Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 198: Sean Wilson – Incarcerated to Reformer

At the age of 17, Sean Wilson was incarcerated and spent 17 years in prison.  Since his release six years ago, he has dedicated his life to reforming the system.

Sean Wilson is the Organizing Director of Dream.Org.  Wilson brings an advantage and insight into a system he believes to be broken and in need of reform. Before joining the Dream.Org JUSTICE team, Wilson was the ACLU of Wisconsin’s Smart Justice Campaign Manager, where he managed the campaign to reform probation and parole.

His mission includes mentoring youth and highlighting the changes that need to be made in our justice system to ensure children aren’t raised behind bars. He shares his story of being in prison and thinking “this can’t be life” to thinking today that the dream life he’s living can’t really be life, because it’s so good.

Listen as Sean Wilson discusses his life’s path and the problems with the current system and how we can change it.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

