Davis CAN – DTA President Victor Lagunes Discusses Schools and Impact of Housing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis CAN (Community Action Network) program on Sunday fused together a number of different strands. The first speaker was Victor Lagunes, the President of the Davis Teachers Association (DTA) who discussed the impact of the housing crisis in Davis on our schools.

Lagunes called this a “critical issue that’s facing our city and region” and explained “how we’re going to grow a local movement to expand climate smart, affordable housing in this community.”

He said he has been an educator in Davis for the last 10 years and “during that time the one thing that has been most salient is the truth that schools are one of the foundations of neighborhoods and community.”

Lagunes continued, “Schools are a bedrock. They create the interconnectedness between us and our neighbors. They serve as the vector for a majority of our youth’s social engagement and experiences. They’re a great equalizer and a commonality that we share.”

While schools have been a bedrock of the community, DJUSD and Davis schools face an unprecedented challenge, Lagunes noted.

“We have been privileged in Davis to have a long history of great schools, but unfortunately that won’t continue if we are in the status quo. Current housing projects in Davis have been focused on housing students from the university, but not in bringing in families that have students that can participate in our K-12 schools,” he explained.

“The most recent projects have very little projected student enrollment, and this is information that was presented to the city just in March by the DJUSD and superintendent at best, because the developments that are there are designed, that are designed for families are cost-prohibited,” Lagunes continued.

This is a problem across the state, but Davis is in worse shape than most others.

“K-12 enrollment is declining across the state, and unfortunately, Davis is far worse off than others,” Lagunes said. “Our numbers don’t seem to be as bad as the rest of the states, but they are masked.”

He continued, “We are in a dire situation and they’re masked because average daily attendance is done by the students that we have, and 14% of them come from our inter-district transfers.

“What that means is, out of boundary students make up 14% of that population, and we’re fortunate to receive that ADA, but this means that we depend on funding from outside of our own community. This means that 14% of our students and families are not connected to our community outside of merely attending school. This means that they don’t get the advantage of the bikeability of our community and must instead carpool into Davis.”

He added, “This means that we are not a community that maintained its ability to welcome new families.”

There is another angle to this as well, as “only 56 percent of Davis teachers live in our community.”

Lagunes explained that “the number one stated reason is high rent and housing costs. Our schools are already struggling to maintain staff, and that is the truth everywhere. But this year alone, we started with eight teacher vacancies, two counselor vacancies that continue to trouble our school sites.”

He said that DTA has done everything it can to address the need for competitive salaries, and “we also know that there has to be something done outside of that to make Davis more affordable, one outside of that to make Davis more affordable, to bring in those families and to bring in our educators because they are vital to the strength and cohesion of our community, and they deserve to live in the community that they serve.”

But more importantly, he said, “we deserve to have them here. We deserve to have them connected to our neighborhoods and invested in our community success. Because a city that’s thriving should be able to be a place that houses the people that give back to the community.”

“We have a problem,” Lagunes said. “If we don’t address it, then our schools our foundation for interconnectedness, the sense of neighborhood and, uh, greatest support for our students and families will suffer.”

“So why are we here?” he asked. “Because Davis can be a place of greater diversity where we are truly inclusive.

“Davis can be a place with a healthy school district where we welcome more families to be a part of our school communities and feel invested in their success. Davis can be a place with vision where we do things with climate friendly and sustainable signs to benefit our posterity. Everyone, Davis CAN—and that’s why it’s great to see you all here today so we can share that mission.”