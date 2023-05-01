Monday Morning Thoughts: Davis Housing Advocates Are Organizing for the First Time

by David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – For years, we have heard the same note—over and over again—a housing project comes forward, slow growth advocates warn us about traffic, climate, and other impacts. Occasionally, student groups will come forward in an ad hoc way to push for student housing. Climate advocates will come forward to talk about climate change. Homeless advocates will come forward to talk about homelessness.

What we have not seen, at least in my 17 years of doing this, is an organized group that can mobilize community members and push for needed changes to local housing policies.

This is what we saw yesterday. Davis Community Action Network, or Davis CAN, made up of local community members. It’s not backed by or comprised of developer interests. It’s not a YIMBY group.

The event yesterday at the International House was organized by Davis CAN and its Executive Director Judy Ennis.

It features a powerhouse board made up of people the community knows: Robb Davis, the former Mayor; Carol Hillhouse, Long-time leader of UC Davis Student Farm; Jonathan London from UC Davis Center for Regional Change; Victor Lagunes, the DTA President; Dan Olmos, a local civil rights attorney; Judy Wong Chen, a local educator; and NJ Mvondo, a community activist who heads up among other things the Human Relations Commission and Yolo Climate Action Commission.

Among the Senior Advisors: Anoosh Jorjorian from Phoenix Coalition; Darryl Rutherford, a longtime affordable housing advocate; and Aaron Wedra. Core Team: Eli Sarnat, Amy Medovoy, Mark Huising, and Julia Schreiber.

Speakers yesterday included: Victor Lagunes, NJ Mvondo, Jonathan London, Catherine Brinkley and Councilmember Bapu Vaitla.

The Vanguard is going to roll out coverage in probably four parts. Today we did Bapu Vaitla, in part because he did a great job of connecting the tragic death of David Breaux to the fact that he was homeless along with our community’s failures to deal with housing insecurity and the unsheltered homeless population.

Director Judy Ennis laid out the vision of Davis CAN in a brief power point that I reproduce here.

The housing crisis in Davis has the potential to change the entire landscape of local politics. We have already seen a number of groups come forward. Last fall, the Interfaith Housing Justice Davis (IHJD) brought in Leah Rothstein to have a community discussion on housing.

There is also Sustainable Growth Yolo.

But Davis CAN, with its strong community base, is poised to make a real change in the way these issues are viewed in Davis and has the potential to reach a lot deeper.

We’ll see what they are able to do.

On Sunday, competing with community tragedy and game seven of the Kings games, they brought out about 80 community members by one estimate. About 55 percent of those were women and about 25% under 40.

You can learn more at: https://www.daviscan.org/