VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Scandinavian Model Finally Comes

By D. Razor Babb

In March, Governor Newsom announced that San Quentin Prison will now be called San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, a place for rehabilitation, education, and training. The state’s oldest prison will “completely reimagine what prison means” with the new ‘California Model’ based on the Norwegian Correctional System, which is much less restrictive than US facilities. Newsom wants to incorporate the best practices from the Scandinavian countries like Norway, which has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world (20%).

Jesse Vasquez, former San Quentin News editor and now the executive director of Friends of San Quentin News says, “Half the $20 million (initial) allotment is going to refurbish East Block (formerly Death Row) and the rest will be spread to other facilities like Folsom, New Folsom, and Mule Creek.” Vasquez, member of the 18 person committee to spearhead the initiative, says there are plans to replicate the San Quentin media center in other facilities.

The California model is already visiting g Mule Creek. In early April the dayroom in bldg. 19 was renovated by replacing metal benches with hard plastic lounge chairs and adding ADA accessible game tables. Warden Patrick Covello toured the bldg. to take a look. He said, “This is just the start, we’ll be doing this in all the buildings.

Resident reactions are mixed, some see the changes as window dressing, but nearly everyone agrees the new look is an improvement. One administrator said he thought it would be difficult to implement the more inmate friendly model on a level IV yard where violence and programming are frequently at odds. But on a level II programming facility, ” maybe.”

Skepticism seems to be the prevailing reaction to a model that puts rehabilitation, health, and humanity at the forefront of correctional practice. In a system of mass incarceration where punishment, dehumanization, control, and fear are the priority, change can appear unrealistic.

When visionaries at UCSF Amend Project, (a program working to transform culture inside prisons and jails) organized a trip to Norway for CDCR officials, former prisoners, peace officer union reps, and criminal justice advocates in 2019, their intent was to change the US penal culture.

Brie Williams, Amend director, professor, and physician researcher in criminal justice reform said, “We chose Norway because they have a very public health approach to corrections. They say that people go to prison to become better neighbors. Every policy/procedure and contact with a program is seen as an opportunity to bring health and well-being to people who are incarcerated, and simultaneously this gives staff and correctional officers the opportunity to change people’s lives for the better.”

CDCR’s Secretary and Division of Adult Institutions Director Connie Gipson spent six days touring Norway’s prisons, training facilities, and reentry programs. She commented, “I admit I was pretty apprehensive about this. Early on I felt like this was too good to be true, but the more I started to listen to their concepts and principles of normality and humanity, the more I bought in. Everything clicked for me and I was just blown away. I came back excited because I feel there’s a lot of possibilities for us.”