “Our community has a shortage of both workforce and affordable housing. I support pressing for infill while we have rigorous community conversations about the conditions under which we’d support bringing projects forward for annexation.”

When they attended a candidate forum, they were asked about the fiscal health of the city.

Donna Neville noted issues like roads and unfunded pension liability.

She argued that “we need more revenue.” And explained, “This requires a robust economic development plan that sets out our priorities for attracting and retaining businesses in our downtown and other commercial hubs. We can’t flourish if we have empty retail spaces. Second, we need to find ways for the innovative businesses that want to locate and stay in Davis to stay here.”

Francesca Wright also noted the annual shortfall of $7.6 million on roads and other services. She noted, “I’m in agreement here, we need strategies to maximize revenue, and that includes property taxes, sales taxes, hotel taxes, while preserving the character of our town.”

Later she added, “We need a champion to help our local businesses revitalize and our innovators to plant roots to grow the enterprises of the future.”

On the big issues facing this community—there is not a huge difference between the two which why the focus turns more to experience and background. There are definitely clear differences in who is backing each of the candidates.

At the end of the day, we’ll see who the voters of District 3 choose.