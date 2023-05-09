Assemblymember Kalra Laments the Failure of the Stable Homes Act in 2023

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – The Assembly Committee on Judiciary ended up holding AB 919, the Stable Homes Act sponsored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

“I am deeply disappointed the Stable Homes Act will not have the opportunity to move forward this year.,” Kalra said in a statement this week.”

The legislation was sponsored amidst an unprecedented housing crisis where California has lost 120,000 affordable homes since 2020 and has another 324,000+ homes at risk of losing their affordability by this time next year.

“The Legislature needs to act and implement innovative and equitable solutions,” Kalra said. “Despite the overwhelming amount of support from over 75 organizations, AB 919 did not receive a hearing. “

In Kalra’s view, “AB 919 would help stabilize communities by preserving and increasing the supply of permanent affordable housing by creating a statewide policy to help keep working families in their rental homes and build intergenerational wealth.”

He noted, “As demonstrated by successful local TOPA/COPA polices in California and around the country, preservation of existing rental housing on the private market keeps low-income households in their homes and increases the supply of deed-restricted affordable housing more swiftly and cost-effectively than new construction.

“I am committed to continue working on this effort and look forward to its progression in the second year of our two-year session,” said Assemblymember Kalra.

“At a time of historic housing insecurity and unprecedented corporate ownership of housing, I am saddened that the California State Legislature is unwilling to embrace a new and creative solution to stabilize communities across our golden state,” said Paulina Gonzalez-Brito, Chief Executive Officer of the California Reinvestment Coalition.

She added, “The Stable Homes Act would have mitigated some of the most significant destabilization effects of corporate ownership on communities by helping get homes out of the hands of profit-driven corporate landlords and giving working-class families and Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities a real opportunity to build intergenerational wealth through homeownership,”

“Despite the growing crises of affordable housing and homelessness in California, AB 919 could have been the key to addressing the housing crisis. We know that protection and preservation are two key strategies to prevent more of our neighbors from being pushed into homelessness. AB 919 would have given communities and non-profits the opportunity to keep working families housed and our diverse neighborhoods together,” said Andres Ramos, Legislative Counsel for Public Advocates.

He added, “It is disheartening to learn that committee leadership did not support setting the bill for a hearing this year, despite strong statewide support. We are thankful to our author, Assemblymember Ash Kalra, for his unwavering support and commitment to AB 919. We look forward to passing this important bill next year.”

“It’s unfortunate that a statewide policy that would offer tenants and communities the opportunity to purchase their home is not moving ahead this year but we applaud Assemblymember Kalra for his leadership and commitment to the policy. Enacting solutions to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing is crucial to addressing our state’s housing needs and expanding opportunities for low-income renters to access affordable homeownership in California” said Chione Flegal, Executive Director of Housing California.