Sunday Commentary: City Revenue Problems Aren’t Going Away

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Over the last decade, the biggest failure of leadership by the council has been the failure to address the city’s ongoing revenue shortfalls on a long-term basis.

While the city was able to pass and maintain a half-cent sales tax increase, all other revenue measures have failed to materialize—or in the case of a parcel tax for roads in 2018, failed to reach the two-thirds threshold.

In addition, three projects that contained economic development projects failed Measure J votes between 2016 and 2022.

The city council has also made some questionable choices with spending, most notably a decision to purchase a ladder truck with its ongoing added personnel costs for a fire apparatus that is duplicative with a similar apparatus available at the university.

The city’s roads, sidewalks and bike paths have long been under-resourced, and other city services and amenities have been struggling as well.

The failure of DiSC in 2022 drives home, once again, the failure of the voters and also the city council to come to terms with the city’s long-term revenue challenges. Analyses have shown that the city remains on the very low end of other communities in terms of per capita sales tax.

The council assigned a subcommittee of Bapu Vaitla and Gloria Partida to look into the city’s revenue options and they have determined that a new revenue measure is a priority for the November ballot.

“The City Council has long wrestled with balancing the costs of quality of life programs and services, necessary infrastructure, growth and development to suit the interests of the community, and revenue to pay for these programs, services and infrastructure,” they write.

They note that the city “is in process to hire an Economic Development Director to help maximize current business health and to embark on an Economic Development strategic plan.”

In January, “the City Council reviewed the long-term plan to address critical infrastructure issues, specifically roads and bike paths.”

Staff reported that “although the City had developed and implemented a funding strategy to increase the amount of funds available to the pavement rehabilitation program by $31.1 million over a 10-year period, additional costs meant that even this increased amount would be insufficient to address desired pavement condition levels through 2029.”

In addition, the city council has discussed several other areas where current identified funding levels fall short, and these include: “city facilities, funding to support affordable housing and other services to low income households, urban forestry and more. The Council has discussed priorities in roads/bike paths and urban forestry that alone would require an additional $10 to $15 million per year.”

What are the revenue options?

The city has, as mentioned, attempted to increase the revenue base. While efforts to develop R&D facilities have failed (again three times), the city has increased its TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax), brought in cannabis dispensaries, and added hotels—all of which will add revenue.

However, the city staff concedes, “Increasing the revenue base, particularly from non-residential entities, is possible, but it is difficult and takes time. The City is engaged in constant efforts to bring Davis-appropriate businesses to town, to generate sales tax, business license tax, and other revenues.”

That leaves a variety of revenue measures as possible solutions: parcel tax, Utility User Tax, Sales Tax, Transient Occupancy Tax, and a few others.

A big factor with the tax is that a parcel tax, which was attempted in 2018, requires a two-thirds vote, whereas a UUT, Sales, and TOT would be a simple majority—if the funds are unrestricted.

As staff explained, “General taxes intended for any legitimate government use require a 2/3 vote of the City Council to place a measure on the ballot. They are only allowed at municipal elections, with the next available election November 2024. Once on the ballot, a general tax requires a simple majority to pass.”

On the other hand, “Special taxes that are earmarked for a particular governmental purpose, including all parcel taxes, require a majority vote of the City Council to place on the ballot and 2/3 of the voters must support the measure for it to pass.”

I have always found this ironic. I would generally prefer the council to put a tax on the ballot with a specific use designated so that the city can be held accountable, and we don’t get a situation like what happened in 2004, where a tax measure was put on the ballot to preserve services and then was used to raise compensation for city employees.

Why the state would make a specific tax a higher threshold makes little sense to me, when, as we saw a few years ago, a parcel tax received 57 percent of the vote—plenty of support to pass a general tax, but insufficient to pass the parcel tax.

All things being equal, again, a special tax makes a lot more sense from a fiscal accountability standpoint—but unless the community buys in, it’s a big risk

I have faulted the council for failing to make a concerted effort over the past decade-plus to educate the public about the city’s fiscal condition.

There was a brief time in 2014, before former City Manager Steve Pinkerton left, where he went to various service clubs and community organizations to talk about the city’s fiscal plight. But since then there has been very little.

And so when the city has had measures on the ballot—a parcel tax in 2018, three R&D projects in 2016, 2020, and 2022—they all have been voted down.

According to the staff report: “If the City were to place a measure on the November 2024 ballot, the Council would need to vote on a final decision by early July 2024 so the County could include the measure in a consolidated election. This gives the Council up to 15 months to engage in community outreach to determine whether there is community support for a revenue measure and if so, for what purposes and what kind of measure.”

That sounds good on paper, but the first step should be to commit to and outline a community engagement strategy.

In my view the city suffers from a triple crisis at this point—none of which are completely unrelated—a revenue shortfall, a housing affordability crisis, and perhaps the most series, a threat to its schools through declining enrollment.

The community needs to be engaged and the school district should be partners in reaching out to warn the community of the consequences of housing affordability (which impacts the district) and declining enrollment which threatens the overall vitality of our community.

Without this kind of effort, a revenue measure—even if it passes—is simply a band-aid that punts one of the crises down the road a little bit.