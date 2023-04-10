Vanguard Weekly Council Question: Week 8 – Housing

In May, there will be a special election to fill the vacancy in the 3rd District left by the departure of Lucas Frerichs to the County Board of Supervisors.

Filing to compete for that seat are two candidates: Donna Neville and Francesca Wright. Each week between now and the election, the Vanguard will pose the candidates weekly questions in which they have between 250 and 350 words to respond.

Question 8: Housing is a top concern for many people—please describe the type of housing and locations of housing that you would support.

Donna Neville

We need to make housing more available and more affordable for our workforce, first-time home buyers, seniors, students, renters, and the unhoused. This is one of my top priorities. If elected, I will work tirelessly to address this issue.

If we are going to make headway on housing, the City and developers need to collaborate with surrounding neighbors to address concerns at the outset, not after a plan has already been developed. Too often residents feel blindsided by projects when city council acts on a proposal, and developers feel blindsided by last minute requests from the dais. Effective planning fully engages the community early in the process, not at the end.

To promote environmental sustainability, we need to build up by densifying within existing City limits. Our recently adopted Downtown Plan transforms land use in the downtown area and removes barriers such as parking, setback, and density requirements that previously discouraged building housing in the downtown area. Now the City needs to strengthen the tools, including our Housing Trust Fund, that will provide incentives and must work with developers who have the capacity and resources to build needed housing.

We need to use a multifaceted approach to promote as much redevelopment as possible elsewhere within the City. The City has identified parcels in city limits that can be developed/redeveloped. Now it needs to work actively with developers to ensure that housing actually gets built. We also need to make the community aware of the financial incentives that are available for those who want to build Accessory Dwelling Units.

Finally, we are now faced with the reality that we may not be able to meet our Regional Housing Need Allocation. Council is currently working to develop criteria that it will use to decide which peripheral projects to place on the ballot but decided not to place any such projects on the ballot until 2025 at the earliest. We need to ensure that any project that goes on the ballot meets the needs of the City and has the support of our residents through smart planning and an engaged process.

Francesca Wright

Our community has a shortage of both workforce and affordable housing. I support pressing for infill while we have rigorous community conversations about the conditions under which we’d support bringing projects forward for annexation.