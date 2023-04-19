Two Torrance Police Officers Charged in Connection with 2018 Death of Black Man

By Roni Ayalon

TORRANCE, CA – Two Torrance police officers have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Christopher Deandre Mitchell, a Black man, in 2018, announced Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón this week.

“Special Prosecutor Lawrence Middleton was given the independence to reevaluate, investigate and determine whether to pursue criminal prosecution in this case. He thoroughly reviewed and analyzed the evidence and decided to seek a grand jury indictment. We support his decision to do so and we are pleased that the grand jury returned the indictment,” said Gascón.

The DA added, “While there is nothing that can be done to heal the pain for those who loved and cared for Christopher, I hope this provides them with a measure of justice.”

“A grand jury returned an indictment on March 24, 2023, against Anthony Chavez and Matthew Concannon for one count each of voluntary manslaughter,” according to the DA Office.

Both officers pleaded not guilty and are set to return to the Foltz Criminal Justice Center on May 15 for a pretrial/bail motion review hearing. Each defendant was given a $100,000 bail, said Gascón.

“On December 9, 2018, the two defendants responded to a call about a stolen vehicle and they both approached a car with Mitchell, 23, inside. As the officers instructed Mitchell to exit the car, Concannon fired one shot and Chavez fired two more. Mitchell was shot and killed,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

NBC added the Torrance PD stated that “Mitchell had—what turned out to be—an air rifle with the stock removed leaning against the front of the driver’s seat of the car when officers approached, and the Department said officers opened fire when Mitchell allegedly reached toward the air rifle.”

However, DA Gascón told reporters, “I question whether the officers were able to see the gun before the shooting. We know that even the prior review indicated that there was no evidence that he was reaching for a gun.”

Further, he added, there was police body camera footage released “that showed Mitchell appeared to be complying with directions.”

NBC-LA also references a 2021 LA Times article reporting “that the officers accused in the Mitchell killing were among more than a dozen Torrance officers suspected of exchanging racist and homophobic text messages while on duty.”

Fox 11 Los Angeles reports Black Lives Matter Los Angeles commented on the indictment, stating, “We… are relieved to hear that Matthew Concannon and Anthony Chavez were indicted by a grand jury, but are disappointed that the charges are merely voluntary manslaughter. This case is clearly a murder case.”

According to CBS News, the officers could face up to 11 years behind bars if convicted.