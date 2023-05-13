Court Agrees with CA DOJ: Los Angeles Juvenile System Accountable for Poor Confinement Conditions 

By Cheyenne Galloway

LOS ANGELES, CA – In April, the California Department of Justice filed a motion to impose a 2021 stipulated judgment against the Los Angeles County Probation Department, and Thursday Los Angeles Superior Court agreed, according to a statement released by the CA DOJ.

With this tentative ruling, the LA County juvenile courts will be held accountable for the unacceptable conditions of their confinement spaces and their inability to implement the necessary measures to improve the environment of their juvenile justice system despite having two years to make the required reforms after its initial filing, said the DOJ.

The CA Department of Justice said in its statement that “Los Angeles County has not complied with judgment provisions related to the timely and adequate medical care, adequate staffing, transportation to education, compensatory education, outdoor recreation, camera installation at Barry J. Nidorg Juvenile Hall, and creation of a positive behavior management plan.”

Additionally, to ensure that the LA County juvenile justice system complies with the 2021 stipulated judgment ruling, the Los Angeles Court requires the County to work with the Attorney General’s office.

California Department of Justice contends that LA County has 30 days to meet these new stipulations under the guise of the Attorney General’s office. If they fail to meet the requirements of the 2021 stipulated judgment, “the court would be ‘inclined to issue an order to show cause as to why sanctions should not be issued.’”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta expressed his commitment to protecting the rights of youth in their state and nationwide.

In his statement Thursday, Bonta said, “Today’s court ruling is a necessary step forward to rehabilitating a broken system that must be reformed. The reports of a young life senselessly lost and young people endangered while in custody are horrifying and unacceptable.”

“Our youth are our future — we are responsible for protecting them and ensuring they receive educational, health, and supportive services necessary to stop the cycle of incarceration. The California Department of Justice will continue to work to ensure that our institutions provide justice-involved youth with every opportunity for rehabilitation, growth, and healing,” the AG added.