5/4: Davis Police Press Conference

By Lucero Castaneda

DAVIS, CA – On Thursday afternoon, the Davis Police Department announced during a press release that they have arrested a suspect based on information and evidence collected in each of the crime scenes related to the three stabbings that occurred in the past week.

Darren Pytel, the Davis Police Chief, led the conference and reported that the suspect was identified as Carlos Dominguez, 21, a former UC Davis student. He has been arrested for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

This arrest came after police received a number of calls about a person matching the description of the suspect in Sycamore Park on May 3rd, 3:20 p.m. He “had a large knife and a backpack, wearing the same clothes from the third stabbing,” Pytel reported. Dominguez was then extensively questioned as officers collected evidence from him.

At about 1:20 a.m., Dominguez was arrested at the Yolo County Jail for a weapon violation in regard to a knife he possessed. He is to be arraigned as early as Monday.

“At this point we believe all three stabbings are connected,” Pytel stated.

During the press release, many questions emerged regarding the motives of Dominguez, as well as the days in between attacks. Pytel replied, “we still have a lot of evidence to go through.”

As for the police department, they have turned the investigation to Yolo County’s District Attorney’s office to start the prosecution process. Meanwhile, UC Davis is going to address questions regarding the status of Dominguez.

Despite the feelings of loss and grief that have affected many of the people in Davis, the community has come together in remembrance of the two victims that passed, David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm.

A vigil was held for David Breaux, known as ‘Compassion Guy’, on April 30 surrounding C and 3rd street in the city’s Compassion Corner, which David was known to help create.

The community is also holding a Celebration of Life ceremony for Karim Abou Najm which will happen on May 5 at 4:00 p.m. at the UC Davis International Center. UC Davis announced that a scholarship fund will be set up in his name to further future research for undergraduate students at UC Davis.

As for the third victim, Kimberlee Guillory, she is expected to recover from her injuries and is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center.