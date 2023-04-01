VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: The Sentencing Project

The Sentencing Project is a national organization that advocates for effective and humane responses to crime, seeking to minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults by promoting racial, ethnic, economic, and gender justice. In March they announced the launch of Second Look Network, a coalition of attorneys and post sentence advocates working on behalf of prisoners seeking relief from lengthy or unfair sentences.

Priorities of TSP include: 1. Ending extreme sentences that fuel mass incarceration; 2. Expanding voting rights to those with felony convictions and detained citizens; 3. Promoting youth justice and push for alternatives to prison.

TSP partners with 68 national groups to advance the causes of social justice and a fair justice system and is guided by a commitment to amplify the work, voices, and leadership of directly impacted individuals, families, and communities.

The Sentencing Project

1705 DeSales Str., NW, 8th flr.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 628-0871

Amy Fetig, Executive Director