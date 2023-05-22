Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Plea Deal Hearing Turns into Request for a Preliminary Hearing After Accused Claims He ‘Didn’t Do Those Things’ 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Stanislaus
Leave a comment
20 Views
Share:

By Brinda Kalita

MODESTO, CA – In Stanislaus County Superior Court Friday, at the last minute, a plea deal hearing turned into a request for a preliminary hearing where the accused was charged with transporting methamphetamine and for driving with a suspended license.

Prior to the hearing, the prosecution made a deal with the accused’s defense counsel that he would be sentenced to three years in a Stanislaus County jail. Originally, the hearing was just held so that the accused could submit a no contest plea, and for this deal to be properly initiated.

But, during the hearing, the accused had asked Judge Robert Westbrook if there was a possibility that he would be sent to the California Department of Corrections. Judge Westbrook replied that if that were the case, “the CDCR would send you right back here and laugh at us.”

However, as Judge Westbrook was finalizing the deal and listing the charges the accused would be pleading guilty to, the accused suddenly exclaimed that he “didn’t do those things.”

Judge Westbrook then asked the accused’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Christopher Rhee, if he would like to hold a preliminary hearing instead of accepting the deal. After talking among themselves, the defense decided it would move forward with a preliminary hearing for the case.

However, the accused then quickly asked Deputy District Attorney Harshan Singh Samra if the deal could be still made if they go through with a preliminary hearing.

DDA Samra said he “can’t make any promises” if they go through a preliminary hearing.

DDA Samra also added the prosecution would attempt to hold the accused more accountable for other issues, such as not showing up to court on time while the accused had felony charges against him.

The preliminary hearing will be held on June 5.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Brinda is a student at UC Riverside, pursuing a degree in History with a Law and Society emphasis. She plans to attend law school after receiving her bachelors.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for