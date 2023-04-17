Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

U.S. Supreme Court Grants Administrative Stay, Preserving Access to Abortion Medicine

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
27 Views
Share:
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

By Marisol Franco

WASHINGTON, DC – The ACLU applauded the U.S. Supreme Court late Friday administrative stay of a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that had “severely restricted” the use of mifepristone — used in half the abortions in the U.S. — and “threatened people’s access to a wide range of critical, even life-saving drugs.”

The ACLU explained the Supreme Court’s ruling will stay in place until Wednesday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Following the release of this ruling, the director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, Jennifer Dalven, stated, “We are pleased that the court took the only sensible action here, which was to hit pause on a profoundly dangerous decision that has been widely criticized as unprecedented and wholly unprincipled by experts across the ideological spectrum.”

Dalven added, “Today’s ruling is just the first step: Now the courts must put an end to this baseless case – which is part of anti-abortion extremists’ plan to ban abortion nationwide. It threatens access not only to abortion and miscarriage care, but also to a wide swath of critical and life-saving medications. No matter what happens next, we know this fight is far from over.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for