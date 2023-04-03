Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 7 – Critical Issues

In May, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in the 3rd District left by the departure of Lucas Frerichs to the County Board of Supervisors.

Filing to compete for that seat are two candidates: Donna Neville and Francesca Wright. Each week between now and the election, the Vanguard will pose the candidates weekly questions in which they have between 250 and 350 to respond.

Question 7: Pick one issue that you believe vitally important to the city but is not getting enough attention and discuss the issue and what you would do as councilmember.

Francesca Wright

ACCOUNTABILITY – Residents have noticed that our parks, trees, roads, and paths are not receiving the level of attention that we had in the past. We have not set aside adequate reserves for ongoing maintenance of our publicly owned property. Most people I talk to do not realize that a quarter of our city staff positions have been left vacant due to lack of revenue and that our pension obligations to staff will continue to rise for an additional 7 years. We have weathered COVID, but know that with climate change, disruptions will continue. With these constraints, the council must be very clear on priorities and establish accountability with staff and the public.

For example, when in mid-January, council voted to keep G Street closed, our mayor directed Public Works to immediately address traffic and parking signage. I would have asked our City Manager to include progress in his council updates. Two and half months later, I see no progress. This is unacceptable.

I will ensure when the council directs staff, that there is also a timeline for reporting progress.

I will not sugar coat our budget.

I will work with experts on local government finance to advise us on best approaches for financing the most urgent neglected infrastructure, most notably roads and paths.

I will support a review of city-owned properties, including revenues and liabilities, and how they contribute to the priorities of our city.

I will prioritize the drivers for the city’s economic recovery within the constraints of our community’s values to support local regenerative approaches.

Donna Neville

Davis faces significant challenges hiring and retaining employees. This significantly impacts city services. It also results in increased overtime pay while fewer employees fill the gap; this is a risk to both employee and public safety (think of the firefighter working back-to-back shifts). Staffing shortages also result in burnout and increased turnover.

There are multiple causes: retirements, reduced retirement benefits available under the revised State retirement plan, a tight labor market, and the sweeping changes made by COVID-19 where many employees shifted careers or chose jobs where they could work from home.

As chair of the city’s Finance and Budget Commission, I requested an update on the status of the city’s staffing needs and how shortages were impacting city services. The report received in November of 2022 was not surprising—but it was sobering. The city has an 11% employee vacancy rate where certain departments and functions are disproportionately impacted: Public Works (engineers), Finance (management and fiscal analysts), and Community Development and Sustainability (planners). We have two planners when we need six to serve the community. Any homeowner trying to get a permit approved will confirm the impact this has on their projects.

If elected, I would work with my council colleagues and the City Manager to ensure the council and the public receive regular updates on hiring efforts as well as the impacts these shortages are having on city services. The city is completing a compensation study—per upcoming bargaining unit negotiations—that will show where city employee salaries and benefits are compared to similar cities. We need a comprehensive plan for attracting and retaining employees that explores all possible options, including ways of providing employees with greater work life balance and flexibility wherever possible. Because the City budgets for vacant positions, we could use some of the cost savings achieved here to hire a professional who can assist the city in recruiting talented employees for our workforce.