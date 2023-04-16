Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: As the District 3 Special Election Winds Down, Who Has the Advantage?

Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
Davis City Hall with an old style bicycle statue out front
Donna Neville and Francesca Wright from the recent forum/ screenshot

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As noted earlier this week, this has been a fairly quiet council election.  Granted, the fact that we have district elections and only one district is voting in this special election, means that 80 percent of the town therefore is uninvolved plays a role.

I would also add that there is not a huge difference between the two candidates on the positions plays a role as well—and on most of the key issues facing this community, I don’t see this being a narrowly divided council.  Add it all up—a fairly low-key race.

Without polling—the factors I look at are: money raised, endorsements, and letters to the editor.

At this point, I think most people believe that Donna Neville has a clear advantage here.  I largely concur, with a couple of caveats.

This week the most visible endorsement came down—the Davis Enterprise.  I was actually more struck by the magnitude of the advantage Neville had among the establishment—a huge number of current or recently former elected officials are backing Neville.

Three of the four current councilmembers, everyone but Bapu Vaitla.  Both Davis County Supervisors.  Not to mention Mike Thompson (Congress), Bill Dodd (Senate) and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (Assembly).

Another area where there is a clear advantage is on money raised.  As long-time readers know, I’m not a huge believer that money actually matters a lot in Davis.  That’s because what are you going to do with money?  Send out more mailers?  Put TV ads on TV?  None of those things seem to make a huge difference.

But money is raised at a rate of $150 per person, so the more money raised is a good indicator of breadth of support.

Here Neville—at least as of March 18, the date of the last filing—had about a two to one monetary advantage, or $22,000 to $11,000.  The problem is that was almost a month ago, so we don’t have a great idea of what has happened in the last month.

One area where Francesca Wright has done well is on letters to the editor.  In the last month, I hand counted a 12 to 11 advantage there for Wright.  That’s a good indicator of both support in the community and campaign organization.

It’s definitely not a huge volume of letters either way—but it demonstrates that Wright has an organization that can help get letters to the editor.

Probably the most important factor in politics in Davis is the ability to have volunteers and a campaign organization that can walk and talk to voters.  The campaigns that do well can reach the voters and, now that the electorate has shrunk, the advantage of a strong campaign organization has only increased.

We may get a little better idea of the money issue when the next filing comes through.  At the same time, we are about two weeks out from the election and it appears right now that Neville is a clear favorite.

As noted earlier in the week, there is not a huge difference on the issues.

In its endorsement of Donna Neville in the middle of last week, the Enterprise focused on Neville’s experience more than issues.

The Enterprise focused on two issues, housing and homelessness.

They write, “On the city’s persistent housing shortage, Neville aims to promote affordable infill housing by streamlining the city’s permitting process for infill and for accessory dwelling units; backing the Housing Trust Fund with a steady revenue stream; and collaborating with the school district on identifying surplus district property that can be used for housing within the city limits.”

But again, that’s not much different than Wright’s views.

They also looked at homelessness and the need overall for “more staffing” as she also cites “understaffing as one reason the city is having trouble delivering the level of services Davis voters expect, especially in the case of infrastructure. As befits someone with experience in the state auditor’s office, she sees the need to bring in more revenue to the city as a critical component to shore up lagging services.”

On the issue of housing, for example, there is not a huge difference between the two candidates.

In last week’s weekly question, Donna Neville on housing noted, “(W)e are now faced with the reality that we may not be able to meet our Regional Housing Need Allocation. Council is currently working to develop criteria that it will use to decide which peripheral projects to place on the ballot but decided not to place any such projects on the ballot until 2025 at the earliest. We need to ensure that any project that goes on the ballot meets the needs of the City and has the support of our residents through smart planning and an engaged process.”

Meanwhile, Francesca Wright wrote, “Our community has a shortage of both workforce and affordable housing. I support pressing for infill while we have rigorous community conversations about the conditions under which we’d support bringing projects forward for annexation.”

When they attended a candidate forum, they were asked about the fiscal health of the city.

Donna Neville noted issues like roads and unfunded pension liability.

She argued that “we need more revenue.”  And explained, “This requires a robust economic development plan that sets out our priorities for attracting and retaining businesses in our downtown and other commercial hubs. We can’t flourish if we have empty retail spaces. Second, we need to find ways for the innovative businesses that want to locate and stay in Davis to stay here.”

Francesca Wright also noted the annual shortfall of $7.6 million on roads and other services.  She noted, “I’m in agreement here, we need strategies to maximize revenue, and that includes property taxes, sales taxes, hotel taxes, while preserving the character of our town.”

