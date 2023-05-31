Guest Commentary: Numbers Demonstrate We Have Room to Grow in Existing Neighborhoods

by Judy Corbett
Numbers Demonstrate That We Have Room to Grow Within Our Current Boundaries
It appears that there are already enough opportunities for the City to provide the 7,036 more units that we need to meet State housing mandates. Many of them are already underway as approved projects or projects in the approval process.
To continue our focus on meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals by focusing on walkable, bike friendly land use patterns, we need to first prioritize high density downtown development; second, single family work force houses and town house units; and third, units that are close to jobs, schools, and services such as grocery stores, and pharmacies so Davis can become more pedestrian oriented and families can avoid the cost of owning a car.
Rather than giving into the pressures of developers controlling properties to the East, the City should rely on its ability to promote development within the City’s boundaries. To expedite development, the City should redirect the economic development staff to interview parcel owners to find out what the city can do to help them move forward with development proposals. This could be particularly helpful with properties in the Downtown Specific Plan where the City has, to date, not done enough to expedite the plan and encourage and support project applicants.
The charts below show the City’s list of multiple development opportunities, with some additional opportunities highlighted. The charts, based on Davis’ Housing Element 2021 to 2029, indicate the number and type of units. (*shows newly added parcels.) More individual site detail is available in the Housing Element.
PROPOSED OR UNDERGOING PLANNING REVIEW
Olive Drive Mixed-Use, East Olive Drive Apartments 47
Plaza 2555 Apartments, 2555 Research Park Drive Apartments 200
University Commons, Russell Boulevard, Student Apartments 264
West Davis Active Adult 39660 W Covell Boulevard Senior Apartments 560
1,071 Units
COMPLETED PLANNING REVIEW AND PENDING CONSTRUCTION
3820 Chiles Road, 3820 Chiles Road Apartments 225
Cannery Market Place Apartments 84
Chiles Ranch Subdivision 2411 E 8th Street Single Family 96
D Street Gardens 717 D Street Single Family 9
Davis Live 525 Oxford Circle Apartments Students 71
Nishi Student Housing West Olive Drive Apartment 700
Paul’s Place 1111 H Street Homeless Services Homeless 18
715 East Subdivision 715 Pole Line Road Single Family* 30
Research Park Mixed-Use 1770 Research Park Apartments 160
Trackside Center 901-919 3rd Street Apartments 27
University View Townhomes 335 Russell Boulevard Town Homes 4
Zelkova Court Subdivision 1021 5th Street Single Family Students 5
1,429 Units
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
216 W 8th Street 216 W 8th Street Single Family 2
525 Oak Avenue 525 Oak Avenue Single Family Rental 4
Cannery Subdivision 1111 E Covell Single Family 633
Cassel Lane Subdivision Cassell Lane Single Family 23
Grande Subdivision Grande Avenue Single Family 41
Lincoln 40 East Olive Drive Apartments Students 130
Mutual on 5th 2100 5th Street Apartments 38
871 Units
Total to this point 3,371 Units
CANDATE INFILL LARGE SCALE RESIDENTAL
Covell & Pole Line Road across from Nugget Market Single Family 1,400
Apartments 200
CANDATE REZONE SITES
1100 KENNEDY PLACE SingleFamily 20
1021 OLIVE DRIVE Apartments 16
3300 CHILES ROAD Apartments 146
3425 CHILES ROAD SingleFamily 21
315 MACE BLVD Apartments 97
4600 FERMI PLACE Apartments 98
480 MACE BLVD Apartments 34
1000 MONTGOMERY AVENUE Apartments 106
Shopping Center, 1400 East Eighth Street Apartments* 200
2,338 Units
CANDATE REZONE SITES on City or School property requiring
relocation of existing facilities
School District Admin. Site, Fifth & B Streets Town Houses* 7
School District Admin. Site, Fifth & B Streets Apartments* 30
City Corp Yard 530 L Street Town houses* 40
City Corp Yard, 1813 Fifth Street Apartments* 150
City Corp Yard, 1818 Fifth Street Apartments* !00
327 Units
Total to this point 6,036 Units
DOWNTOWN SPECIFIC PLAN 1,000 Units
Total Potential Units for Davis 7,036