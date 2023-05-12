Breaking News
Guest Submission: Is Reincarnation Real?

About Project Free Write

Poet, scholar, and activist Maya Angelou once wrote, “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.”  Project Free Write heeds this wisdom.

Founded by the Yolo County Public Defender, Project Free Write is an eight-week storytelling workshop for criminal legal system impacted persons with a mission to bear witness to their voices, their experiences, and their common humanity.

Classes and creative workshops take place at the Day Reporting Center, a county program that provides comprehensive evidence-based services to men and women on probation, parole, or released from the local jail.

In addition to reading and discussing various stories, students are given ample time to “free-write” or draw their own stories and experiences in their own words. In sharing these stories with the Yolo County community, Project Free Writes inspires individuals to advocate for one another’s humanity and seek meaningful change in the criminal legal system.

