Winters Councilmember Arrested for Possible Domestic Violence

By Robert J. Hansen

Newly elected Winters Councilmember Richard Casavecchia was arrested on April 2 and charged with being in possession of a firearm without a serial number, according to the Winters Police Department.

Casavecchia was arrested on April 2 by Winters police which initially charged him with corporal injury upon a spouse and false imprisonment, according to Winters PD.

The council member could not be reached for comment.

Casavecchia and his wife had a “disagreement” with his wife the day before his arrest, according to his attorney, Mike Wise.

“Casavecchia and his wife had a disagreement,” Wise said in an email. “The next day, Winters Police Department contacted Casavecchia about that disagreement.”

Winter police “contacted” the councilman while he was driving home from the shooting range.

“At the time Casavecchia was contacted by [police], he was on his way [home] from the shooting range and was in possession of several firearms he had been using at the range,” Wise said.

Wise said no charges were filed related to the “disagreement” between Casavecchia and his wife.

“A review of the reports from both the marital disagreement and the traffic stop led the Yolo DA to charge Casavecchia for possession of a firearm without a serial number,” Wise said.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request explaining which charges it chose to pursue.

In an email, Winters Mayor Bill Biasi said the arrest of council member Casavecchia is a law enforcement matter and does not involve the City Council.

“Under the law, everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty,” Biasi said. “We need to respect that fact during this process. We respect the legal process and need to allow the police department and district attorney to do their job.”

Biasi said it isn’t appropriate for the Council to comment further on this matter and is leaving the matter to the police and DA, allowing the legal process to proceed as it would for any other citizen.

A pretrial conference scheduled for May 17.