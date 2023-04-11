Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Tennessee House Committee OKs Stricter ‘3 Strikes’ Law – Opponents Charge Bill Works Only for Stockholders of Private Prisons

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
73 Views
Share:
via Unsplash

By Cheyenne Galloway

NASHVILLE, TN – The Tennessee House Criminal Justice Committee approved a stricter “three strikes” bill last week in the state of Tennessee, but a justice reform group charged the measure “isn’t good for anyone except people who hold stock in private prison companies.”

The proposed law includes roughly a 35 percent increase for the Tennessee Dept. of Corrections,, which currently averages $1.26 billion a year – the bill also calls for constructing a new prison within the following five years, requiring the allocation of $446 million for its construction, staffing and operation.

Matthew Charles, Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) Tennessee State Director, said in a statement, “Tennessee already has a three strikes law, and it isn’t stopping or reducing crime.”

“Passing a new three-strikes law that is even worse isn’t going to improve public safety. This bill is nothing more than tough on crime posturing on the taxpayer’s dime,” Charles said.

Charles added, “But in this case, those dimes add up to half a billion dollars in new prison construction. This bill isn’t good for anyone except people who hold stock in private prison companies.”

FAMM is an organization dedicated to a “more just and effective justice system for more than three decades opposing compulsory sentencing laws” and endorsing rehabilitation and humanity towards people in prison and those recently liberated.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Cheyenne is a third year student at UCSB, who is pursuing a double major in Political Science and Italian Studies, After graduation, she plans to take a gap year to study for the LSAT and gain experience in law before entering law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for