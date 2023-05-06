Alameda County District Attorney Announces Man Charged with Murder After Firing Assault Rifle into Street, Killing Woman in Car

By Caleigh Carlisle

OAKLAND, CA ‒ Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced Tuesday the filing of murder charges against an Oakland man, who allegedly fired his assault rifle at passing vehicles, killing 21-year-old Marie Villa Bedford.

According to a press release from the office of DA Price, on April 29, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Oakland Police Department was notified by three separate ShotSpotter activations and promptly responded. When they arrived, Bedford was found “suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.”

“The actions of the Oakland Police Department… should reassure residents that we can have a prompt response to crime and the valuable investment in the ShotSpotter technology to protect public safety,” DA Price said, adding, “OPD’s prompt response may well have prevented more people from being injured or killed.”

According to DA Price, Bedford was hit by a stray bullet as she attempted to flee from the gunfire and died of her injuries at the scene.

“My condolences go out to Ms. Bedford’s family and we offer our heartfelt sympathy. Her murder is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable,” said DA Price.

According to police, the accused was “frustrated by the noise of cars racing up and down his street in the middle of the night.” In response, he went outside with his rifle and shot at passing vehicles, ending up shooting Bedford as she drove by.

The accused is charged with multiple felonies, including “second degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and a gun enhancement charge under Penal Code Section 12022.5,” according to the office of DA Price. If convicted of all charges, the accused faces 27 years to life in prison.

“There are too many guns in this community. And there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun, believing they have a right to use a gun when they do not. It needs to stop. And when someone takes a life under these circumstances we will hold them accountable,” said DA Price.

According to NBC Bay Area, the accused is being held without bail and is expected to enter a plea May 11 after being arraigned Wednesday.