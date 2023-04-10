Village Farms Project Submitted, Attempting to Address an Acute Need for Family Housing in Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – While the Davis City Council on Tuesday foreclosed on the notion of a Measure J project for the November 2024 ballot, the applicants working on the Village Farms Project (Pole Line and Covell, the site of the former Covell Village project) submitted their application with nearly 1400 units on 390 acres.

The goal of the project is “to provide affordable housing and attainable starter homes for young families and other new home buyers.”

The applicant is seeking to provide, “An assortment of housing types and sizes are proposed to address the community’s housing crisis, as well as a program that would contribute $25 to $30 million to an Affordable Housing Trust Fund assisting homebuyers in the future.”

In addition, “market-rate lots will also be available to small builders and individuals who desire the flexibility to design and contract the construction of their homes.”

In addition to housing, the project contains two parks including one designed to function “more like a community park and provide excellent access for the high-density residential uses.”

Greenbelts have been incorporated to provide safe walking and biking route for transportation and recreation. The project will complete the city’s bike loop.

The project proposes a new Fire Station “to address and improve public safety response time to north central Davis.”

The project also proposes to “preserve agricultural land northwest of the project site for agricultural mitigation and ground water recharge. The Applicant will permanently protect adjacent agricultural land and conserve it in partnership with the City of Davis Open Space Program.”

But the key feature of the project is to provide not only starter homes for first-time home buyers but also allow key move-ups for people to be able to move to larger homes.

One of the key concerns has been the decline of enrollment at DJUSD. The Vanguard last week met with applicant John Whitcombe, a long-time resident of Davis who is alarmed by the decline of school-age children and families in the community.

“We’ve created an environment where the cost of housing is more than people can afford,” Whitcombe explained.

To address this problem, the school district has relied on out-of-district transfers—mainly from DJUSD and UC Davis employees—to stabilize enrollment. But the city and school district has warned that this might not be enough.

Village Farms looks to address this problem by “building 210 homes that conform to the City’s Affordable Housing Program and 310 Starter Homes that would be available through the innovative Developer Contribution Program that effectively reduces the purchase price and will only require 5% down.”

In March, DJUSD presented the enrollment figures and challenges to the community. The applicant is working closely with the school district to meet shared goals.

Matt Best, Superintendent, explained, “Our communities’ schools are a beacon for community life in Davis, and the beacon is diminishing as fewer and fewer families are able to live in Davis and attend our District’s schools.”

He added, “Without continued well-planned developments that provide housing for a broad range of potential residents, our city and District will continue to become a place where far fewer children and families reside..”

John Whitcombe explained to the Vanguard that over the 82 years he has lived in this community, he has seen a what he refers to as the “housing ladder” gone away.

At one point, people could buy a starting home, build equity and move up to larger homes.

“That ladder has just drifted away,” he explained. “A mix of housing has not been really made available to people.”

John Whitcombe noted that Davis has a number of problems. One is with the elections and the amount of time, money and energy to get anything approved.

But he also said, “It had problems in terms of really taking care of really low-income people as well.”

He noted that Davis lacks money in its affordable housing trust fund.

People, he explained, are “worried about students, young families, starter families, people moving to Davis, but people not being able to live in Davis whether they work for the city, the university or the school district.”

He said, “We have to find a way to build starter housing, even though in Davis, it is pretty hard to get done.” He added, “We have to find a way to begin to put together a program where we can address, in a reasonable fashion all forms of housing.”

As he sat back and thought about how to create housing that is “competitive with surrounding areas,” he computed that for a 1000 square foot house on a small lot, in surrounding areas it was $500,000. However, in Davis it was $600,000.

He felt that if he sold those houses for $500,000, “nobody would want to buy them because if they bought them, they had to sign something that said they’d never sell it for more than paid for it to keep them from selling it the next day and moving back to Woodland.”

So he came to a model of shared ownership.

He explained that his company would retain 15% and the buyer retains 85%. 15% comes to $90,000—so the company purchases $90,000 worth and the buyer is responsible for the other $510,000.

He said, “You can get a loan easily at 80% of the value of that, that’s 480,000. And what we’ll do with our share, which is $90,000, we’ll subordinate that to the loan. So it’s not part of your down payment. You only need a 5% down payment.”

So, he explained, people in Davis would be getting exactly what they’re getting in Woodland, plus they get the appreciation and “you’re in Davis now, so that’s why you do it.”

Moreover, the company would donate its share of the assets to the Davis Housing Trust Fund—for each of the 310 homes.

Once people purchase their starter homes, they can build their equity and move up and allow other people to occupy the starter homes.

“What I want to do here is build the ladder,” he said.

There will be another group of homes that are strictly market-rate homes. That is about 900 lots. These will be low-density homes at 3 to 6 units per gross acre.

But they will also have 150 units that are non-profit affordable, in an apartment complex.

Whitcombe explained that they have an agreement with HUD to do Section 8 housing where they will help subsidize three and four-bedroom units for families.

An additional community benefit is “proposed in the form of dual use of the mitigation land for both seasonal agricultural production and also as a Groundwater Recharge Pond to potentially benefit the current drainage capacity within the City’s H Street Pump station drainage shed.”

He said he believes that they can also solve some of the city’s water problems by utilizing mitigation and drainage land to the north of the project.

Whitcombe said, “It’s the cheapest way we can come and begin to mitigate the problems that we have in this community which are more serious than most people realize.”

The Project Planning Application for Village Farms Davis was submitted to the City of Davis on April 7, 2023. Before the project moves forward, the Davis City Council must authorize the processing of the Environmental Analysis (EIR), and it will be required to go to the Davis voters for approval.