Later she added, “We need a champion to help our local businesses revitalize and our innovators to plant roots to grow the enterprises of the future.”

On the big issues facing this community—there is not a huge difference between the two which why the focus turns more to experience and background.  There are definitely clear differences in who is backing each of the candidates.

At the end of the day, we’ll see who the voters of District 3 choose.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

10 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: As the District 3 Special Election Winds Down, Who Has the Advantage?”

  1. Walter Shwe

    Regarding retail in Davis, the ship has largely, but not totally, sailed on that issue. For decades Davis has essentially had a giant “you’re not wanted here” billboard on full display. Both developers and retailers got that messagee loud and clear. They have placed their bets elsewhere on neighboring cities. They have executed a strategy I call ‘everywhere but Davis.’ These retailers and restaurants include Raley’s, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Crumble Cookie, Mod Pizza and Red Robin.

    1. Keith Olsen

      They have executed a strategy I call ‘everywhere but Davis.’ These retailers and restaurants include Raley’s, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Crumble Cookie, Mod Pizza and Red Robin.

      Did it ever occur to you that this may be what makes Davis kind of special, why people like living there?  That Davis doesn’t have a deluge of the cookie cutter housing sprawl and strip malls that you see in almost every other city?

       

       

        1. Matt Williams

          That is correct Walter.  And it is the “price” that comes with Keith’s “Did it ever occur to you that this may be what makes Davis kind of special, why people like living there?  That Davis doesn’t have a deluge of the cookie cutter housing sprawl and strip malls that you see in almost every other city”

          I’ve done some calculations based on the City’s own reports of the 20-year unfunded liabilities forecast of more than $200 million ($10 million per year) and it amounts to approximately $1,500 per person for the 70,000 residents.

          The question for Keith … and all of the folks in the community (including the County residents who like me live in the community but outside the City Limits) … is whether they are grr DT tying $1,500 per person per year of additional value because of the community vision that Keith has described.

          The $10 million per year shortfall could be substantially reduced if the City and UCD negotiated a similar agreement to the ones that are in place in Berkeley and Santa Cruz, where the University pays the City several million dollars (somewhere between $1 million and $5 million per year).

          What say you?

          1. Don Shor

            the ones that are in place in Berkeley and Santa Cruz, where the University pays the City several million dollars (somewhere between $1 million and $5 million per year).

            The basis for those agreements, if I recall, was the services that the cities were providing to the UC campuses. UCD doesn’t need any services from the City of Davis.

        2. Ron Oertel

          That is correct Walter.

          Is it, in fact “correct”?  Especially with the decline of retail?

          As I recall, Davis is in the “middle of the pack” (using Donna Neville’s words, I think) regarding fiscal deficits. I’ve looked at the analysis she referred to myself in the past (and posted links to it on here), and found that conclusion to be true. (And that was before the pandemic took another bite out of retail.)

          I do find it odd, however, that some wanted to hold up redevelopment of University Mall, and criticized the developer for wanting to do so. Especially since it’s the same folks who claim to be concerned about retail.

  2. Ron Glick

    “That Davis doesn’t have a deluge of the cookie cutter housing sprawl and strip malls that you see in almost every other city?”

    Actually Davis is predominately made up of such cookie cutter homes. I remember when we were looking for a house and Corky Brown asked me what model was the home I was looking at? He knew the layout from the model name. Most subdivisions in Davis have a few models that the original owners can choose from interspersed with some custom homes. I’ve been in several homes that are exact replicas of my own house.

  3. Ron Oertel

    I see lots of differences between these two candidates, despite David’s conclusions.  Note this more subtle-response from Wright, for example:

    I support pressing for infill while we have rigorous community conversations about the conditions under which we’d support bringing projects forward for annexation.”

    This does not sound like someone who’d immediately jump on the bandwagon for peripheral development.

    In contrast, here’s a key statement from Donna Neville, which causes me to believe that she’ll be pushing for DISC again.  This is the exact same argument that was used repeatedly by David and others.

    Second, we need to find ways for the innovative businesses that want to locate and stay in Davis to stay here.”

    These two candidates are not the same.

    One is an “establishment”, development-oriented candidate (Neville), while the other one is (for lack of a better word) more of a social justice type (but not one who has bought-into the establishment answer regarding development – unlike some others).

    Actually, I’m thinking the latter description might also describe Bapu, but it’s too early to tell.

    My impression, at least.

    1. Ron Oertel

      Three of the four current councilmembers (endorse Neville), everyone but Bapu Vaitla.

      Ah – I hadn’t even noticed this, when comparing Francesca Wright with Bapu Vaitla. This may support my conclusion regarding overall similarity between the two.

       

