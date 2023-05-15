Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 200: David Dow on Executed on Technicalities

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
31 Views
Share:

David Dow went from a death penalty supporter to founding the Texas Innocence Network and running a death penalty clinic.  He has since written a number of books, including Executed on a Technicality.

This week on Everyday Injustice, David Dow explains the various injustices within the death penalty system.

As he writes in his book, “I simply conclude that the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments cannot tolerate the infliction of a sentence of death under legal systems that permit this unique penalty to be so wantonly and so freakishly imposed.”

Instead of punishing the worst of the worst, he found, “The ultimate penalty was being consistently applied in a wrongful and arbitrary fashion.”

Moreover, the system was making a tremendous number of errors.

“According to Professor James Liebman’s definitive study of all death penalty cases from 1976 though 1995,13 death row inmates prevailed on their appeals in federal court more than half the time. That is a stunning statistic that bears repeating: In half of all death penalty cases over a twenty-year period, a federal court reversed either the conviction or the sentence or both. In no other area of law are reversals the norm.”

That changed with the passage of the 1994 Death Penalty law—which made appeals much more difficult to sustain, but did not end the problems.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for