Guest Commentary: Numbers Demonstrate We Have Room to Grow in Existing Neighborhoods

by Judy Corbett

Numbers Demonstrate That We Have Room to Grow Within Our Current Boundaries

It appears that there are already enough opportunities for the City to provide the 7,036 more units that we need to meet State housing mandates. Many of them are already underway as approved projects or projects in the approval process.

To continue our focus on meeting greenhouse gas reduction goals by focusing on walkable, bike friendly land use patterns, we need to first prioritize high density downtown development; second, single family work force houses and town house units; and third, units that are close to jobs, schools, and services such as grocery stores, and pharmacies so Davis can become more pedestrian oriented and families can avoid the cost of owning a car.

Rather than giving into the pressures of developers controlling properties to the East, the City should rely on its ability to promote development within the City’s boundaries. To expedite development, the City should redirect the economic development staff to interview parcel owners to find out what the city can do to help them move forward with development proposals. This could be particularly helpful with properties in the Downtown Specific Plan where the City has, to date, not done enough to expedite the plan and encourage and support project applicants.

The charts below show the City’s list of multiple development opportunities, with some additional opportunities highlighted. The charts, based on Davis’ Housing Element 2021 to 2029, indicate the number and type of units. (*shows newly added parcels.) More individual site detail is available in the Housing Element.

PROPOSED OR UNDERGOING PLANNING REVIEW

Olive Drive Mixed-Use, East Olive Drive Apartments 47

Plaza 2555 Apartments, 2555 Research Park Drive Apartments 200

University Commons, Russell Boulevard, Student Apartments 264

West Davis Active Adult 39660 W Covell Boulevard Senior Apartments 560

1,071 Units

COMPLETED PLANNING REVIEW AND PENDING CONSTRUCTION

3820 Chiles Road, 3820 Chiles Road Apartments 225

Cannery Market Place Apartments 84

Chiles Ranch Subdivision 2411 E 8th Street Single Family 96

D Street Gardens 717 D Street Single Family 9

Davis Live 525 Oxford Circle Apartments Students 71

Nishi Student Housing West Olive Drive Apartment 700

Paul’s Place 1111 H Street Homeless Services Homeless 18

715 East Subdivision 715 Pole Line Road Single Family* 30

Research Park Mixed-Use 1770 Research Park Apartments 160

Trackside Center 901-919 3rd Street Apartments 27

University View Townhomes 335 Russell Boulevard Town Homes 4

Zelkova Court Subdivision 1021 5th Street Single Family Students 5

1,429 Units

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

216 W 8th Street 216 W 8th Street Single Family 2

525 Oak Avenue 525 Oak Avenue Single Family Rental 4

Cannery Subdivision 1111 E Covell Single Family 633

Cassel Lane Subdivision Cassell Lane Single Family 23

Grande Subdivision Grande Avenue Single Family 41

Lincoln 40 East Olive Drive Apartments Students 130

Mutual on 5th 2100 5th Street Apartments 38

871 Units

Total to this point 3,371 Units

CANDATE INFILL LARGE SCALE RESIDENTAL

Covell & Pole Line Road across from Nugget Market Single Family 1,400

Apartments 200

CANDATE REZONE SITES

1100 KENNEDY PLACE SingleFamily 20

1021 OLIVE DRIVE Apartments 16

3300 CHILES ROAD Apartments 146

3425 CHILES ROAD SingleFamily 21

315 MACE BLVD Apartments 97

4600 FERMI PLACE Apartments 98

480 MACE BLVD Apartments 34

1000 MONTGOMERY AVENUE Apartments 106

Shopping Center, 1400 East Eighth Street Apartments* 200

2,338 Units

CANDATE REZONE SITES on City or School property requiring

relocation of existing facilities

School District Admin. Site, Fifth & B Streets Town Houses* 7

School District Admin. Site, Fifth & B Streets Apartments* 30

City Corp Yard 530 L Street Town houses* 40

City Corp Yard, 1813 Fifth Street Apartments* 150

City Corp Yard, 1818 Fifth Street Apartments* !00

327 Units

Total to this point 6,036 Units

DOWNTOWN SPECIFIC PLAN 1,000 Units

Total Potential Units for Davis 7,036