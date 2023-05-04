Commentary: It Comes Back to Vulnerability and Housing Insecurity

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Tuesday night, I held my breath during public comment, bracing for the notion that community members would demand cameras, surveillance and a heavy police presence in the face of the threat of a potential serial killer.

It’s an understandable reaction to fear—reliance on a police state. Cicero is often credited with saying, “In times of war, the law falls silent.” In the modern state, it could be expanded to times of crisis—and this certainly is one.

As Vice Mayor Josh Chapman summed it up for just about everyone, “I’m concerned and I’m scared and I’m upset and I want answers. I want this to be over, much like everyone who has talked here this evening. This is not…something I ever thought that would happen in my time on city council.”

Bapu Vaitla noted a “very understandable fear that’s out” in the community.

Fear is a natural response when something threatens a community that generally feels itself to be safe, almost insulated. My friend refers to it as the “Davis bubble” and there is no doubt that if the bubble did not burst in the last week, it at the very least has been deflated and warped.

There is of course a danger that comes with fear—overreaction and encroachment on rights and liberties, especially of those who are already vulnerable and marginalized.

In the wake of 9/11, we saw this at work. Things like the Patriot Act, permanently expanded the police and surveillance state—in ways that even, more than 20 years, have not be rectified. People who were of the Muslim faith and the Middle Eastern Ethnicity were subjected to generalized rather than individualized suspicion.

And that has had detrimental impacts across the board.

On Tuesday, I was gratified, however, to see that most of the voices calling for things like increased surveillance were actually relatively few. And much of the response—much to my relief—came down with protecting vulnerable populations.

The police chief, while noting that the council has already authorized cameras in various public places, did not object to the idea of at least temporary added cameras and surveillance in the parks. But at the same time, he pushed back on the need for a curfew.

“Curfews may be very important for keeping people at home so they can’t engage in riotous behavior,” he said. “What that would look like is basically shutting down our, our city, closing down our businesses, and requiring people to be at home at, at certain times. When you have circumstances like this, that’s very difficult to enforce, and if you don’t enforce it, people won’t do it anyway. And right now, I don’t think it’s a good use of resources to try to enforce a curfew.”

He added, “I would rather that people are out and about in number.” He noted, “The more that people are out and about, the more that they’re engaging in regular activities, the more that they’re seen and being seen, the less likely that any crime occurs.”

Meanwhile, Social Services Director Dana Bailey noted that they have “expanded capacity for people to come in to have more permanent supportive housing where people are not just housed temporarily, but we’re actually connecting them to more longer term housing.”

She also pushed back on the notion that they have “a capacity issue” though she did acknowledge, “The issue is the availability of services.”

This to me is the big tragedy of the situation. In a way, with two of the victims being unhoused, we are all now paying for our inability to address housing insecurity and homelessness in our community.

This was a point that Councilmember Bapu Vaitla made even more urgently and eloquently on Sunday, talking about the tragedy of the death of David Breaux.

He said:

It pains me to say that I know there are individuals in this room that loved him and supported him very strongly, very deeply. And I’m not speaking about individuals. I’m speaking collectively because in the final analysis, we were unable to take care of David—and the outcome illustrates that. And all over California, right now tens of thousands of people are sleeping in the street. And some have been, don’t have access to shelter. They tried, they didn’t get access to shelter.

Others like David sometimes refused shelter because the shelter didn’t meet their needs for their wants or because they didn’t trust the system that was supposed to protect them. And that lack of trust comes from trauma. It comes from trust having been broken for decades.

So they sleep on the street and they put themselves in a great risk of violence. And frankly we think now David was a random victim. But it’s just a phenomenon of living on the street in California, increasing the other places you’re exposed to assault, you’re exposed to violence.

This gets down to the heart of the matter. We have left huge swaths of people vulnerable to these attacks because they are housing insecure, because they are unsheltered, and because the cost of housing is such that people with a host of pre-existing problems—mental illness, substance use disorder—meet a bump in the road, and the cost of housing is so unforgiving that they quickly descend into homelessness.

It’s why in times of trouble, we rely on places like Paul’s Place to step up and provide the services and the shelter needed to protect these vulnerable populations.

But while in times of emergency we step up time and time again—what is really needed is what we have been calling for over and over again… housing.

“We don’t have enough housing,” Vaitla stated. “Housing markets are broken, and we broke them. We broke them to protect the value of our single-family homes, to preserve the character of our community, to live our version of the American dream.”

Are we going to solve the problem of homelessness with a bunch of single-family homes on the periphery? Of course not.

But what people forget is that right now, in order to get the type of housing we need, we need a large range of housing.

There are specialized projects like Paul’s Place where the community stepped up to support. There is housing for vulnerable residents like Creekside, which finally came together two decades after the land was dedicated at Mace Ranch.

There are projects like New Harmony that house vulnerable and low-income people.

Each project that is being proposed will come with dozens if not over 100 low-income houses—each of those will ensure that vulnerable populations have housing that they can afford.

And then there is the day-to-day need to provide housing to families, to provide mental health services to those who need it, to provide treatment for those with substance use disorder, but it all starts with housing. Housing is vital because it provides the stability needed to allow people to receive treatment and, without housing, we leave people vulnerable to be preyed upon.