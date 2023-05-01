Family of SF Police Shooting Victim Pleads with SF District Attorney to Proceed with Homicide Case

By Michael McCutcheon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The family of Sean Moore, an unarmed Black man killed by San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha, have released statements pleading with SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to stop the “delay tactics which have dragged the case on for nearly two years,” reports San Francisco Rising.

In 2017, Moore was experiencing a mental health crisis at his home when he was shot by responding officer Cha, San Francisco Rising reports, noting Moore died on Jan. 20, 2020, from direct complications of his sustained gunshot wounds, causing the San Francisco coroner to rule the death a homicide.

“Since taking office in 2022, DA Jenkins has acted as an ally to the defense for Officer Cha, allowing delay tactics which have dragged the case on for nearly two years,” reports San Francisco Rising.

“The family receives no updates from the DA’s office, has had meetings with the family canceled, and each time Cha’s attorney requests a delay, the DA has allowed it without concern for the family’s prolonged suffering,” SF Rising adds.

In particular, Moore’s mother, Cleo Moore, is 84 years old, and has stated that the proceedings have taken a physical and emotional toll, reports SF Rising, quoting the mother: “Each time I am forced to come to court. It reopens the wound of my son being murdered by police, bringing tremendous grief and pain to the surface all over again…I want closure and they deny me that each month by allowing delays in court, never once objecting to a delay requested by the defense.”

Rebecca Young, Cleo Moore’s attorney, as SF Rising writes, said that “Brooke Jenkins’s publicly expressed concern for victims of violence has not extended to the family of Sean Moore. She promised police accountability during her campaign for office, but so far we have only seen a double standard when it comes to victims of police violence. It’s time for her to stop the delays and prioritize the pain and suffering of the victim’s family.”

San Francisco Rising reports DA Jenkins attempted to drop the charges last month for the SFPD officer who shot and killed Keita O’Neil, a fleeing Black man.

Court proceedings are ongoing.