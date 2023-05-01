Alameda District Attorney Cites ‘Horrific Gun Violence’ in Announcing Charges Against Man Accused of Violent Murder Spree

By Vaiva Utaraite

OAKLAND, CA – Antonio Lamont Powell, originally from Oregon, was charged with two counts of murder, as well as four counts of felony child abuse for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter, according to a press release by the Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price last week.

Powell “also faces enhancements for using a firearm and also for causing great bodily injury,” said Price, noting the man, if convicted, faces 110 years to life in prison.

“This case is a horrific example of gun violence that has no place in our community. These murders were extraordinary in their level of violence and prevalence of vulnerable victims and my office is committed to making sure the defendant is held fully accountable,” said Price.

Powell is also said to have “shot and wounded” his girlfriend’s other child, a 15-year-old girl. Her infant was unharmed. He is on parole for domestic violence and being held without bail at Alameda County Jail.